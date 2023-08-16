FCT, Abuja - On Monday, August 7, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced the release of the results for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Since the announcement, it has since emerged that some students performed extraordinarily, scoring A1 parallel in all the subjects they sat for. Legit.ng writes on the schools these pupils wrote their WAEC exam.

Isa Salmanu: Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja

Salmanu did well in his WAEC, and Legit.ng spotlighted his achievement.

Premiere Academy is a secondary school with boarding provisions. The school is set on its own grounds in Lugbe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Premiere Academy was established in 2005.

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh: Deeper Life High School, Mowe

Umeh is popular as JAMB's top performer in the 2023 examination. She also pulled off same excellent performance in WAEC, getting 8 As and 1B.

Deeper Life High School (DLHS), founded in September 2010, is the brain-child of the General Superintendent of The Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.

DLHS, a mission co-educational boarding school, prioritises academic and moral excellence.

The school explores e-learning and provides facilities for laboratory and research experience.

It is sited in Mowe, Ogun state, southwest Nigeria.

Amaechina Chimbusonma Nwadiuto: Regina Pacis Girls’ School

Nwadiuto garnered A1 in 9 subjects in WAEC 2023.

Regina Pacis Girls’ Secondary School started small but today has grown into a big citadel of learning.

The word ‘Regina Pacis’ is a Latin word meaning ‘Queen of Peace’. It is one among the numerous titles recognised by the Catholic Church used in addressing the Blessed Virgin Mary who is the mother of Jesus Christ.

The handlers of the Garki-based school said the idea to establish Regina Pacis came up when the FCT was moved from Lagos to Abuja in 1991. The goal of establishing a high moral standard academy was reportedly conceived by the Late Dominic Cardinal Ekandem, the then Arch Bishop of Abuja. The Daughters of Divine Love (DDL) congregation was entrusted with the management of the school under the proprietorship of the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja. Rev. Sister Mary Francis Amanfo became the pioneer Principal.

Regina Pacis Girls' Secondary School commenced full operation on November 22, 1991, at Pope John II Catholic centre Wuse II with a population of about 32 students, three reverend sisters, and four tutorial and non-tutorial staff.

As a catholic school, the Regina Pacis College community is known for peace, love, and unity. To promote morality, the school has kept on with the religious activities synonymous with the Catholic Church.

Father of WAEC starboy speaks to Legit.ng

