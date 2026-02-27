Shanko Rasheed took to his social media on Friday, February 27, to share the news of the passing of his young son

The singer expressed deep sorrow, noting that no parent ever wishes to outlive their children

Fans and colleagues of the veteran Fuji star have begun flooding his timeline with messages of support

Fuji musician Shanko Rasheed, born Atanda Adekunle Rasheed, has shared heartbreaking news about the loss of his son.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Friday, February 27, to announce the passing of his child, Alhamdulilahi Jamaldeen Emrys Atanda JNR.

Shanko Rasheed shares the news of the passing of his young son. Photos: Rasheed Shanko.

In an emotional post, the grieving father poured out his pain in words that have since touched many of his followers.

Sharing his grief publicly, Shanko Rasheed wrote:

“So Sad no parent pray to lose a child in lifetime, but Alhamdulilahi Jamaldeen Emrys Atanda JNR rest well my champ I will surely tell you all about it when I see you again💔😭 Omo Ola sun reeee ooo.”

The message, filled with heartbreak and longing, reflected the unimaginable pain of a father bidding farewell to his child.

Losing a child is often described as one of life’s deepest wounds, and for the Fuji star, the sorrow was evident in every word he shared.

Read his announcement here:

Reactions trail Sanko Rasheed's son's demise

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of social media users below:

@olofinsniper_ stated:

"My deepest condolences,Atanda May God grant you strength, comfort your heart, and give you the grace to bear this painful moment. Please stay strong and do not let this weigh you down,your work and purpose still matter, and brighter days will come. My prayers are with you and your family."

@ebutecastle:

"Allahu!!!! So sad to read this, may almighty Allah be with you and your family during this tragic incident. Ameen."

@monimons__jewelries shared:

"Allahu Akibara chai! So sorry to hear about this bro😢May Allah comfort you and your family 🙏🏼 sorry for the loss bro"

@apeke_gold noted:

"Subhanalaih small boy, I don’t know this person And page but seeing this is break my heart💔, Take heart sir , olorun ale aburu jina si gbogbo wa"

@sulaimanbello916 wrote:

"May the Almighty Allah in his infinite mercy console you and family, may he grant him jannat firdaos"

@victornkiru stated:

"May your soul find rest, I pray God almighty forgive your shortcomings and console your family"

Shanko Rasheed expresses deep sorrow, noting that no parent ever wishes to outlive their children. Photo: Rasheed Shanko.

