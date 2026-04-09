Is Mark Sanchez still married? A timeline of his love story with Perry Mattfeld
Is Mark Sanchez still married? The former NFL quarterback is still married to Hollywood actress Perry Mattfeld. Their relationship began in 2017 and eventually led to their wedding in 2023. Since then, the couple has continued to build a family together, and today, they live in Dana Point, California, where they share a life with their three children.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Is Mark Sanchez still married?
- Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld’s love story timeline
- 2017: Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld meet through a mutual friend
- 2017–2020: The couple is in a long-distance relationship
- 2020: Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld move in together
- May 2022: Perry Mattfeld accepts Mark Sanchez’s marriage proposal
- May 2023: Perry Mattfeld weds Mark Sanchez
- March 2025: The couple welcomes twins
- 2025–Present: Living together and navigating challenges
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld’s love story began when they first met in 2017 in Chicago through a mutual friend.
- After approximately six years of courtship, the couple exchanged marriage vows in May 2023 in Oaxaca, Mexico.
- They now share twin daughters, born in March 2025, whose details they have chosen to keep private.
- Despite facing multiple challenges, including Sanchez’s legal issues and the loss of his job as a sports analyst at Fox Corporation, the couple remains together, raising their family.
Profile summary
Full name
Mark Travis John Sanchez
Gender
Male
Date of birth
11 November 1986
Age
39 years old (as of April 2026)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of birth
Long Beach, California, United States
Current residence
Dana Point, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'2"
Height in centimetres
188
Weight in pounds
225
Weight in kilograms
102
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Olga Sanchez
Father
Nick Sanchez Sr.
Siblings
2
Marital status
Married
Partner
Perry Mattfeld
Children
3
School
Mission Viejo High School
College
University of Southern California
Profession
Former NFL quarterback, sports analyst
X (Twitter)
TikTok
Is Mark Sanchez still married?
Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is married to Perry Mattfeld. An accomplished actress, she has appeared in around 25 film and television productions and is widely known for her roles in Shameless, In the Dark, and Mending the Line. The couple tied the knot on 28 May 2023 after dating for six years.
Their marriage has remained intact despite public challenges, including career setbacks and personal controversies. In December 2025, Sanchez publicly expressed gratitude for his wife and family in a post on Instagram that read:
This time of year always makes me look around and appreciate what matters, but this one hits different. I’m just grateful—to wake up, to be home, and to be able to wrap my arms around my wife and kids.
Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld’s love story timeline
The love story between Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld is one built on shared roots, long-distance commitment, and steady growth. They were introduced through mutual friends and soon developed a close connection. As time went on, their relationship evolved naturally from dating to marriage and eventually family life.
2017: Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld meet through a mutual friend
Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld first met in 2017 through their mutual friend, Scotty McKnight, a former American football wide receiver for the New York Jets.
They quickly discovered they had a surprising amount in common, including being raised in the same area, sharing Hispanic heritage, and attending the University of Southern California. This instant connection helped spark a strong bond, which soon developed into a romantic relationship.
In a June 2023 interview with Haute Living, the actress recalled how their relationship began:
Our mutual friend Scotty McKnight introduced us in 2017. Our first date was at Au Cheval in Chicago. At the time, Mark was playing for the Chicago Bears, and I was in Chicago filming Shameless. We hit it off right away, learning we had so much more in common than we could have imagined. We both went to the University of Southern California, are both Hispanic, both grew up in Long Beach, born at the same hospital – the list goes on!
2017–2020: The couple is in a long-distance relationship
For approximately three years, between 2017 and 2020, Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld had a long-distance relationship due to their careers. Sanchez lived in Chicago, playing for the Chicago Bears, while Mattfeld lived in Los Angeles pursuing her acting career. Despite the distance, they stayed committed and strengthened their connection over time.
2020: Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld move in together
The year 2020 marked a turning point in the relationship of Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld, as they began spending more time together after moving in during the COVID-19 pandemic. This period helped strengthen their bond and solidify their plans for the future.
In an interview with The Knot, Mark Sanchez’s wife reflected on their long-distance dynamic and how quarantine changed things:
We met in 2017, right before I started filming In The Dark, so nearly our entire relationship has been long-distance except for quarantine. That year was really the first time we were like, 'This is it. This is our life’.
May 2022: Perry Mattfeld accepts Mark Sanchez’s marriage proposal
After dating for approximately five years, the couple took their relationship to the next level when they got engaged in May 2022. The Hollywood actress said yes to Mark Sanchez’s proposal during a romantic getaway at a luxury resort in Anguilla. Speaking to People about the engagement, she shared:
Mark personalised everything. From our initials he put in my ring, to the songs he picked for our private concert. He picked the menu for our romantic dinner, paired with my favourite wine, and he had my parents appear out of nowhere! I was so surprised and emotional.
May 2023: Perry Mattfeld weds Mark Sanchez
A year after their engagement, Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld tied the knot at a monastery on 28 May 2023 in Oaxaca, Mexico. The wedding ceremony, officiated by their friend Scotty McKnight, was attended by close friends and family. Sanchez’s son, Daniel, played a special role, serving as both a groomsman and ring bearer.
Reflecting on the occasion, the former American football player said in an interview:
Our union is a celebration of our special bond in front of friends and family, and a promise to each other and those closest to us to be strong and supportive towards each other in our future challenges, successes, and failures.
March 2025: The couple welcomes twins
Nearly two years after their wedding, Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez grew their family with the arrival of twin daughters in March 2025. Welcoming their children marked a meaningful new phase in their journey as a couple as they embraced parenthood together.
Although the couple publicly announced the birth of their twins, they chose to keep certain details private, including the children’s exact birth dates and names.
2025–Present: Living together and navigating challenges
Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez are still together, living in Dana Point, where they are raising their children. However, their relationship has faced several challenges, including Sanchez’s legal and career setbacks.
In October 2025, the former NFL player was charged with battery causing serious bodily injury in Indianapolis, following a violent early-morning altercation on 4 October. During the incident, he was reportedly stabbed in what was described as self-defence, sustaining serious injuries that required hospitalisation, even as a civil lawsuit against him proceeded.
Following the controversy, Sanchez, who was working as a sports analyst for Fox Corporation, lost his job, with his dismissal later confirmed by a network spokesperson.
FAQs
- How did Mark Sanchez meet Perry Mattfeld? They met in 2017 in Chicago through their mutual friend, former NFL player Scotty McKnight, and they quickly formed a bond and started dating.
- When did Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez get married? The couple got married on 28 May 2023, in Oaxaca, Mexico, after dating for approximately six years.
- How many children does Mark Sanchez have? The former NFL player shares three children with two different women.
- Who is the mother of Mark Sanchez's son, Daniel? The mother of his first child is American model Erin Campaneris, who is known professionally as Bobby T.
- Did Perry Mattfeld have her babies? The actress and Mark Sanchez share twin daughters born in March 2025.
- Are Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld still together? They are still together and married, raising their children in Dana Point, California.
Mark Sanchez is still married to Perry Mattfeld. From a long-distance romance to a growing family, their journey reflects commitment and resilience. Despite challenges, they remain united, proving their love story is still unfolding.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com