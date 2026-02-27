Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, commissioned the 5.2-kilometre Iworo–Ogbogbo–Igbeba Road in Ijebu North-East Local Government Area and pledged to construct two additional roads before year-end

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, said the reconstructed road now features reinforced concrete drainage to improve durability and connectivity

Oba Asebisi Onafunwa, Oniworo of Iworo, stated the project enhanced commercial activities and access to farmlands while calling for solar-powered streetlights

Ogun state - Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has officially commissioned the 5.2-kilometre Iworo–Ogbogbo–Igbeba Road in Ijebu North-East Local Government Area, promising to construct two additional roads in the council area before the end of the year.

New road enhances connectivity and access

Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, officially opens the Iworo–Ogbogbo–Igbeba Road, improving local connectivity and pledging two more roads within the year. Photo credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Friday, February 17, noted that Governor Abiodun, in an event, highlighted the road’s significance for farmers and local commuters, noting that it fulfills a campaign promise he made during his 2023 re-election bid.

“I want to promise you that between now and the end of the year, I will construct two more roads in this local government. Let me assure you that the Central Mosque–Ilese to Benin–Sagamu Expressway, for which you have made a case, will be prioritised,” he said.

The governor added that the road links Ijebu North-East to Ijebu-Ode, easing the transportation of agricultural produce to markets, and serves as a continuation of last year’s Igbeba Road project in Ijebu-Ode.

“We are being intentional about this. I will describe it as our own infrastructural emancipation of the entire Ijebuland,” he said.

Infrastructure attracts investment and economic activity

Abiodun recalled that the previously poor state of roads in Ijebu-Ode had discouraged commercial transport operators. He expressed satisfaction that the improved infrastructure has drawn interest from companies willing to provide taxi services across Ijebuland.

Appreciating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for states to undertake impactful projects, the governor assured residents that his administration will continue to deliver visible and measurable development.

Hon. Femi Ogunbanwo, representing Odogbolu, Ijebu-Ode and Ijebu North-East Federal Constituency, praised the administration’s infrastructural drive, noting that the constituency had benefited significantly.

Kehinde Onasanya, Head of Service, said the project demonstrated the government’s commitment to unprecedented development, and that residents would not forget the gesture.

Road reconstruction improves durability and safety

In his welcome address, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, said the project is among several initiatives aimed at boosting economic activities.

He noted that the previously dilapidated road now features reinforced concrete drainage designed for durability, significantly improving connectivity across the axis.

Prince Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State Governor, commissions the Iworo–Ogbogbo–Igbeba Road, enhancing transportation links and vowing to deliver two more roads this year. Photo credit: DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Facebook

Oba Oluremi Obayomi, Ilese of Ilese Kingdom, described the project as a welcome development, adding that it was among the priority projects presented to the governor during his campaign. He appealed for the reconstruction of the Central Mosque–Ilese to Benin–Sagamu Expressway.

Oba Asebisi Onafunwa, Oniworo of Iworo, said the road reflects the governor’s commitment to grassroots development and enhances commercial activities and access to farmlands. He called for the installation of solar-powered streetlights to further improve security.

Road project boosts socio-economic development

The Iworo–Ogbogbo–Igbeba Road is one of several key interventions by the Prince Dapo Abiodun administration aimed at improving road infrastructure across Ogun state.

The project has eased movement, reduced travel time, and improved access to farms, markets, schools, and health facilities. It also supports intra-community trade and social interaction while fostering economic growth across Ijebu North-East and neighbouring areas.

Abiodun reaffirms commitment to Ogun road expansion

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has restated his administration’s determination to sustain the wide-scale reconstruction of roads across the state.

He said more than 1,600 kilometres of roads have been constructed since 2019, with a further 2,000 kilometres targeted before the end of his tenure.

Source: Legit.ng