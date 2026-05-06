Love Island UK season 12 delivered drama, unexpected romances, and fan-favourite couples like Toni Laites, Cach Mercer, Shakira Khan, and Harry Cooksley. While some relationships looked strong in the villa, the outside world has tested them in surprising ways. Winners have split, while quieter couples have quietly thrived.

Love Island UK season 12 cast members (L to R): Toni Laites, Harry Cooksley, and Yasmin Pettet. Photo: @tonilaites, @harrycooksley8, @yasminpettet111 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Relationships have shifted significantly since leaving the villa , with some growing stronger and others falling apart.

, with some growing stronger and others falling apart. Toni Laites and Cach Mercer’s split shows that even the strongest villa connections can struggle in the real world.

shows that even the strongest villa connections can struggle in the real world. Pairs like Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips, as well as Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood, have continued to build stable relationships.

Couples such as Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams prove that some relationships can survive splits and find their way back.

Distance, public attention, and career changes have tested many of the season 12 cast’s relationships.

The Love Island UK Season 12 cast have kept fans interested as their relationships continue after the villa. Some couples have stayed strong, while others have faced challenges in the real world. Updates from social media and public appearances show how their love stories are unfolding.

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer attend the BRIT Awards 2026. Photo: @tonilaites, @cacherel_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer, winners of Love Island UK season 12, have unfortunately decided to go their separate ways after a relationship that captured fans’ attention from the start. Their romance, which began in the villa and continued into life outside the show, faced growing challenges in the months that followed, including a disagreement at the BRIT Awards in February 2026.

Although they briefly tried to stay connected and even sparked hopes of reconciliation, it later became clear that the pair had officially split when they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan

Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan appear together at an event. Photo: @shakirakhan16 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Footballer Harry Cooksley and television personality Shakira Khan’s relationship from Love Island UK season 12 has been one of the most closely followed love stories of the season. The pair had a rocky start in the villa, with Harry briefly exploring other connections, including Helena Ford, before eventually returning to Shakira, and they went on to finish the show as runners-up.

After leaving the villa, they took a slower, more grounded approach to their relationship, choosing not to rush into labels as they adjusted to life outside the spotlight. The couple has remained together and often shares their happiest moments on social media, including the milestone of moving in together in February 2026, marking a major step forward in their relationship.

Yamin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes

Yamin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes pose for photos at different events. Photo: @yasminpettet111, @_jamierhodes_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yamin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes’ relationship from Love Island UK season 12 began in Casa Amor, where they quickly formed a strong connection that carried them into the final stages of the show. The pair grew close despite facing some differences and emotional challenges, eventually becoming one of the more stable couples in the villa.

After leaving the show, Yamin and Jamie initially continued their relationship and were seen together at public events, suggesting their romance was still going strong. However, rumours about their breakup emerged during the NTAs when they appeared not to be together.

Yamin, who allegedly flirted with The Traitors star Freddie Fraser at the event, broke the silence about her breakup with Jamie. She reportedly shared on Instagram Story:

As per my recent TikTok myself and Jamie split before the NTAs but hadn't formally announced it yet. We're still really good friends, and I'll always have so much love and care for him for making my Love Island experience what it was.

She continued:

I find it laughable that everyone thinks I cheated on Jamie with Freddie from The Traitors, which is not true, and anyone who knows me knows my type is late 20s, 30s plus. Jamie is literally the most amazing man ever, and I'm forever grateful for the memories we made and time we spent together.

Angelique Swift and Ty Isherwood

Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood appear together at an airport. Photo: @tyishi98 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Angelique “Angel” Swift and Ty Isherwood formed one of the most unexpected yet successful connections on Love Island UK season 12, meeting when Angel entered the villa as a late bombshell. Despite arriving towards the end of the series, they quickly built a strong bond, with Ty choosing Angel early on and the pair growing close in a short time.

Their relationship developed rapidly, and by their final villa date, Angel and Ty had made things exclusive, an impressive level of commitment given how late they coupled up. After the show, they stayed together and focused on building a solid relationship outside the villa.

