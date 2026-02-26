Nigeria’s new acting Inspector‑General of Police, Tunji Disu, has unveiled a six‑point agenda that he says will define his leadership

He emphasises professionalism, accountability, integrity, modernism, community partnership, and trust as the pillars of his administration

Disu, widely respected for his experience, steps into the role as the country’s 23rd IGP, pending constitutional confirmation

Nigeria’s new acting Inspector‑General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has set out a clear six‑point agenda for his administration.

In a video shared by Police PRO Benjamin Hundeyin, Disu stated that his tenure will focus on professionalism, modernism, accountability, integrity, community partnership, and trust.

He explained that these values would guide his leadership as he takes charge of the Nigeria Police Force in an acting capacity.

What to know about acting IGP Disu

Disu has been positioned as the country’s 23rd Inspector‑General of Police, pending constitutional confirmation. Reports describe him as widely respected for his professionalism and experience, with a reputation as one of Nigeria’s finest contemporary officers.

His appointment follows the tenure of Kayode Egbetokun, who had been confirmed as substantive IGP by the Nigeria Police Council on October 31, 2023. Egbetokun’s extended service was enabled by amendments to police law, allowing him to serve a full four‑year term unless removed by the president.

Early life and education

Disu was born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos State. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Lagos State University. He also earned two Master’s degrees: one in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, and another in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.

Professional training and career path

Reports highlight that Disu has attended numerous professional training courses both in Nigeria and abroad. These include programmes on small arms smuggling, internet fraud, strategic leadership, and forensic investigations.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police after training at the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State. Over the years, he has held key leadership roles nationwide.

Leadership roles before becoming IGP

Before his current posting, Disu served as commissioner of police at the Rivers State Police Command and later at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command in 2024. He previously commanded the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), having been appointed on August 2, 2021, following the suspension of Abba Kyari.

He also led the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos State and was Assistant Inspector‑General in charge of the Force Crime Investigation Department (FCID) Annexe, Alagbon, Lagos.

Disu’s career also included serving as Principal Staff Officer to Kayode Egbetokun before his deployment to Rivers State in 2023.

