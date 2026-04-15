Love Island UK Season 8 couples who made it and the ones who quietly fell apart

Only one Love Island UK Season 8 couple, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, seemed to survive the longest after the cameras stopped rolling, until they broke up in early January 2026. Others, like Tasha and Andrew, Ekin-Su and Davide, and Gemma and Luca, broke up at various times after the show ended.

L-R: Finalist Love Island UK Season 8 couples Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, Ekin-Su and Davide, and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope. Photo: @DailyMirror (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

None of the Love Island UK Season 8 couples remain together as of April 2026.

Season 8 couples remain together as of April 2026. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island UK Season 8 but split in January 2024 .

Season 8 but . Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope remained together for three years after the show but broke up in December 2025 , citing a breach of trust.

, citing a breach of trust. Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page confirmed their breakup in February 2025 .

. Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split just three months after the finale.

Are any Love Island UK Season 8 couples still together?

Four years after Love Island UK Season 8 aired on ITV2, all couples have broken up. The reality show brought together 36 singles hoping to find love. At the season's finale, four fan-favourite and winning couples left the villa in Majorca.

These included show winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti and runners-up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish. In third and fourth place were Indiyah Polack, Dami Hope, Tasha Ghouri, and Andrew Le Page. Here is where every Love Island UK Season 8 couple stands today.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti in a scene from their spin-off travel series, Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings. Photo: @digitalspy

Source: Twitter

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of Love Island UK Season 8 by a 63% vote. The pair entered the Majorca villa as bombshells and soon coupled up. However, their relationship was not devoid of dramatic incidents, one of which involved Ekin-Su secretly crawling away to kiss a newcomer, Jay Younger.

After leaving the villa, the couple landed their own ITV spin-off reality show, Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings. In the show, the pair travelled to each other's home countries, Italy and Turkey. They introduced viewers and each other to their families, from parents to siblings to grandparents and friends.

A month after their two-part travel docuseries aired, Davide posted a now-deleted Instagram video of a romantic moment where he gave Ekin-Su a Cartier promise ring while Time To Say Goodbye by Andrea Bocelli played in the background.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti during their time on the reality show Love Island, which they won in 2022. Photo: @lovqains

Source: Twitter

In June 2023, Davide announced their first breakup on his Instagram Stories.

@ekinsuofficial and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together, and I wish her nothing but the best.

The pair then reconciled, only to split again. In January 2024, Ekin-Su confirmed the final breakup, writing on her Instagram Stories;

The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this relationship work, as we cared deeply for each other. Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish attend the Pride of Britain Awards at London's Grosvenor House in October 2022. Photo: @GossIRE

Source: Facebook

Gemma Owen was originally coupled with Liam Llewellyn before recoupling with Luca at Casa Amor. While they remained quite consistent in the villa as they worked through challenges that involved Luca’s controlling behaviour during movie night, Gemma chatting with Billy Brown, and Gemma's father, Michael Owen.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish finished the challenge in second place. However, three months after leaving the villa, Gemma announced their split, which came as a surprise to fans.

In August 2022, Luca set up a grand event asking Gemma to be his girlfriend. He shared a video of the setup that looked a lot like a marriage proposal, which included hundreds of red roses, a cello player, and red balloons in a pool, as well as a £6,500 Cartier bracelet.

Love Island star Luca Bish and Gemma Bish during her girlfriend proposal. Photo: @bubblesandblushx

Source: Facebook

They finished as runners-up in the finale. Three months after the finale, Gemma announced their breakup. The split came as a surprise to Luca, who took to his Instagram Stories to express his shock.

Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon, to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

He added,

I would have liked some time to process this privately, but as you all already know, sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, who met on the 2022 series of Love Island. Photo: @Josiah_FL

Source: Twitter

After leaving the villa, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page moved in together, adopted a dog named Luna, and in February 2024 announced they had bought a home together.

However, in January 2025, it was reported that Tasha and Andrew had broken up. According to insiders, relations between the pair began to disintegrate when Tasha took part in Strictly Come Dancing. A source told The Sun;

Tasha was madly in love with Andrew, but the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly. She gave her all in that competition. Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaz, and that drove a wedge between them as time went by.

Andrew confirmed the split on his Instagram Stories in February, posting a photo outside their shared home.

The split became notably messier when Tasha told Rylan Clark's BBC podcast How to Be in Love that laziness killed their relationship. She added that while Andrew appeared supportive on social media when Tasha competed on Strictly Come Dancing, emotionally, he was not.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope pictured for their appearance on the cover of PWR Magazine on 6 March 2023. Photo: @pwrmagazine

Source: Instagram

For over three years, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope were the last remaining couple from Love Island UK Season 8. Initially, Indiyah was paired with Ikenna Ekwonna and Dami with Amber Beckford. It was only after both Amber and Ikenna were dumped that Dami and Indiyah, who had been quietly gravitating towards each other.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope went on to finish in third place in the finale, and their relationship blossomed steadily in the three years that followed.

On their third anniversary in July 2025, the British social media personality wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post,

3 years with you!! Where is time going? But I guess it does go super fast when you're having the best time with your person. It feels like only yesterday we met; you've brought me so much love and laughter. There's no one else I'd rather do life with.

Love Island stars Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack met during the 2022 series of the show. Photo: @gangloveisland

Source: Instagram

The pair made the tough decision to part ways ahead of the New Year celebrations, with an inside source telling the Daily Mail:

Indiyah and Dami have sadly decided to part ways after three years together. It's been a difficult time for them both. They built their lives together, and no one expected their relationship to end so suddenly.

Dami posted a 20-slide photo dump to mark the end of 2025, none of which featured Indiyah. He wrote;

A year full of memories, milestones, losses, and growth you can't always explain out loud. I've hit goals I once only dreamed about, yet I still catch myself asking, 'Why don't I feel content?' Not everything ends clean, but it ends clear.

The split was then complicated by cheating allegations after a video of Indiyah kissing Twitch streamer Marlon Garcia at a London restaurant surfaced. The video was believed to have been recorded in early December 2025, weeks before the breakup was reported.

Who are the winners of Love Island season 8?

The winners of Love Island UK Season 8 are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, who were crowned on 1 August 2022 after receiving the most votes from the British public.

Who is together from Love Island UK Season 8?

As of 2026, no couple from Love Island UK Season 8 remains together. Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, who were the last surviving couple from the series, confirmed their split around the 2025 December public holidays, Christmas and New Year, having been together for more than three years.

Are Dami and Indiyah still together?

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack are no longer together. They have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Dami has been linked to Marlon Garcia, indicating a permanent split.

Why did Indiyah and Dami break up?

A representative for Dami cited a breach of trust as the reason for the split. Speculations over cheating allegations against Indiyah emerged online after a video of her kissing Marlon Garcia surfaced.

Did Indiyah and Dami get married?

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope did not get married. The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary in July 2025 before confirming their split at the end of the year.

Why did Ekin and David break up?

Ekin-Su and David broke up twice, first in June 2023. They reconciled before splitting up for good nearly a year later, citing the pressures of public life and individual schedules.

Every finalist couple from Love Island UK Season 8 has separated at the time of this writing. Winners Ekin-Su and Davide split, followed by Tasha and Andrew and runners-up Gemma and Luca. Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope were the final pair to break up, ending their three-year relationship.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Too Hot To Handle couples who are still together. The reality TV show brought together several contestants who found love and others who went their separate ways.

Some Too Hot to Handle connections, like Emily and Cam, Beaux and Harry, and Kayla and Seb, continued to date long after their time on the show ended. Read on to find out which of the couples are still together and how their love stories are progressing after the show.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng