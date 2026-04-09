Who has Natasha Henstridge dated? Natasha Henstridge has been married to American actor Damian Chapa and Scottish singer Darius Campbell. She also had a long-term relationship with actor Liam Waite, with whom she has two children, Tristan and Asher Waite.

Natasha Henstridge pictured in a promotional poster for Ghosts of Mars (L). The actress poses during a photoshoot (R). Photo: @natashahenstridge, @stars_shine_official (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Natasha Henstridge was married twice , to Mexican Gangster actor Damian Chapa and later to Colourblind hit singer Darius Campbell.

, to actor Damian Chapa and later to hit singer Darius Campbell. Between her marriages, she maintained an eight-year relationship with Liam Waite, with whom she shares two sons, Tristan River Waite and Asher Sky Waite .

. Natasha Henstridge is currently in a relationship with Chris Browning.

As of March 2026, Natasha Henstridge is in a relationship with Chris Browning, an American actor known for his roles in CSI: Vegas, Escape from Area 51, The 100, Angel Has Fallen, and S.W.A.T. Have a look at the details of her past and present love life.

Chris Browning (2021–2026)

Chris Browning and Natasha Henstridge pictured while filming Tears to a Glass Eye. Photo: @ActorChrisBrowning

Source: Facebook

Full name : Christopher Jay Browning

: Christopher Jay Browning Date of birth : March 1964

: March 1964 Age : 62 years as of March 2026

: 62 years as of March 2026 Place of birth : Reno, Nevada, United States

: Reno, Nevada, United States Profession: Actor, producer, writer

Natasha Henstridge and Chris Browning share a close personal and professional relationship. While the pair have not publicly confirmed a relationship, their social media interactions point to a romantic connection.

On 24 June 2018, the National Treasure cast member shared one of their earliest Instagram images together. The photo was a selfie of the actors on their first day of filming for the movie The Unhealer.

A year later, he shared another photo, where he thanked Henstridge for inviting him to an LA Kings game. In more recent posts, he has referred to her as a friend, his best friend, and a love interest.

Chris Browning and Natasha Henstridge attended the George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic pre-party on 3 October 2021 in Toluca Lake, California. Photo: @ActorChrisBrowning

Source: Facebook

The pair made their red carpet debut during the 2021 George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic pre-party. They also attended the premieres of This Game's Called Murder, Condition of Return, and Outlaw Johnny Black between 2021 and 2023.

In August and December 2025, Chris Browning shared Instagram videos of himself and Natasha Henstridge travelling through Canada, London, and the United States. In the videos, the pair shared their summer holiday and celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas with family and friends.

Liam Waite (1996–2004)

Natasha Henstridge, her fiancé Liam Waite and their children attended the premiere of Good Boy at the Mann's Village Theatre on 4 October 2003 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Liam Owen East

: Liam Owen East Date of birth : 6 November 1964

: 6 November 1964 Age : 61 years as of March 2026

: 61 years as of March 2026 Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Musician, actor

Following her divorce from Walker, Texas Ranger actor Damian Chapa, Henstridge began dating Liam Waite in 1996. The pair co-starred in the 2000 film Second Skin. They dated for about eight years, a relationship that produced two sons.

Their eldest child, Tristan River Waite, was born on 12 October 1998. Asher Sky Waite, the pair's youngest child, was born on 23 October 2001.

Before their separation in 2004, the pair were frequently seen together on red carpets and at high-profile events alongside their children. Their earliest documented appearance was at the Simpatico premiere on 13 December 1999, where they shared a kiss on the red carpet.

Get to know Natasha Henstridge's former husbands

Natasha Henstridge has been married twice. While her first marriage to Mafia Man actor Damian Chapa was brief, her last marriage to Darius Campbell continues to make headlines.

Darius Campbell (2004–2018)

Darius Campbell and Natasha Henstridge pictured during her birthday celebration at Azure on 8 August 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Darius Danesh Campbell

: Darius Danesh Campbell Date of birth : 19 August 1980

: 19 August 1980 Place of birth : Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom Age at the time of death : 41 years

: 41 years Place of death : Rochester, Minnesota, United States

: Rochester, Minnesota, United States Profession: Musician

Natasha Henstridge and Scottish singer, songwriter, and actor Darius Campbell got married on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2011. The couple met at a pedestrian crossing in 2004.

The pair got engaged in 2007 and broke off the engagement briefly in 2010. They had a private wedding ceremony joined only by Natasha Henstridge's children at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

Two years later, the pair announced their split. The actress filed for divorce at a Los Angeles County Superior Court on 23 July 2014 after a 3-month-long separation that started on 10 April. Speaking to the Herald Scotland, Danesh revealed that;

I felt a great sense of loss with the divorce, and I went through a grieving period. You see, you don’t break up with one person; you break up with three. And in some ways, it’s like a death.

Darius Campbell-Danesh and Natasha Henstridge pictured during their wedding in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: @Kay Cameron

Source: Facebook

Natasha Henstridge and Darius Campbell reconciled briefly in 2016; however, their divorce was finalised on 27 February 2018.

On 11 August 2022, Darius Campbell was found dead in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota. An autopsy report from the medical examiner revealed that he died as a result of inhalation of chloroethane, an anaesthetic drug used to treat pain.

At the time of his passing, the pop icon was afflicted with chronic pain as a result of a traumatic compression injury to his neck that he sustained in a car accident in Spain in 2010.

The late Scottish singer Darius Campbell Danesh and Natasha Henstridge, pictured in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: @DailyMailCeleb

Source: Twitter

On the second anniversary of his death, Natasha posted an Instagram photo of Danesh, captioned,

I’ve got you deep in the heart of me, so deep in my heart that you’re always a part of me. Love and light always. 2 years. Darius Campbell Danesh

This followed a poem she dedicated to him on the first anniversary of his death that partly read,

My heart filled with thousands of the most incredible moments of my life. Every day I light a candle, shed tears, and still can’t wrap my head around it. Still cry. WHY!!

Damian Chapa (1995–1996)

Damian Chapa attended the Bad Cop premiere at Fairfax Cinemas on 9 July 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Barry King/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Damian Robert Chapa

: Damian Robert Chapa Date of birth : 29 October 1963

: 29 October 1963 Age : 62 years as of March 2026

: 62 years as of March 2026 Place of birth : Dayton, Ohio, United States

: Dayton, Ohio, United States Profession: Actor, film director, screenwriter, producer

Natasha Henstridge and Damian Chapa were married for a year until 1996. The pair got married on 26 August 1995, when she was 21 years old. Little is known about their marriage and eventual divorce.

FAQs

Is Natasha Henstridge single? As of March 2026, she is in a relationship with American actor Chris Browning. How old is Natasha Henstridge? She is 51 years old as of March 2026, and her zodiac sign is Leo. How rich is Natasha Henstridge? The American-Canadian actress has an estimated net worth of approximately $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Who are Natasha Henstridge's children? She has two adult sons, Tristan River Waite and Asher Sky Waite, from her long-term relationship with actor Liam Waite. What happened to Natasha Henstridge and Brett Ratner? In 2017, Natasha Henstridge accused Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct when she was 19 years old, and he was an up-and-coming music video director in a New York apartment. Who is Darius Campbell? Darius Campbell was a singer and songwriter who became famous for his appearances on British talent shows, Popstars and Pop Idol. What is Chris Browning known for? Chris Browning is an actor best known for his roles in NCIS and From Dusk Till Dawn alongside Wilmer Valderrama, as well as Ray Donovan, Bosch: Legacy, Tracker, Fallout, and The Lincoln Lawyer.

Liam Waite, Darius Campbell, and Damian Chapa are the only confirmed individuals who have dated Natasha Henstridge. She welcomed her sons, Tristan and Asher Waite, during her eight-year romance with Liam Waite. As of writing, the actress shares a close relationship with Chris Browning.

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