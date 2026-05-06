A UK-based man has gone public with his challenges in the dating pool overseas and shared his chat with his love interest, who refused to date him

In the chat he released, the lady admitted that she loves how he thinks and communicates, but does not think a relationship between them would work out due to three reasons

The reasons she gave have sparked debates on social media, with netizens having divided opinions about the lady's standpoint

A UK-based man, named Sammie, has shared why he has not found love abroad.

In a TikTok post on May 5, Sammie released his chat with his failed love interest, where she gave reasons why she could not date him.

A man reveals that he has not found love in the UK. Photo Credit: @lonely.boy065

Source: TikTok

3 reasons lady could not date Sammie

In the chat, the lady told Sammie she likes what she saw, loves his communication and how he reasons, but could not be his girlfriend.

According to her, she cannot date Sammie because he is on a postgraduate visa and does not have a British passport. The second reason she gave was that he is not earning much from what she could see.

Finally, she stated that she could not date him because he would not be able to spoil her the way she desired to be spoiled.

Sammie, who simply replied the lady with an "it is well", wrote on TikTok:

"The story is very long."

A man opens up about his dating struggles in the UK. Photo Credit: @lonely.boy065

Source: TikTok

See his TikTok post below:

Reactions trail man's UK experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

zulaykhainterior_store said:

"You might have met someone who loves everything about you, yet still chooses not to be with you. That’s life sometimes. But honesty like that matters, and it’s something to appreciate. Take your time… Love will find you."

Colours🎨🎨 said:

"I really can't blame her. I am here with my husband, although we are on a skilled worker visa, our minds still never settle. The UK isn't for the faint-hearted. Just keep praying and working smart not hard. God help you 🙏💯."

Moral🇳🇬🇬🇧 said:

"If you get this response, wetin be the hope of a student."

Gem… 💎🥷🏿 said:

"Crazy world, but guess what, strive to be the best version of yourself God is with you."

Dunnidimples said:

"Her reasons are valid, everyone has a right to choose what they want and posting chats online is kinda immature. As if you would choose her out of pity if she wasn’t your type."

LUXURIES_NG said:

"I like the fact, that she communicated….I personally would prefer a communication than a deceit."

Andreea 💫👑 said:

"Sorry for the bitter moment, just believe your soulmate will find you, and for her, you will be the perfect guy, exactly the way you are."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UK-based man had declared his desire to find a wife and made public his conditions for interested ladies.

Why UK resident is still single

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UK-based Nigerian man had given four reasons why he is not in any relationship.

In a TikTok post, he noted that the first reason is his student visa. The young man added that he is not in a relationship because he does not own a car or know how to drive. Another reason he highlighted is that some people think that he looks like a playboy.

The final reason he gave was that he is not financially buoyant enough to be dating someone.

Source: Legit.ng