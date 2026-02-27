Akor Adams has spoken in defence of Victor Osimhen’s decision to join Galatasaray amid criticism from Nigerians

Nigerians believe that the striker’s talents and skills should command a move to a top European club

Ademola Lookman’s bright start at Atletico Madrid after his move from Atalanta increased Osimhen's criticism

Akor Adams has spoken about Victor Osimhen’s decision to join Galatasaray permanently amid criticism from Nigerian football fans.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray after a long transfer battle with Napoli and made the move permanent in July 2025.

Nigerians heavily criticised the move, claiming that a player of his talent and skills deserves to play in the top leagues, particularly the Premier League or La Liga.

Ademola Lookman had a similar issue at Atalanta to what his compatriot had with Napoli, and when he forced his way out, he joined Atletico Madrid.

Lookman rejected Fenerbahce before moving to Spain, a move nearly identical to Osimhen's, and heightened criticism around the former LOSC Lille forward.

The former Premier League star has started brilliantly in Madrid, hitting seven-goal contributions in as many games, including scoring against Barcelona, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Fans considered it a top move and competing against the best teams in the world, increasing the number of fans who troll Osimhen on social media.

Akor Adams defends Osimhen

Sevilla forward Akor Adams, during an interview with Sporty TV, spoke about Osimhen’s criticism, claiming he made the decision that made him happy.

“These guys are top athletes; they are professionals. I think they don't hear all these things, this is the funny part, so if you write a post or you make a comment and all these things, they probably don't see it,” he said.

“I think the most important thing is that Victor is happy, and a happy Victor is a victorious Victor. Victor is happy, and that's the most important thing; it doesn't matter what [people say]. He is wearing the shoe, and he knows where it fits and where it hurts.

“He made a decision that is happy for him and his family, that is good for his future. I think the people who are talking will do worse; this is the truth.”

On what he'd have done if he were in his shoes, he said:

“I would do what makes me happy, depending on the decision I have at that time, but what Victor had was peculiar to him; the decision he made makes him happy. It's the most important thing.”

Osimhen continues to attract interest from top European clubs, including those in England and Spain and could make a return to the top-five leagues again.

