The European Union (EU) has selected five Nigerian universities to offer Masters's degree programmes in artificial intelligence (AI)

The five Nigerian universities are among the eight universities selected to offer the programme with a grant

The EU Culture Executive Agency approved the International Msc Programme in Embedded Artificial Intelligence

Bauchi state - Five Nigerian universities have been selected for a grant to offer a Master's degree programme in embedded artificial intelligence (AI) by the European Union (EU).

Zailani Bappa, the director of Information and Public Relations at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) in Bauchi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, August 13.

According to the statement published on the school's website, Bappa said five of the eight universities selected for the grant were from Nigeria.

The Nigerian universities are:

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University in Bauchi State

University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State

University of Abuja in the FCT

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife in Osun State

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State

“The EU Erasmus is aimed at integrating artificial capabilities into embedded system to enhance skill set for modelling, design and analysis for Engineers.

“It has the capability to strengthen the Nigerian Higher Education training curricular with state-of-the-art, European standard technology. “And the programme will last for a period of 36 months."

