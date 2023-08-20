President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engr. Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta Development

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engineer Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta Development.

The president announced this in a statement released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday night, August 20.

President Bola Tinubu has reassigned some ministerial portfolios and appointed Engineer Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta Development. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Momoh was formerly deployed to the Ministry of Youth.

Legit.ng gathers that the new Youth Minister will be appointed soon by the president.

Tinubu reassigns ministerial portfolios

Meanwhile, President Tinubu also reassigned some portfolios, including Adegboyega Oyetola as minister of marine and blue economy, and Bunmi Tunji-Ojo as minister of interior.

List of ministers and the reassigned portfolios

Adegboyega Oyetola - Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo - Honourable Minister of Interior

Sa’idu Alkali - Honourable Minister of Transportation

New changes in Ministry of Peteroleum

Meanwhile, both ministers of state in the oil and gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri - Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

Ekperipe Ekpo - Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

Ministry of Environment/Ecological Management renamed

President Tinubu also approved the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

All the changes take immediate effect, according to the statement.

Ministers complete documentation ahead of inauguration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that all 45 ministers-designate had completed their documentation process ahead of their inauguration on Monday, August 21.

The documentation started on Saturday, August 19, at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Completing the documentation process implies that the stage is now set for the swearing-in of the ministers.

Ministerial portfolio: "Clear El-Rufai", group tells Senate

In a related development, a group, Like Minds Forum of Nigeria, criticised the controversy surrounding the ministerial appointment of former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The northern group berated the Nigerian Senate for withholding the confirmation of El-Rufai, as a minister, describing it as procedurally wrong and politically defective.

They called on the Senate to immediately clear and confirm El-Rufai as it did to other ministerial nominees.

Source: Legit.ng