In September 2025, the couple made their status official as girlfriend and boyfriend, and later took things a step further by moving in together. They have since travelled to several destinations as a couple, even sparking engagement rumours during a trip to Bali, Indonesia, after Angel was spotted wearing a ring.

Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams

Meg Moore at a restaurant (L). Dejon Noel-Williams arrives at an event (R). Photo: @megann.mooree, @dejonnoelwilliams on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Meg Moore and footballer player Dejon Noel-Williams coupled up from day one, and they quickly became a central storyline. However, their romance was marked by constant ups and downs, including trust issues and Dejon’s connections with other contestants.

Even though they remained together during the show, they struggled after the show and broke up seven months later, citing the pressures of life outside the villa and the challenges of maintaining a relationship in the public eye.

However, their story did not end there. In early 2026, the pair sparked reunion rumours after being spotted together multiple times, from gym outings to cosy dinners, before finally confirming they were back together. The football player later made their reconciliation Instagram official with a post captioned “Flawed But Growing,” signalling a fresh start for the couple.

Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips

Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Philips arrive at an entertainment event. Photo: @meganforteclarke on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips’ relationship from Love Island UK season 12 was a true rollercoaster that eventually turned into one of the show’s quieter success stories. The pair first connected in the villa after Megan returned as a bombshell, reigniting a spark with Conor despite earlier drama and multiple recouplings on his side.

After leaving the villa, their connection only grew stronger, with the couple confirming they were officially boyfriend and girlfriend and describing their relationship as going from strength to strength. They continued to build their bond in the real world, choosing a more grounded and private approach compared to some of their fellow islanders.

By late 2025, social media influencer and Conor Phillips took a major step forward by staying together in London after relocating to the same city, showing their commitment to building a long-term relationship. In April 2026, they gave fans another glimpse into their strong bond by sharing a playful Instagram video of themselves dancing together at the Coachella Music Festival.

Are Toni Laites and Cach Mercer still together?

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer are no longer together. After winning Love Island UK Season 12, their relationship faced challenges in the real world. They eventually split and have since focused on their individual paths.

Are Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan still dating?

Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan are still together. They took a slow and steady approach after leaving the villa to strengthen their bond. Over time, their relationship has grown, and they have even taken steps like moving in together.

Did Yamin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes break up?

The main reason behind Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes’ breakup after the show remains unclear. Rumours suggested that Yasmin had cheated on Jamie with Freddie from The Traitors, but she later addressed the claims and clarified that she and Jamie had already separated before the speculation began.

How did Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood end up?

Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood are still together. Their connection continued to grow after the show, leading them to become official. They have also moved in together and continue to share milestones as a couple.

Did Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams get back together?

Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams are back together. After a breakup in December 2025 due to relationship struggles and public pressure, the couple reconnected in April 2026. They have since shared their best moments together on social media, leaving no doubts about their reunion.

Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams attend the European Premiere of "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Are Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips still together?

Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips are still together. They have built a stable relationship since leaving the villa. The couple now lives together and continues to share moments from their life, including trips and events.

What happened to Kyle Ashman?

He was an original contestant for Love Island UK season 12 but was removed before entering the villa. This followed reports of his past arrest linked to a violent incident investigation, although he was later released without charge. ITV decided to drop him from the cast, meaning he never appeared on the show and was replaced before filming began.

Love Island UK season 12 continues to keep fans invested even after the villa. Some couples have faced breakups, while others have grown stronger in the real world. From unexpected reunions to lasting love stories, the journey has been full of twists. As time goes on, the season 12 cast proves that reality TV romance can evolve in many different ways.

Legit.ng recently published an article exploring where the Degrassi cast is today. The hit TV series helped launch the careers of many actors who have since found success across the entertainment industry. From music and acting to film production and entrepreneurship, several former stars have built impressive careers.

Notable Degrassi alumni include Drake, Nina Dobrev, Jake Epstein, and Daniel Clark, with Drake widely regarded as the most successful due to his global music career. Read on to discover more about each cast member’s journey after the show.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng