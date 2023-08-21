FCT, Abuja - 46-year-old ICT expert, Dr Bosun Tijani, will take over from Isa Ali Pantami as the new Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

The Ogun state indigene was assigned the ministerial portfolio on Wednesday, August 16, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

5 interesting facts about Bosun Tijani, Minister of Innovation and Digital Economy Photo Credit:@bosuntijani

Source: Twitter

Here are 5 interesting facts about President Tinubu’s new digital economy minister

Dual-citizenship

The Ogun state indigene is a Nigerian-British innovation and technology expert and entrepreneur.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tijani apologized to the Nigerian Senate during his ministerial screening for his unpatriotic tweet in 2019.

“On the 21st of July 2019, Dr. Bosun tweeted against Nigeria that he does not appreciate the Nigerian passport and Nigeria as a nation.”

Information and technology expert

Tijani is an entrepreneur and co-founder of Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB), the leading Pan-African innovation and technology center.

CcHUB is at the forefront of accelerating the application of innovation and social capital for a better society.

Ph.D. holder

Tijani owns a Ph.D. degree in innovation and economic development from the School of Business, University of Leicester.

MSc in Information Systems and Management from the Warwick Business School, United Kingdom in 2007.

Diploma in Computer Science and later Economics for his Bachelor's degree from the University of Jos, Plateau State in 2002.

One of 100 Most Influential People in Africa

He was named one of the 100 Most Influential People on the Continent by New Africa Magazine.

He is acknowledged as the pioneer and industry leader in the African technology ecosystem

Initiated Mark Zuckerberg’s visit to Nigeria

He reportedly initiated the visit of the founder, chairman, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg for the first time to Nigeria in August 2016.

Tijani also was part of the visit of former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey to Nigeria for the first.

Tinubu’s minister Bosun Tijani gets new appointment in South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bosun Tijani, one of the 45 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, who the Nigerian Senate confirmed, has announced the approval of his application as a visiting professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Tijani announced this via his Twitter handle @bosuntijani on Friday, August 11.

Who Tinubu should appoint as technology minister

Public affairs analyst and convener of the Concerned Nigerians Group, Deji Adeyanju, has revealed who President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should appoint as minister for science and technology among his 48 nominees.

Adeyanju said Bosun Tijani is the right man to fill the science and technology ministry.

Source: Legit.ng