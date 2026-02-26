Obafemi Awolowo University has intervened after a female student wrongly accused a male student of sexual assault

The accuser, Adeife Adewale, publicly apologised and retracted her false claim following family mediation and university involvement

The accused, David Ojuko, is seeking legal redress, demanding an apology, retraction, and 16 million Naira in damages

The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state, has waded into the false allegation saga involving two undergraduate students of the university, in which a female student named Adeife Adewale wrongly accused one David Ojuko of being a r@pist.

OAU steps in as accuser apologises publicly after falsely accusing peer of sexual assault. Photo credit: X/OAUniversity, Hybrid_Ola

Source: Twitter

Notwithstanding that Adeife, a third-year student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, retracted the statement and apologised, the matter has gone beyond David accepting an immediate apology.

The now viral allegation started following a discussion and argument on a WhatsApp group over a self-reported r@pe by a Tik-toker, Abigail Nsuka, also known as Mirabel, who claimed she was r@ped by an unknown person. The information was later found to be untrue.

While Adeife Adewale believed the story and demanded "justice" for Mirabel, David Ojuko thought otherwise. Angered by David's position, Adeife took to personal attacks on David and called him a r@pist on the WhatsApp group and on other social media platforms.

What led Adeife to retract her allegation?

Having spread the allegation, Adeife made a U-turn and regretted her action, withdrawing her hitherto made allegation.

In a shared video, Adeife said,

"I am here today to sincerely apologise to David from the bottom of my heart. Recently, I made a very wrong statement on my WhatsApp status, tagging David as a r@pist."

"David had only shared his opinion about the 'Mirabel ongoing saga,' and our disagreement led me to speak carelessly. It is something I truly regret. I want to make it clear that David has never r@ped anybody. In fact, testimonies around show that David is a very easy-going and respectful person."

In the apology video, Adeife narrated how her family met David's and how she was asked to apologise.

"Our families met in a virtual meeting on Friday, February 20th, 2026, including David and me. I accepted my wrongdoing and all the scoldings from the family members. After the deliberation, it was decided that I should write a letter of apology to David, make a retraction video on my status, and apologise publicly to David. Thirdly, my parent should visit Ile-Ife for the physical apology."

"On Sunday, 22nd February 2026, my family visited his family in Ile-Ife for the physical apology."

The Accuser, who said she regretted her action, admitted she has also learnt her lesson, calling on others to learn from her case.

David's demands from Adeife emerge

Disturbed by the allegation, David has now resorted to legal action seek redress.

Through his lawyer, K. C. Anekwe and Associates, David Ojuko demanded an apology, retraction of the false allegation, and payment of 15 million Naira as damages.

David's lawyer said:

"The said allegation is entirely false, malicious, reckless, and without any factual foundation. As you are aware, an allegation of r@pe constitutes a most serious criminal imputation. Your publication exposed Our Client to public hatred, ridicule, contempt, and opprobrium, severely injuring his reputation, integrity, and standing among family members, fellow students, professional colleagues, associates, and the general public."

Obafemi Awolowo University addresses viral false sexual assault claim. Photo credit: OAUniversity

Source: Twitter

As a result, David is demanding that Adeife pay the sum of 16 million Naira, apologise, retract the malicious information from all social media, and give an undertaking not to engage in such an act in future.

The demand contained in the letter written by Barrister K. C. Anekwe gave Adeife 14 days to comply with all the demands

Obafemi Awolowo University reacts

Perhaps, it could not afford to let the saga continue to linger, the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has now intervened.

Speaking with Legit.ng correspondent, the University's Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, said the matter is under control

Mr Olanrewaju simply said, "The University Security Unit is on top of the situation."

As the events unfold in the coming days, many activists and students have continued to condemn the false allegation by Adeife and have pitched their support to the accused person, David.

Kwara student alleges hospital sexual assault

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ifeoluwa, a final-year student, accused hospital worker Oyeniyi Kayode Olayinka at General Hospital, Oro, Kwara, of injecting her while unconscious, allegedly leading to sexual assault.

The accused, posing as a doctor, admitted partial responsibility on live radio but denied r@pe. He claimed to have administered the injection to help her feel better and offered partial payment to resolve the matter.

Source: Legit.ng