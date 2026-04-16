Some Love Island USA Season 5 couples took different paths after the villa, with Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli now engaged and planning a wedding, while Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo saw their romance fade once filming ended. Their journeys highlight how quickly relationships can evolve once the cameras stop rolling.

Love Island USA Season 5 couples: Hannah and Marco, Taylor and Carsten, and Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo. Photo: @marcoadonatelli, @taylor98smith, @kenzonudo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli got engaged in May 2025 and are now planning an Old Hollywood–themed wedding for October 2026 .

and are now planning an . Fourth-place finalists Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo announced their split in July 2024 , shortly before celebrating their first anniversary.

announced their , shortly before celebrating their first anniversary. As of April 2026, Taylor Nicole Smith and Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen are still together and celebrated their two-year anniversary in August 2025 .

and are and celebrated their two-year anniversary in . Kay Kay Gray and Keenan Anunay officially confirmed their split in December 2023.

officially confirmed their Kassy Castillo and Leonardo Dionicio had a brief long-distance relationship after Love Island USA Season 5 before splitting in October 2023.

What happened to all the Love Island USA Season 5 couples?

While many relationships didn't survive after filming of Love Island USA Season 5 wrapped, a few went the distance. Here is an update on where the most memorable Love Island USA Season 5 pairs stand now.

Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli

Hannah and Marco arrive together at Marco's 25th birthday celebration. Photo: @marcoadonatelli (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Hannah Wright and the reality TV star Marco Donatelli are one of the strongest couples from Love Island USA Season 5, and their relationship continued well beyond the villa. Hannah entered as a bombshell on Day 2, and Marco quickly formed a connection with her. They coupled up on Day 3 and remained inseparable for most of the season.

Despite several twists in the villa, including the arrival of Marco's ex-girlfriend, Hannah Ortega, during a surprise recoupling, their bond stayed strong. They were eventually crowned winners on 27 August 2023.

Shortly after their win, Marco reflected on their connection in a Screen Rant interview in August 2023, saying

So when I saw her walk in out of the Hideaway door, I jumped up off the daybed and ran to her, gave her the first hug and a kiss on the cheek. Clearly wasn’t enough to get the first date from her, but as soon as I laid my eyes on her, I knew she was the one that I wanted and nobody was going to stop me from doing that.

In the same interview, Hannah also spoke about their dynamic, adding:

I said this on our final date, we’re both people who don’t open up easily, but for some reason, we trusted each other to open up and just show who we are, which is not easy for me to do – or for him to do. So that’s when I knew he was my person, for sure.

Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli posing smiling. Photo: @ZeeFryer (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

After the show, the couple navigated a long-distance relationship between California and Florida before using part of their $100,000 prize money to help Hannah relocate. They later settled together in Pittsburgh.

In May 2025, Marco planned a surprise proposal in the Dominican Republic, telling Hannah they were attending a brand shoot before proposing at sunset with a custom ring. He later shared a video on his official Instagram, writing:

5.28.2025 To my forever, Last night, I asked the love of my life to be mine forever and she said yes. From the very first moment we met, we were inseparable. Through every high, every challenge, every laugh and every tear we’ve done it all side by side.

Hannah and Marco are now planning an October 2026 wedding in Los Angeles with an "Old Hollywood" theme and Italian-inspired details. Speaking on The Wedding Reporter Podcast in October 2025, Marco reflected on their unexpected connection, saying:

The odds of meeting Hannah were almost impossible, but Love Island made it possible.

Reflecting on their joint planning process during that same interview, Marco shared his advice for other couples:

Do it together. Don't put all the stress on her... it's easy to ease the stress knowing that we're going to get something we absolutely love.

Taylor Smith and Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen

Taylor Smith and Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen taking a selfie. Photo: @taylor98smith (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen and Taylor Smith became one of the most unexpected yet successful couples from Love Island USA Season 5. They formed a connection during Casa Amor after Bergie initially struggled to find a match.

Although some viewers questioned their relationship at first, the pair quickly proved otherwise, finishing in third place on 27 August 2023. Shortly after the show, Bergie addressed the scepticism in a September 2023 interview with PopCulture, noting that his family fully supported the relationship. He stated:

It was looking forced, but with all the awkwardness, and I’m an awkward person, I could understand where he [was] coming from. Maybe it does look forced, but at the end of the day, we’re still together.

He added:

They’re all for it. They’re super excited to meet Taylor. All of my family has been supportive of our relationship, and they’re just super excited to meet Taylor.

Taylor Smith and Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen in a Christmas festive mood. Photo: @taylor98smith (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Bergie and Taylor marked their one-year anniversary in August 2024 with heartfelt tributes, with Bergie sharing video clips and a lengthy post.

In an August 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Bergie explained that Taylor uses a location-sharing app to coordinate their daily calls around their schedules:

It’s like, 'Can I FaceTime him yet? Or do I wait?' She always waits for me to get home. Right when I walk in the door, I’m getting a FaceTime call because she knows when I get home. We FaceTime every day for probably one to three hours, depending on the day.

As of April 2026, Taylor Smith and Carsten are still together.

Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo

Carmen and Kenzo laugh together while enjoying drinks. Photo: Sara Mally (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo were an early standout couple from Love Island USA Season 5. They formed an instant connection after Kenzo entered the villa as a bombshell on Day 10. The pair ultimately finished in fourth place. In a 2023 USA Insider interview, Carmen reflected on their early post-show experience, saying:

It’s been my favorite time. Even just staying in the hotel after and now being in LA, it’s just nice to be with each other and even be with our friends. Just be able to get to do whatever we want, you know?

After the show, Carmen and Kenzo continued their relationship. However, on 18 July 2024, just before their one-year anniversary, they confirmed their breakup after fans noticed they had unfollowed each other and removed photos from social media. They shared the news in now-deleted Instagram posts, as per US Weekly.

Carmen announced the breakup, writing:

Since you guys have been on this journey with me, it feels only right to let you guys know that me and Kenzo are no longer together. Ultimately we want different things & are headed down different paths.

The former collegiate basketball player Kenzo later addressed the split in a follow-up Instagram video, saying:

As many of you may know by now, me and Carmen did break up and we're still gonna remain friends... at the end of the day we had different lifestyles, different goals [and] we wanted different things. As much as we tried to make it work, at the end, I think this is the best option for both of us.

Kassy Castillo and Leonardo Dionicio

Kassandra Castillo and Leonardo Dionicio stand together on the seashore. Photo by: Sara Mally (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kassy Castillo and Leonardo "Leo" Dionicio were one of the standout couples from Love Island USA Season 5. They entered as Day 1 Islanders and continued to find their way back to each other after briefly exploring other connections.

Kassy and Leo's relationship changed during Casa Amor when Leo developed a connection with Johnnie Garcia and slept with her. This sparked a tense confrontation during the recoupling. During the recoupling ceremony on Peacock, Leo later took responsibility, saying:

Kassy did not deserve that, Kassy is an amazing girl. What I did was selfish. I just wish I had never put her in that situation.

Despite the fallout, Kassy and Leo eventually reconciled and finished as runners-up on 27 August 2023. After the show, they attempted to maintain a long-distance relationship between Texas and Alabama. However, they parted ways in October 2023.

Kay Kay Gray and Keenan Anunay

Kay Kay Gray posing in front of a thick tree (L) and Keenan Anunay relaxing at Park Tavern (R). Photo: @kaykalore on Instagram, Derek White (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kay Kay Gray and Keenan Anunay were one of the most talked-about couples from Love Island USA Season 5. They connected from Day 1 and quickly became a central villa pairing, even sharing an early Hideaway visit.

Their relationship began to unravel when Keenan explored other connections, including one with Imani Wheeler, which led to the viral "Soul Ties" moment. Tensions escalated during Casa Amor when he became romantically involved with bombshell Najah Fleary. Although Keenan chose to recouple with Kay Kay, she decided to remain single.

Keenan was later voted off the island on Day 24, and Kay Kay chose to leave with him, continuing their relationship outside the villa. In an August 2023 PopCulture interview, Keenan said:

I was able to truly see how it made her feel... I definitely let her know multiple times just how sorry I am, because I truly, I don’t ever want to hurt her.

Kay Kay later reflected:

It was kind of like a roller coaster... what is he sorry for? And is he really sorry? Because they’re just words until they actually have some feelings behind them.

After dating for several months, the couple parted ways in December 2023. Kay Kay confirmed the breakup during a TikTok livestream, saying that the energy and respect in their relationship had changed after they left the villa. She added that the split wasn't due to cheating, but the challenges of adjusting to real-world pressure and post-show emotions.

Did Hannah and Marco get engaged?

Hannah and Marco got engaged in May 2025 during a trip to the Dominican Republic.

When is the Hannah and Marco wedding?

Hannah and Marco's wedding is set for October 2026, with an “Old Hollywood” theme.

Are Taylor and Bergie still together?

Taylor and Bergie are still together and continue to manage a long-distance relationship while supporting each other's careers.

Are Carmen and Kenzo still together?

Carmen and TV personality Kenzo announced their split in July 2024 after approximately one year of dating, citing a mutual decision to go their separate ways.

Are Kassy and Leo still together?

Kassy and Leo ended their relationship in October 2023.

Love Island USA Season 5 couples produced a mix of lasting connections and unexpected breakups. While most relationships formed in the villa have since ended, two couples continue to stand out.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the Season 1 Bad Girls Club cast. Bad Girls Club is a 2006 American reality TV series created by Jonathan Murray. The show is known for its drama, confrontations, and the memorable personalities of its cast members.

Season 1 Bad Girls Club centres around a group of seven women who live together in a mansion for three months. Many of the show's cast have stepped out of the spotlight, while others have pursued careers in entertainment, business, or started families.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng