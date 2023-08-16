Full List of President Tinubu's Ministers and their Portfolios
State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has assigned portfolios to his newly appointed ministers.
Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesman, confirmed the portfolios at Aso Rock on Wednesday, July 16, according to Daily Trust.
Below are the ministers and portfolios
- Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy – Hannatu Musawa
- Minister of Defence – Muhammad Badaru
- Minister of State Defence – Bello Matawalle
- Minister of State Education – Yusuf T. Sunumu
- Minister of Housing and Urban Development – Ahmed Dangiwa
- Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development – Abdullahi Gwarzo
- Minister of Budget and Economic Planning – Atiku Bagudu
- Minister of Environment and Ecological Management – Kaduna
- Minister of State, FCT – Mairiga Mahmud
- Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation – Bello Goronyo
- Minister of Agriculture and Food Security – Abubakar Kyari
- Minister of Education – Tahir Momoh
- Minister of Interior – Sa’idu Alkali
- Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuggar
- Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Development –Ali PAto
- Minister of Police Affairs – Ibrahim Gaidam
- Minsiter of State, Steel Development – U MAIgari Ahmadu
- Minister of Steel Development – Shuaibu Audu
- Minister of Information National Orientation – Muhammed Idris
- Attorney General of Federal and Minister of Justice – Lateef Fagbemi
- Minister of Labour and Employment – Simon Lalong
- Minister of State, Police Affairs – Imman Suleiman Ibrahim
- Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs – Zephianiah Jisalpo
- Minister of Water Resources and sanitation – Joseph Utsev
- Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security – Aliyu Sabi Abdullah
- Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
- Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
- Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
- Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
- Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
- Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
- Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
