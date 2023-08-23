The Nigerian Army high command has said that troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade operating in the 82 Division have foiled a fresh terrorist attack

The attack was carried out by armed men with allegiance to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

IPOB, formed in 2012 by now-detained Nnamdi Kanu, has repeatedly said it is agitating for a sovereign nation of Biafra

Onitsha, Anambra state - Men of the Nigerian Army have killed one gunman loyal to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and arrested two others.

A statement on Tuesday, August 22, by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of Army Public Relations, disclosed this development.

Army's clampdown on IPOB continues. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Troops foil IPOB, ESN attack

The statement said troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade foiled an attack by the proscribed group and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) on its operating base at Ukwuorji, along the Owerri-Onitsha expressway.

The insurgents allegedly attempted to attack security agents on Sunday, August 20, 2023, but met their Waterloo.

The Army’s statement partly reads:

“The troops neutralised one of the fighters, while 2 others were arrested, as others fled.

“Items recovered at the scene of the shootout, include one vehicle, one mobile phone, one machete, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm Special Ammunition and one empty case of expended 12.7mm Ammunition.”

Furthermore, the Army enjoined citizens to support its operations to enhance security across Nigeria.

Troops raid IPOB camps

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian troops under Operation Udo Ka in the southeast region raided IPOB terrorist camps in Ebonyi and Abia states.

While the IPOB camp in Ebonyi is located in Mpu village in Ivo local government area, that of Abia is located in Ohafia local government area.

Joint forces bombard hotspot of unknown unmen

Legit.ng also reported that scores of unknown gunmen were annihilated by the joint forces of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS).

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the joint forces embarked on the operation on Monday, July 24, at the Owoko community of Mmiata Anam, Anambra East Local Government.

The operation came 48 hours after the NHFSS held another operation at the Umuem Anam community in the same local government that led to the killings of many unknown gunmen.

Source: Legit.ng