King Mitchy has released a new video in which she tendered a public apology to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

The influencer claimed she didn't know who the popular traditional ruler was as she asked for forgiveness

Her comment about the Ooni of Ife has, however, sparked another round of reactions, with many describing it as disrespectful

Social media influencer Mukoro Michelle, aka King Mitchy, has tendered a public apology to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, for disrespecting him online.

Recall that an online critic in a viral video reshared an alleged WhatsApp chat between Mitchy and the traditional ruler.

King Mitchy claims she was ignorant of Ooni of Ife's status in apology video. Credit: kingmitchy/ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Reacting, another monarch, Oba Omotoyosi Bayo Akinyele, shared details of a conversation he had with the Ooni of Ife. According to him, he reached out to the monarch over King Mitchy’s claim that the Ooni had communicated with Mitchy on WhatsApp.

He clarified that the Ooni of Ife never had such a conversation with King Mitchy, describing the claim as fake and fabricated. He also urged the public not to engage the alleged clout chaser any further.

King Mitchy apologises to Ooni of Ife

In a video she shared on the evening of Friday, February 27, 2026, the influencer confessed she didn't know who the Ooni was until people told her about him.

She stated that she spoke from a place of ignorance because she did not know his identity.

"I didn't know you are big like that, I didn't know who you are, I swear, when people told who you are that you are kind, generous, but I know say na king, but I feel say na normal person, but sir please I am sorry," she said.

"I know you already said yesterday that she is a young girl, they they should stop attacking me when you heard that they took down my page, but sir please I am sorry, on behalf of my whole family, I am sorry, find it in your heart to forgive that post, I am still your smallie, thank you sir," she added.

Nigerians drag King Mitchy over her apology to Ooni of Ife after disrespecting him in alleged WhatsApp chat. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Twitter

The video of King Mitchy apologising to Ooni of Ife is below:

Reactions as King Mitchy apologises to Ooni

Her apology has caused a stir online as netizens continue to criticise her. Read the comments below:

pair.pressure_ said:

"Are you slow dear? You don’t know Ooni of Ife as how????"

mrsz_ini commented:

"seyitinubu I'm honestly ashamed on your behalf, Gosh!!!! See the girl with 0% brain you associate yourself with."

ratelambassador commented:

"A popular girl living in Lagos doesn’t know who Ooni of Ife is? mad people everywhere."

amerika_vibez said:

"Oni of ife said the chat is fake who we go believe."

snow_girl3163 reacted:

"E say e nor know you mumu."

Ooni addresses ex-wife during university launch

Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife made remarks about his ex-wife, Queen Naomi, during the opening ceremony of his Ojaja University in Osun State.

The monarch mentioned how people previously criticised him before marriage, then complained when his wife accompanied him to events. He revealed that after his ex-wife left, he now has seven more wives.

Source: Legit.ng