Professor Tahir Maman is set to become the next beacon of hope for the Nigerian education sector after being assigned to head the Ministry of Education.

The Adamawa-born professor of law is well experienced and not new to the education terrain in Nigeria.

Tahir Maman: Professor of law, Baze VC, other facts about incoming education minister

Source: Twitter

Here are 5 interesting facts about Tahir Maman, the newly appointed minister of education:

Current Vice-chancellor of Baze University Abuja

Before he was nominated the Minister of Education, Tahil served as the Vice Chancellor of Baze University Abuja, a feat well deserved having worked for so many years, adding value to the education sector.

National honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)

Due to his endearing contribution towards the progress of the Legal and educational sector, Tahil was bestowed with the OON award. He also holds the chieftain’s titles of Dan Ruwata Adamawa Emirate and Dokajin Mubi of Adamawa State.

Director General of Nigerian Law School for 8 years

Tahir’s Journey to becoming Director General of the Nigerian Law School began in 2001 when he assumed office as the deputy director of Nigeria Law School, Kano campus 2001.

Four years later, Tahir had amassed a lot of expertise which paved the way for his appointment as Director General of the Nigerian Law School from 2005 through 2013.

Ph.D. holder at age 36

Tahir Maman who hails from Michika in Adamawa state was born in the year 1954 on the 7th of July. Tahir, later on, pursued a career in Law at a very young age.

He studiously achieved an LL. B degree from Ahmadu Bello University in 1983. By 1984, Tahir was already called to Bar which he doubled down on by achieving both an MSc and a Ph.D. from the University of Warwick, England in 1987 and 1990 respectively.

Professor of Law

Before attaining the feat of professorship, Tahir Maman served as a lecturer and also Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Maiduguri.

