The most successful Love Island USA contestants have turned reality TV fame into thriving careers and lasting influence. Stars like Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Johnny Middlebrooks, and Serena Page are leading the way. From brand deals to media appearances, their success goes far beyond the villa. Their journeys show how a reality show can become a powerful launchpad for real careers.

Love Island USA contestants (L to R): Johnny Middlebrooks, Justine Joy Ndiba, and Kordell Beckham. Photo: @johnny_llee, @justinejoy, @korde1ll on Instagram (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Most Love Island USA contestants earn typically a small weekly stipend ($375–$500) , with real income coming after filming ends.

contestants earn typically a , with real income coming after filming ends. The biggest financial reward is often post-show fame, not the villa prize money ($100,000) , through influencer deals and brand partnerships.

, through influencer deals and brand partnerships. Many contestants already have established careers before entering the villa, especially in fields like marketing, fitness, healthcare, and sales.

Successful islanders turn their exposure into massive incomes through social media sponsorships, modelling, and business ventures.

Most successful Love Island USA contestants: How fame boosted their earnings

The most successful Love Island USA contestants have transformed short-term fame into long-term financial success. Many entered the villa with regular jobs, but their visibility opened doors to brand deals, sponsorships, and media opportunities. Today, their growing influence continues to boost their earnings well beyond what they made before the show.

Justine Ndiba

Justine Ndiba attends the Cymbiotika x Ulta Beauty launch at The Lillian in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

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Full name : Justine Joy Ndiba

: Justine Joy Ndiba Date of birth : 12 March 1993

: 12 March 1993 Place of birth : Rockaway, New Jersey, United States

: Rockaway, New Jersey, United States Profession: Reality TV star, influencer, model, host

Justine Ndiba joined season 2 of Love Island USA in 2020 and quickly stood out for her authenticity and charm. After an impressive run, she was crowned the winner alongside Caleb Corprew. She later cemented her reality TV success by winning Love Island Games with Jack Fowler, further proving her competitive edge.

Before appearing on the show, she worked as a billing coordinator and also performed as a go-go dancer. Following her rise to fame, she successfully transitioned into a full-time career as a social media influencer and model. With a large and engaged fan base across platforms, she collaborates with top brands and also hosts her podcast, Just Sayin’ With Justine.

Cely Vazquez

Cely Vazquez attends Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Presents World Premiere of "Wuthering Heights" at TCL Chinese Theatre at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

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Full name : Cely Vazquez

: Cely Vazquez Date of birth : 23 May 1996

: 23 May 1996 Place of birth : Sacramento, California, United States

: Sacramento, California, United States Profession: Content creator, influencer, singer

Cely Vazquez gained widespread recognition after appearing on season 2 of Love Island USA, where she finished as the runner-up. Before her reality TV breakthrough, she worked in the corporate sector as a legal secretary after earning a degree in criminal justice.

Following her time on the show, Cely successfully transitioned into a career in entertainment and digital media. She became the official Love Island USA social ambassador, where she conducts interviews and creates digital content for the franchise.

With a massive social media following, she shares lifestyle content and collaborates with brands such as the dating app Chispa. She has also explored music and released a few singles.

Johnny Middlebrooks

Johnny Middlebrooks talks on a podcast show. Photo: Casey Durkin

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Full name : Johnny Lee Middlebrooks

: Johnny Lee Middlebrooks Date of birth : 20 June 1998

: 20 June 1998 Place of birth : Chesapeake, Virginia, United States

: Chesapeake, Virginia, United States Profession: Model, fitness trainer, influencer

Johnny Middlebrooks gained significant attention from fans after appearing on season 2 of Love Island USA. He later expanded his reality TV presence by featuring in both Love Island Games and The Challenge, which further boosted his public profile.

Before entering the villa, Johnny was a collegiate track and field athlete at the University of Mount Olive, where he developed his strong athletic background. After gaining fame on reality television, he transitioned into a successful career as a social media influencer, model, and fitness trainer.

He has built a substantial online following and collaborated with fashion and lifestyle brands such as YoungLA and JAXXON, turning his reality TV exposure into a sustainable entertainment and fitness career.

Cashay Proudfoot smiles as she arrives at an entertainment event. Photo: Sara Mally

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Full name : Cashay Proudfoot

: Cashay Proudfoot Date of birth : 9 January 1996

: 9 January 1996 Place of birth : New York, United States

: New York, United States Profession: Influencer, TV personality

Cashay Proudfoot rose to prominence after appearing on season 2 of Love Island USA, where her personality and energy made her a standout. Before joining the show, she worked in the healthcare sector as a registered nurse, showcasing a career path that is completely different from reality television.

After gaining fame on the show, Cashay built a strong social media presence, where she now enjoys a considerable fan following. She has since transitioned into a lifestyle and entertainment personality, frequently sharing dance, fitness, and fashion content with her audience.

Kaitlynn Anderson

Kaitlynn Anderson enjoys a drink at a restaurant. Photo: @kaitlynnjanderson on Instagram (modified by author)

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Full name : Kaitlynn Anderson

: Kaitlynn Anderson Date of birth : 7 June 1993

: 7 June 1993 Place of birth : Lapeer, Michigan, United States

: Lapeer, Michigan, United States Profession: Influencer, social media personality

Kaitlynn Anderson had a brief but impactful appearance on season 2 of Love Island USA, which helped her gain immediate visibility among viewers. Before joining the show, she was reportedly working as a dancer and promoter.

Following her time in the villa, Kaitlynn transitioned to a full-time social media influencer, rapidly growing her following to over 1 million fans across platforms. She now shares lifestyle, fashion, and modelling content, positioning herself as a digital creator in the entertainment space.

In addition to influencing, she also hosts The Filthy Brat podcast and reportedly owns a wine brand.

Serena Page

Serena Page at the 20th Anniversary of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

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Full name : Serena Page

: Serena Page Date of birth : 19 September 1999

: 19 September 1999 Place of birth : Houston, Texas, United States

: Houston, Texas, United States Profession: Influencer, reality TV personality

Serena Page became one of the standout stars of season 6 of Love Island USA after winning the competition and gaining widespread public attention. She is a graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she earned a degree in marketing, and she previously worked in corporate media strategy before entering the villa.

Following her transition from a corporate career into reality television, Serena quickly rose to major fame, attracting millions of followers across social media platforms. She is represented by the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and has secured collaborations with major brands such as Savage X Fenty, SheaMoisture, and Cécred.

Kordell Beckham

Kordell Beckham attends the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

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Full name : Kordell Beckham

: Kordell Beckham Date of birth : 27 May 2002

: 27 May 2002 Place of birth : Houston, Texas, United States

: Houston, Texas, United States Profession: Model, influencer, TV personality

Kordell Beckham became widely known after winning Season 6 of Love Island USA alongside his partner Serena Page. Before entering the villa, he worked as a model and aircraft fueller.

Following his rise to fame on the show, Kordell quickly built a strong social media presence, amassing over a million followers across platforms. He has since established himself as a model and influencer, regularly sharing lifestyle and fashion content while collaborating with various brands in the fashion industry.

Expanding his career further, he recently made his acting debut in the comedy-drama series Southern Fried Rice, marking his transition into mainstream entertainment.

Marco Donatelli

Reality TV star Marco Donatelli at a moment a restaurant. Photo: @marcoadonatelli on Instagram (modified by author)

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Full name : Marco Antonio Donatelli

: Marco Antonio Donatelli Date of birth : 27 October 2000

: 27 October 2000 Place of birth : Youngstown, Ohio, United States

: Youngstown, Ohio, United States Profession: Reality TV personality, influencer, student-athlete

Marco Donatelli appeared on season 5 of Love Island USA, where he ultimately emerged as the winner and gained widespread recognition. At the time of joining the show, he was pursuing studies in chiropractic care, balancing academics with his growing public presence.

Despite the fame that comes with participating in the show, he has remained grounded in pursuing his career in the healthcare sector. Currently, he works as a chiropractic assistant in Florida. Additionally, he is a social media influencer and uses his platforms to endorse brands while also sharing his lifestyle content.

Olandria Carthen

Olandria Carthen at the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Ceremony held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Savion Washington

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Full name : Olandria Lashae Carthen

: Olandria Lashae Carthen Date of birth : 29 May 1998

: 29 May 1998 Place of birth : Decatur, Alabama, United States

: Decatur, Alabama, United States Profession: Model, reality TV personality

Olandria Carthen rose to prominence after appearing on season 7 of Love Island USA, where she finished as a runner-up and gained widespread public attention. Before joining the villa, she worked as a social media coordinator, building experience in digital communication and online brand management.

Following her appearance on the show, Olandria transitioned into a successful career as a professional fashion model. Represented by Digital Brand Architects, she has gone on to collaborate with major brands including Hyundai, Jo Malone, and Kulani Kinis. She boasts millions of followers across social media platforms.

Leah Kateb

Leah Kateb at the YSL Beauty Drive-Thru & Beauty Stage in Indio, California. Photo: Katie Flores

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Full name : Leah Kateb

: Leah Kateb Date of birth : 11 August 1999

: 11 August 1999 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Businessperson, influencer, reality TV personality

Leah Kateb emerged as one of the breakout stars of Season 6 of Love Island USA, finishing the competition as a runner-up and gaining widespread popularity. Before entering the villa, she worked in medical device sales, building a corporate career in the healthcare industry.

After her appearance on the show, Leah successfully transitioned into the entertainment and beauty space. Represented by Unite Talent Agency, she has collaborated with major brands such as Avène, Charlotte Tilbury, and Degree.

She also expanded into entrepreneurship, becoming Chief Creative Officer and founder of the fragrance brand Skylar and launching her own fragrance line, Double Dates.

Who are the most successful Love Island USA contestants?

Some of the most successful include Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Serena Page, Kordell Beckham, and Leah Kateb, all of whom have built strong careers in influencing, media, and brand partnerships after the show.

How do Love Island USA contestants make money after the show?

Most earn through Instagram sponsorships, brand endorsements, modelling contracts, podcasting, and business ventures. Some also earn from TV appearances and reality spin-offs.

Who is the richest Love Island USA contestant?

There is no officially confirmed ranking, but winners like Justine Ndiba and Serena Page are widely believed to be among the highest earners due to brand deals and long-term influencer careers.

How much do Love Island contestants get paid?

Most Love Island contestants are paid a small weekly stipend while filming, not a full salary. Reports suggest they typically earn around $375–$500 per week during their time in the villa, mainly to cover living expenses back home while they cannot work.

The most successful Love Island USA contestants have proven that reality TV can be more than just entertainment. Many have turned brief villa appearances into long-term careers in influencing, modelling, and business. Although earnings during the show are relatively modest, they have gone on to thrive financially and professionally after leaving the villa.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the earnings of the Modern Family cast. The cast members of the TV show earned not only fame but also substantial salaries throughout the series. By the end of the show, the lowest-paid actor was earning approximately $125,000 per episode, while the highest-paid star reportedly took home up to $500,000 per episode.

Actress Sofia Vergara is considered the highest earner from the show, with her income further boosted by lucrative endorsement deals. Other top earners include Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet. Read on to discover each cast member’s earnings on the show and their additional income sources.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng