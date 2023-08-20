FCT, Abuja- The newly appointed minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, will be heading a ministry that he is familiar with having been an ambassador of Nigeria to Germany.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, announced the ministerial portfolio for Tuggar and 44 others after being screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

Newly appointed minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar. Photo Credit: Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

Source: Facebook

Here are the five fascinating things to know about Nigeria's new minister of Foreign Affairs.

Son of Second Republic Senator

Yusuf was born into a political family in Bauchi state, northeast Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His father was the organizing secretary of the ruling Northern People’s Congress in the First Republic and later became a Senator in the Second Republic

The current ambassador to Germany

He is Nigeria’s current ambassador to Germany in Europe. Former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Tuggar as ambassador in 2017.

He was reported to have facilitated the state visit of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Nigeria in August 2018

Former federal lawmaker

He was previously a member of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 representing Gamawa in Bauchi.

As a member of the House, he served as the chairman of the Public Procurement Committee.

Failed Governorship bid

He ran unsuccessfully twice for Governor of Bauchi State in 2011 and 2015.

In 2011, Tuggar was the candidate of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and came in second in the election

While in 2013, he joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and contested the governorship primaries but lost.

Massive experience in oil and gas sector

Tuggar went into private business, offering consulting services in oil and gas after NYSC in 1990.

Tuggar was CEO of Nordic Oil and Gas Services Limited, Lekki Lagos State, LBNERG LIMITED Port Harcourt, which provided offshore logistics services.

Full list of Tinubu’s ministers and their portfolios

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assigned portfolios to his newly appointed ministers.

Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesman, confirmed the portfolios at Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 16.

The former governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike was named the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), his Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi was named the minister of works and Festus Keyamo would head the Ministry of Aviation,

Source: Legit.ng