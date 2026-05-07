All couples from Love Island USA Season 4 who left the villa together have since broken up. The splits happen at different points after the show and for different reasons, including a mutual chemistry fade, communication breakdown, and infidelity.

The Love Island USA Season 4 couples: Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell, Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray, and Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi. Photo: @LoveIslandUS, @vnewsnaijafans (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray were the first to split , four months after leaving the villa.

, four months after leaving the villa. Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell lasted the longest , staying together until December 2023.

, staying together until December 2023. Courtney Boerner and Bryce Fins, Joel Bierwert and Bella Barbaro, and Jeff Christian and Nadjha Day reconciled after breaking up in the villa, but broke up towards the end of 2022 .

. Isaiah Campbell returned to the Love Island universe and coupled with Lucinda Strafford, with whom he competed in Love Island Games Season 2, but they broke up in November 2025.

A look at all the Love Island USA Season 4 couples after the villa

After the show, three final couples left together: Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell, and Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray.

Between July 2022 and April 2026, all final couples and other Love Island Season 4 cast members who reunited after the show have broken up. Here is how each relationship played out and what the islanders have been up to since.

Love Island USA Season 4 couples Breakup date Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell December 2023 Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison January 2023 Jeff Christian and Nadjha Day September 2022 Kat Gibson and Jared Hassim September 2022 Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson November 2022 Joel Bierwert and Bella Barbaro October 2022 Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray October 2022 Courtney Boerner and Bryce Fins Late 2022

Courtney Boerner and Bryce Fins

Bryce Fins and Courtney Boerner pictured during the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion in September 2022. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Facebook

Bryce Fins and Courtney Boerner coupled up on day 13 of the Love Island dating experience. Five days later, Bryce was dumped and eliminated. Courtney did not choose to save him and later admitted she did not think they were as compatible as she originally hoped. While speaking to Today, she added,

We did have personality differences, and I don’t know; maybe it was just because of the situation we were in. I don’t know; maybe when there aren’t cameras rolling and there isn’t an incentive, we would be more compatible. But at the time, I just didn’t think that we were as compatible as I wanted us to be. But I really appreciate him as a person. I love him as a person.

When Courtney left the Love Island USA villa, the two reconciled. They made an appearance at the reunion together in September 2022, letting fans and other cast members know that they were together. However, they broke up soon after.

Today, Bryce continues to follow his professional passions, fitness, fashion and finance. He is a financial analyst and manager at Greenway Payments. His former beau, Courtney Boerner, is a professional stylist, model, and social media influencer. According to Yahoo, she worked as a boxing ring girl during a Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight.

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray pictured during the filming of Love Island USA Season 4. Photo: @cicicrojo

Source: Twitter

Original islanders Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray coupled up on the first day of the dating experiment. Although Deb briefly coupled with Kyle Fraser in Casa Amor, Deb and Jesse generally stayed together throughout the experience. The couple almost broke up before the finale but reunited just before the final episode. In an exclusive with ScreenRant, Deb described the moment she changed her mind about the relationship.

It was family day. Meeting his mom and grandma and seeing our parents together, and seeing how much love his mom and grandma have for him and talking so highly of him, and how he talks to them, and how he talks to my parents. It was just a whole new appreciation for him, and it opened another part of my heart for him. So, that's kind of like what really made me realise that I really didn't want to lose him, and I want to continue.

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray pictured during the filming of Love Island USA Season 4. Photo: @cicicrojo

Source: Twitter

Jesse moved from Texas to California to be closer to Deb after leaving the villa. On 15 November 2022, Deb announced their split through her Instagram Stories, which Jesse reshared. Here is their statement as recorded by Entertainment Online.

I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other.

She added,

We will always cherish our memories and time together as we went through this incredible experience. We are so grateful for all of the love and support, and hope you will continue to support us in our individual journeys.

Debb is a producer known for Hype House and Queen of Stylez. She has also made appearances on game shows such as The Challenge and Game of Clones. Formerly a parcel delivery courier, Jesse Bray has transitioned into life as a reality TV personality and digital creator.

Joel Bierwert and Bella Barbaro

Joel Bierwert and Bella Barbaro pictured during the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion in September 2022. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Facebook

Bella Barbaro entered the villa during the Casa Amor challenge on Day 16 as a bombshell. The American actress and singer initially coupled with Chazz Bryant but was dumped on Day 22.

On the other hand, Joel Bierwert, a welder and fabricator, entered the villa on Day 21 and was eliminated the next day without a chance to officially couple up. Joel and Bella reunited at the season 4 reunion and decided to pursue a relationship.

The pair who lived mere hours away from each other opted to explore the relationship post-show. In an exclusive with Page Six, Bierwert confirmed that they were dating for marriage. In October 2022, Joel Bierwert and Bella Barbaro chose to remain friends.

In 2025, Joel became a diving coach for Mount Holyoke College. He has also continued to pursue his fabrication business. On the other hand, Bella Barbaro is a musical artist and a fashion model signed with POSH Model Agency.

Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson

Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson pictured during the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion in September 2022. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Instagram

Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson entered the villa as a bombshell in Casa Amor on Day 16. Although they did not couple up immediately, their love sparked towards the end of the season. Phoebe's candid interview with ScreenRant revealed that her actions in the villa were driven by a genuine desire to find a real romantic connection.

My moves in the villa were not to stay in the game; my moves in the villa were to eventually find Chad, to eventually find someone with whom I genuinely connected. That's what the whole show is about.

