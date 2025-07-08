Where are the Love Island UK season 4 cast now? updates on every Islander

The Love Island UK season 4 cast members brought drama, love, and unforgettable moments to screens in 2018. Some found fame while others stepped back, but all have continued shaping their careers, relationships, and lives beyond the villa. Discover what your favourite Islanders are up to now.

Key takeaways

Many contestants have transitioned into full-time influencers and media personalities .

. Some couples from the show stayed together briefly after the finale, but later split.

after the finale, but later split. Several cast members launched successful businesses , including clothing lines and podcasts.

, including clothing lines and podcasts. A few contestants stepped away from the spotlight entirely to live quieter lives.

Love Island UK season 4: where are they now?

The Love Island UK Season 4 cast gave fans one of the most memorable seasons ever. With unforgettable characters like Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, the villa was full of romance, chaos, and shocking moments. Years later, the Islanders have gone in many different directions—from fame and fortune to private lives away from the media.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer attends the Marching Powder World Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale

Dani Dyer won Love Island UK Season 4 alongside Jack Fincham, forming one of the most beloved couples in the show’s history. The pair split months after the finale, citing pressure from the public eye. Dani is now a successful online influencer, podcast host, and mum of three with footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Jack Fincham

Jack Fincham attends the Mirror Animal Hero Awards 2019, in partnership with People's Postcode Lottery and Webbox, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Photo: David Parry

Jack Fincham charmed the nation with his humour and romance with Dani Dyer. After their breakup, Jack dabbled in boxing, reality TV, and various brand deals. He's kept a relatively low profile in recent years, but occasionally resurfaces in the media.

Wes Nelson

Wes Nelson attends a preview screening of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Wes became a fan favourite after his romance with Laura Anderson and then Megan Barton-Hanson. Post-show, he pursued a music career and released several singles. He also competed in Dancing on Ice and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Laura Anderson

Laura Anderson attends the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at the Royal Festival Hall in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz

Laura Anderson had a rollercoaster journey in the villa, being at the centre of several love triangles. After leaving the show, she worked as an influencer and briefly dated fellow Islander Paul Knops. Laura is now a mother and continues to collaborate with brands online.

Megan Barton-Hanson

Megan Barton-Hanson arrives at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Megan entered the villa as a bombshell and quickly turned heads, particularly Wes Nelson's. Although their relationship didn’t last, Megan remained in the spotlight, becoming a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and launching her content platforms. She's known for speaking openly about mental health and body image.

Josh Denzel

Josh Denzel arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theatre in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Kaitlyn Morris

Josh was originally coupled with Georgia Steel but made headlines for switching to Kaz Crossley during Casa Amor. The couple stayed together for a while post-show, but later broke up. Josh now works as a sports presenter and has hosted content for major sporting events.

Kaz Crossley

Kaz Crossley attends a cancer campaign, with Global Ambassador Elizabeth Hurley in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Kaz’s romance with Josh Denzel sparked both admiration and backlash from fans. After the show, she launched a beauty brand and became a prominent wellness and fitness influencer. Recently, she has focused more on personal growth and has spent time volunteering abroad.

Georgia Steel

Georgia Steel and Sam Bird attend The Sun's Love Island 2018 finale viewing party at Covent Garden's Tropicana sighting in London, England. Photo: Mark R. Milan

Georgia was known for her loyalty and fiery personality. Though her relationship with Josh didn’t last, she gained a large social media following and continued working in fashion and brand collaborations. Georgia also returned for Love Island: The Games and remains active in reality TV.

Adam Collard

Adam Collard poses for photos during his visit to Heat Radio in London, England. Photo: John Phillips

Adam was one of the most controversial Islanders due to his playboy behaviour. After Love Island UK season 4, he returned for season 8, making history as the first contestant to appear in two UK seasons. He works as a personal trainer and online fitness coach.

Alex George

Alex George enjoys a self-moment outside a building. Photo: Tim Roney

Dr. Alex George stood out for his career in medicine and an awkward but endearing personality. Though he didn’t find love in the villa, he gained national praise for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic. He now serves as a mental health ambassador to the UK government.

Ellie Brown

Ellie Brown enjoys a drink at a restaurant (L). The reality TV star poses for a photo near a lake (R). Photo: @brown.elle on Instagram (modified by author)

Ellie Brown had a short-lived romance with Charlie Brake during her time in the villa. After the show, the couple split, and Ellie went on to pursue a career in modelling and brand partnerships. She also appeared in other reality shows like Ex on the Beach.

Charlie Brake

Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake (R) are seen on a night out leaving Nobu Berkeley in London, England. Photo: Ricky Vigil M

Charlie came from a wealthy background and was known for his romance with Ellie Brown. Their relationship ended publicly and bitterly. Charlie has since remained mostly out of the spotlight and appears to focus on business ventures and travel.

Samira Mighty

Samira Mighty attends the European premiere of "Sinners" at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher

Samira left the villa voluntarily to pursue a relationship with Frankie Foster, which later ended. After Love Island, she returned to her first love—performing in musical theatre. She also released music and continues to work in entertainment.

Frankie Foster

Frankie Foster attends "The Festival" world premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Frankie entered Casa Amor and connected with Samira, leading to one of the season’s most emotional exits. The couple split not long after reuniting in the UK. Frankie now works as a fitness coach and sports science specialist.

Jack Fowler

Jack Fowler celebrates the new Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold premixed can with Pepsi MAX at "The Mixer" at Kachette in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Jack gained popularity for his good looks and easygoing nature. After the show, he focused on fitness and brand deals and even tried his hand at a music career. He continues to appear at public events and has been open about health struggles with a rare condition.

Laura Crane

Laura Crane of Team GB poses for a photo during the Team GB British Olympic Association Tokyo 2020 One Year To Go Media Event at Media City in Manchester, England. Photo: Alex Livesey

Laura entered Casa Amor and briefly dated Jack Fowler. After the show, she pursued a career as a professional model and surfer. She also works with various wellness brands and campaigns.

Alexandra Cane

Love Island Contestant Alexandra Cane visits Heat Radio Studios in London, England. Photo: Ian Lawrence

Alexandra had a dramatic end to her time in the villa after being left heartbroken by Dr. Alex. She transitioned into wellness coaching and became known for her fitness journey and body transformation. Alexandra also runs holistic retreats and promotes healthy living.

Paul Knops

Paul Knops attends the "Little Frank and His Carp" exhibition private view at Elizabeth Xi Bauer Gallery in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Paul joined late in the season and formed a connection with Laura Anderson. Their relationship fizzled soon after the show. The reality TV star returned to modelling and has largely kept a private life.

Kendall Rae-Knight

Kendall Rae-Knight from Love Island seen at KISS FM UK in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford

Kendall was one of the earliest dumped Islanders after being rejected by Adam Collard. After the show, she modelled for several fashion brands and briefly dated Love Island alum Kem Cetinay. She maintains a modest influencer presence online.

Rosie Williams

Rosie Williams at a date night (L). The reality TV star in a brown dress poses for a photo (R). Photo: @rosieawilliams on Instagram (modified by author)

Rosie famously confronted Adam Collard on national TV for his behaviour. Following the show, she returned to her legal background and has spoken out about reality TV pressures. She also shares legal advice and lifestyle content on social media.

Eyal Booker

Eyal Booker attends a "Novocaine" Special Screening Hosted by David Dobrik in Sherman Oaks. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Eyal was known for his spiritual talk and romance with Megan. Since the villa, he’s worked as a model and appeared in Celebs Go Dating. Eyal also dated Delilah Belle Hamlin and splits his time between the UK and the US.

Hayley Hughes

Hayley Hughes attends the cast and crew screening of Malibu Crush in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Hayley brought comic relief with her quirky questions about Brexit. Though she left the villa early, she became a successful fashion influencer. Hayley occasionally appears at events and collaborates with beauty brands.

Niall Aslam

Niall Aslam attends a special screening of 'The Meg' at Brockwell Lido in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Niall left the villa abruptly due to personal reasons, and later revealed he has Asperger’s syndrome. Since then, he’s been an advocate for mental health and neurodiversity awareness. He occasionally shares updates on Instagram but leads a relatively private life.

Are Josh and Kaz still together?

The duo’s relationship seemed promising, and they even bagged third place in the final. However, six months after the show ended, they called it quits in January 2019.

Are Phoebe and Chad still together?

According to Screen Rant, after their time on Love Island UK, Phoebe and Chad ended their romantic relationship but decided to remain friends. Phoebe revealed their situation while responding to a fan on Instagram who asked whether they were still an item.

Who won Love Island UK season 4?

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were the winning couple of Love Island UK season 4. However, as reported by The Sun, after the overwhelming win, they stayed together for a short while before parting ways in April 2019.

Did any Love Island UK season 4 contestants return for another season?

Adam Collard made a surprise return in Love Island UK season 8, becoming the first Islander to appear in two main UK seasons.

Are Kat and Jared still together from season 4 of Love Island?

The reality TV personalities were together for a considerable period after the show, but they announced their split in September 2022. Despite ending their romantic relationship, they remained close as friends.

Are any of the couples from season 4 of Love Island still together?

None of the couples who participated in the reality TV show are still together. Their relationships ended due to varied reasons, and currently, while some have found love with other partners, others remain single.

The Love Island UK Season 4 cast captured the hearts of viewers with their dramatic storylines and vibrant personalities. While some have stayed in the public eye, others have chosen quieter, more personal paths. Each Islander has taken a unique journey since leaving the villa, and the legacy of the reality TV show lives on through their careers, relationships, and impact on pop culture.

