Is Mark Sanchez still married? A timeline of his love story with Perry Mattfeld

Is Mark Sanchez still married? The former NFL quarterback is still married to Hollywood actress Perry Mattfeld. Their relationship began in 2017 and eventually led to their wedding in 2023. Since then, the couple has continued to build a family together, and today, they live in Dana Point, California, where they share a life with their three children.

Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez attend Verizon’s Run the Playlist Live at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Schear (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld’s love story began when they first met in 2017 in Chicago through a mutual friend.

through a mutual friend. After approximately six years of courtship, the couple exchanged marriage vows in May 2023 in Oaxaca, Mexico.

in Oaxaca, Mexico. They now share twin daughters , born in March 2025, whose details they have chosen to keep private.

, born in March 2025, whose details they have chosen to keep private. Despite facing multiple challenges, including Sanchez’s legal issues and the loss of his job as a sports analyst at Fox Corporation, the couple remains together, raising their family.

Profile summary

Full name Mark Travis John Sanchez Gender Male Date of birth 11 November 1986 Age 39 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Current residence Dana Point, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Olga Sanchez Father Nick Sanchez Sr. Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Perry Mattfeld Children 3 School Mission Viejo High School College University of Southern California Profession Former NFL quarterback, sports analyst Instagram @mark_sanchez Facebook @officialmarksanchez X (Twitter) @Mark_Sanchez TikTok @marksancheznfl

Is Mark Sanchez still married?

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is married to Perry Mattfeld. An accomplished actress, she has appeared in around 25 film and television productions and is widely known for her roles in Shameless, In the Dark, and Mending the Line. The couple tied the knot on 28 May 2023 after dating for six years.

Perry Mattfeld attends the San Diego International Film Festival Night of The Stars Tribute at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Their marriage has remained intact despite public challenges, including career setbacks and personal controversies. In December 2025, Sanchez publicly expressed gratitude for his wife and family in a post on Instagram that read:

This time of year always makes me look around and appreciate what matters, but this one hits different. I’m just grateful—to wake up, to be home, and to be able to wrap my arms around my wife and kids.

Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld’s love story timeline

The love story between Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld is one built on shared roots, long-distance commitment, and steady growth. They were introduced through mutual friends and soon developed a close connection. As time went on, their relationship evolved naturally from dating to marriage and eventually family life.

2017: Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld meet through a mutual friend

Perry Mattfeld, Mark Sanchez, and his son, Daniel, enjoy a moment together at a beach. Photo: @perrymattfeld on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld first met in 2017 through their mutual friend, Scotty McKnight, a former American football wide receiver for the New York Jets.

They quickly discovered they had a surprising amount in common, including being raised in the same area, sharing Hispanic heritage, and attending the University of Southern California. This instant connection helped spark a strong bond, which soon developed into a romantic relationship.

In a June 2023 interview with Haute Living, the actress recalled how their relationship began:

Our mutual friend Scotty McKnight introduced us in 2017. Our first date was at Au Cheval in Chicago. At the time, Mark was playing for the Chicago Bears, and I was in Chicago filming Shameless. We hit it off right away, learning we had so much more in common than we could have imagined. We both went to the University of Southern California, are both Hispanic, both grew up in Long Beach, born at the same hospital – the list goes on!

2017–2020: The couple is in a long-distance relationship

Mark Sanchez at Super Bowl LVIII (L). Perry Mattfeld attends the Grand Opening of CBS Corporation's CBS (R). Photo: Jeff Schear, George Pimentel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

For approximately three years, between 2017 and 2020, Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld had a long-distance relationship due to their careers. Sanchez lived in Chicago, playing for the Chicago Bears, while Mattfeld lived in Los Angeles pursuing her acting career. Despite the distance, they stayed committed and strengthened their connection over time.

2020: Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld move in together

The year 2020 marked a turning point in the relationship of Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld, as they began spending more time together after moving in during the COVID-19 pandemic. This period helped strengthen their bond and solidify their plans for the future.

In an interview with The Knot, Mark Sanchez’s wife reflected on their long-distance dynamic and how quarantine changed things:

We met in 2017, right before I started filming In The Dark, so nearly our entire relationship has been long-distance except for quarantine. That year was really the first time we were like, 'This is it. This is our life’.

May 2022: Perry Mattfeld accepts Mark Sanchez’s marriage proposal

Former USC Trojans and NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, right, with his wife Perry and son Daniel attend the game against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center . Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Source: Getty Images

After dating for approximately five years, the couple took their relationship to the next level when they got engaged in May 2022. The Hollywood actress said yes to Mark Sanchez’s proposal during a romantic getaway at a luxury resort in Anguilla. Speaking to People about the engagement, she shared:

Mark personalised everything. From our initials he put in my ring, to the songs he picked for our private concert. He picked the menu for our romantic dinner, paired with my favourite wine, and he had my parents appear out of nowhere! I was so surprised and emotional.

May 2023: Perry Mattfeld weds Mark Sanchez

Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld hug each other on their wedding day. Photo: @perrymattfeld on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A year after their engagement, Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld tied the knot at a monastery on 28 May 2023 in Oaxaca, Mexico. The wedding ceremony, officiated by their friend Scotty McKnight, was attended by close friends and family. Sanchez’s son, Daniel, played a special role, serving as both a groomsman and ring bearer.

Reflecting on the occasion, the former American football player said in an interview:

Our union is a celebration of our special bond in front of friends and family, and a promise to each other and those closest to us to be strong and supportive towards each other in our future challenges, successes, and failures.

March 2025: The couple welcomes twins

Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld laugh as they share a funny moment on their wedding day. Photo: @perrymattfeld on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nearly two years after their wedding, Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez grew their family with the arrival of twin daughters in March 2025. Welcoming their children marked a meaningful new phase in their journey as a couple as they embraced parenthood together.

Although the couple publicly announced the birth of their twins, they chose to keep certain details private, including the children’s exact birth dates and names.

2025–Present: Living together and navigating challenges

Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez are still together, living in Dana Point, where they are raising their children. However, their relationship has faced several challenges, including Sanchez’s legal and career setbacks.

Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld attend the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Anna Webber

Source: Getty Images

In October 2025, the former NFL player was charged with battery causing serious bodily injury in Indianapolis, following a violent early-morning altercation on 4 October. During the incident, he was reportedly stabbed in what was described as self-defence, sustaining serious injuries that required hospitalisation, even as a civil lawsuit against him proceeded.

Following the controversy, Sanchez, who was working as a sports analyst for Fox Corporation, lost his job, with his dismissal later confirmed by a network spokesperson.

FAQs

How did Mark Sanchez meet Perry Mattfeld? They met in 2017 in Chicago through their mutual friend, former NFL player Scotty McKnight, and they quickly formed a bond and started dating. When did Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez get married? The couple got married on 28 May 2023, in Oaxaca, Mexico, after dating for approximately six years. How many children does Mark Sanchez have? The former NFL player shares three children with two different women. Who is the mother of Mark Sanchez's son, Daniel? The mother of his first child is American model Erin Campaneris, who is known professionally as Bobby T. Did Perry Mattfeld have her babies? The actress and Mark Sanchez share twin daughters born in March 2025. Are Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld still together? They are still together and married, raising their children in Dana Point, California.

Mark Sanchez is still married to Perry Mattfeld. From a long-distance romance to a growing family, their journey reflects commitment and resilience. Despite challenges, they remain united, proving their love story is still unfolding.

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