On Day 30, the couple was eliminated from the villa, and they chose to give their love story a chance out in the real world. In September 2002, Phoebe took to her Instagram Stories to announce that they had broken up, choosing to remain friends.

Phoebe currently wears several hats, working as a creative director, an event designer, a hospitality creative consultant, and a producer. Before entering the villa, Chad had been an IT technician and worked as a personal trainer and a bartender. At the time of this writing, it is not clear if he has continued with this professional path.

Kat Gibson and Jared Hassim

Kat Gibson and Jared Hassim pictured during the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion in September 2022. Photo: @Casey Durkin/Peacock

Source: Getty Images

Kat Gibson and Jared Hassim's Love Island experience was quite short-lived. They both entered the villa as bombshells on Day 12 and exited together on Day 22.

By August 2022, the pair had made family introductions and made their relationship public. While they were together, Jared, who is signed to Ford Models, was featured on Kat's YouTube channel in a now-deleted video titled My Boyfriend Tries ASMR. Jared confirmed their relationship during the September reunion episode.

By September 2022, the Mendocino actress made an Instagram announcement addressing the concerns of her fans and followers.

Hey guys, I've been getting a few questions lately regarding Jared and I's relationship, and I wanted to clear the air. We've both decided it would be best to focus on ourselves and take some time apart from each other. We're still very close as friends and want to thank you all for the constant love and support.

Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian Jr.

Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian Jr., during the filming of Love Island USA Season 4. Photo: @ Casey Durkin/Peacock

Source: Getty Images

Bombshell Love Island USA contestants Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian Jr. made a quick connection. During the Casa Amor challenge, Nadjha Day recoupled with Nic Birchall. However, this connection was short-lived, as Nadja and Jeff soon rekindled their romance.

Although they were strong contenders for the $100,000 prize or at least being one of the final couples, the pair left the villa prematurely after an altercation.

On 4 September 2022, the social media influencer and content creator posted a relationship update, suggesting that she had reconciled with Jeff Christian Jr. Days later, Nadjha took to her Instagram to give another update on their relationship, describing it as friends who sometimes kiss.

As reported by Entertainment Online, she continued,

No, but really, we're feeling things out and just seeing how things are in the real world... We live far away from each other & we both have a lot of growing up to do! We like to joke and say we're besties bc ppl think it's funny, but we really haven't put a label on our relationship.

Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian Jr.'s relationship ended towards the end of 2022. At the start of January 2023, it became clear that the pair were no longer together since they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Jeff Christian Jr. has built a career as a luxury designer with a special interest in architecture and interior design.

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, the winners of Love Island USA Season 4, pictured during the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion in September 2022. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Facebook

Love Island USA Season 4 winners, Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, left the villa as a couple. However, their post-villa love story did not come to fruition.

In January 2023, Zeta announced her separation in an exclusive interview with Murad Merali. In the interview, the podcast host mentioned the lack of communication as one of the reasons they broke up.

After leaving the villa, Timmy did not offer her a ride back to LA; she and the other girls took the train back together. The pair are not on speaking terms after the split.

Timothy Pandolfi was a cast member on The Stairwell and is expected to appear on A Christmas Prayer and Feral Man.

Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell

Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell pictured during the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion in September 2022. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Facebook

Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell finished second on the show. After the show, they maintained a long-distance relationship with the now full-time model and influencer in Los Angeles and Isaiah in Florida for about 16 months.

It all came to an end in December 2023. Their breakup was caused by a cheating incident.

While on the Forever Unemployed podcast, the model and actor gave details of the incident that occurred when he was celebrating his friend’s birthday at the Jersey Shore. He recalled blacking out and little else.

On the following day, he received several missed calls and a video from Sydney. In the video, he appeared to be kissing another woman. He said,

I was just trying to figure out what was going on in the first place. All I’m trying to do is console her feelings and try to understand where she’s coming from, and I was crying. I was crying all day.

The Love Island star added,

If you guys are going to pick sides, please just pick hers. If she did to me what I did to her, I can’t say I’d do anything different.

Who is still together from Love Island USA Season 4?

None of the Love Island USA couples from season 4 are still together, including the final three couples. The couples broke up at various times between 2022 and January 2023.

Which couple won Love Island Season 4?

Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison were the season four winners, each taking home a share of the $100,000. The couple was crowned winners by public vote due to their connection from the beginning of the season, their supportive roles for other couples in the villa, and their handling of challenges.

Why did Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell break up?

Second-place couple Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell broke up in 2023 after Isaiah was unfaithful during a night out. At the time of their breakup, Sydney and Isaiah were the longest-standing couple from the season.

Are Bryce and Courtney still together?

Courtney Boerner and Bryce Fins are not together. They first broke up in the villa, reconciled post-show, but later chose to go their separate ways.

While some pairs, like Kat and Jared, split within weeks, Sydney and Isaiah kept their love alive for over a year. Today, Love Island USA Season 4 cast members have transitioned to modelling, content creation, acting, fitness, finance, and entrepreneurship.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Too Hot To Handle couples who are still together. The reality TV show brought together several contestants who found love and others who went their separate ways.

Some Too Hot to Handle connections, like Emily and Cam, Beaux and Harry, and Kayla and Seb, continued to date long after their time on the show ended. Read on to find out which of the couples are still together and how their love stories are progressing after the show.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng