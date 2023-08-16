State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has assigned portfolios to his newly appointed ministers.

Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesman, confirmed the portfolios at Aso Rock on Wednesday, July 16, according to Daily Trust.

Full List of President Tinubu's Ministers and their Portfolios

Below are the ministers and portfolios

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy – Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence – Muhammad Badaru

Minister of State Defence – Bello Matawalle

Minister of State Education – Yusuf T. Sunumu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development – Ahmed Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development – Abdullahi Gwarzo

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning – Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Environment and Ecological Management – Kaduna

Minister of State, FCT – Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation – Bello Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security – Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Education – Tahir Momoh

Minister of Interior – Sa’idu Alkali

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Development –Ali PAto

Minister of Police Affairs – Ibrahim Gaidam

Minsiter of State, Steel Development – U MAIgari Ahmadu

Minister of Steel Development – Shuaibu Audu

Minister of Information National Orientation – Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of Federal and Minister of Justice – Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment – Simon Lalong

Minister of State, Police Affairs – Imman Suleiman Ibrahim

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs – Zephianiah Jisalpo

Minister of Water Resources and sanitation – Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security – Aliyu Sabi Abdullah

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

