A young Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video showing the moment she broke down on her wedding day

According to the lady, she couldn't help but shed tears after the church totally disapproved of her wedding dress

She noted that she wasn't expecting any disapproval because she thought she had chosen a style that met the standard

A bride-to-be's emotional breakdown before her wedding day was shared on social media, leaving many in tears.

The young lady had been looking forward to her special day, but things took a turn for the worse when her wedding dress was rejected by the church.

Bride-to-be cries as church rejects wedding dress

The heartbroken bride, identified as @Doyenne Apparel on TikTok, thought she had chosen a dress that met the church's standards.

However, her hopes were dashed when the church authorities expressed their utter disapproval.

In a video shared online, the lady was seen overcome with emotion, struggling to come to terms with the unexpected rejection.

She revealed that it wasn't just the dress itself that had hurt her, but the manner in which the disapproval was communicated.

The lady explained that she had put a lot of thought and prayer into planning her wedding, and the dress was a key part of that.

She felt that the rejection was a sign of the frustrations and obstacles that were meant to derail her special day.

In her words:

"Me planning the wedding I prayed for. I didn't know tears were included. This video was captured when my Wedding Dress was Disapproved! I wasn’t expecting a Disapproval as I had already chosen a style that fits into the standard of the church. But then, some Factors are just assigned to Frustrate you till the wedding day and this is one of the Factors. I didn’t get into my Emotions because My wedding Dress was Disapproved,No! I was only hurt because deep down I knew it wasn’t just about the Dress but the mannerism towards the Disapproval."

Reactions as bride-to-be cries over wedding dress rejection

The video sparked sympathetic reactions and support for the bride-to-be, with many taking to TikTok to offer words of encouragement and comfort.

@Aderibigbe Mojisola Oluwaseyi said:

"My civil wedding is next week and I went to tailor only to meet what I ordered versus what I got wo tears full my eyes."

@Mabel said:

"My wedding gown was rented out to another person 2 days to my wedding. I refused to cry cos I’ve been calm from day one."

@mummy_zee8 said:

"Living faith church I cry my eye out 2022 but it end in praise. Those marriage committee can frustrate one life. Sorry it's a phase and it shall pass."

@Vee’s_casaluxe said:

"I no even plan to do my own in church. I no like stress abeg dat courtship nd counseling na stress abeg it is well."

@That_Tobby said:

"Why no do garden wedding it better still go on the Sunday after your wedding for blessings. Thanking and vow taking. LASU-OJO-IBA."

@TOSSYGLAMS MUA IN LASU-OJO-IBA reacted:

"Imagine letting someone to decide for you in your own life as if there blessings count anyways aside my parents no one else."

@Eliz_events said:

"My love sorry for the inconveniences, that's why it's advisable to engage the services of an event planner to assist with the arrangements and planning."

@Tinah said:

"I understand and I know what you going through. Deligate some of the the duties to your cursons if possible or sisters because I swear it will drain you."

@Chinyerenwa said:

"Na why I ended up doing only trad instead of doing the both, after all the stress, the money spent, the things I bought for the wedding. Church will frustrate you."

@Abylon Treasure said:

"Just reading comments because me alone know what I'm going through. I can't wait for it to be over, One week left."

@She_Talks_Christ said:

"Sorry but who disapproves your wedding dresses guys? Is it not supposed to be your wedding dress?"

@MAKEUP ARTIST IN AJAH LAGOS added:

"As a makeup artist I no feel say anything go make me cry for my wedding cause I don experience all this things for some of my clients wedding."

Emotional bride breaks down on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian bride breaking down on her wedding day and insisting that she's tired went viral on social media.

In a video, it seemed like the bride was taking photos on her special day when she got tired and desired to rest for a while.

