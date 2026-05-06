Minister Wike defends Jabi Lake enforcement actions against emotional appeals and emphasizes legal ownership

FCTA revokes land allocations to prioritise development and safety at Jabi Lake amid security concerns

Strict development timelines imposed to reclaim idle properties and enhance urban planning in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended the ongoing enforcement actions at Jabi Lake in Abuja, insisting that government decisions on the area were based strictly on law and not emotional appeals.

His remarks came after a viral video showed Rev. Serah Omaku, Senior Pastor of Family Worship Centre, Abuja, pleading during a church service and kneeling on the pulpit while appealing against the planned government action on the site.

Wike Replies Family Worship Pastor Over Jabi Lake In Abuja, "Even If God Comes Down"

Source: Twitter

Wike dismisses emotional appeal from clergy

Speaking during a media chat in Abuja on Wednesday, May 6, Wike said he was not swayed by emotional interventions regarding government property, stressing that the land in question belonged to the state.

“You talk about the woman kneeling down and begging. I’m not carried away by such emotions. Begging to do what? Who owns Jabi Lake? How does it become your own?” he said.

He explained that the site had originally been allocated for development but had deteriorated into unregulated structures and informal settlements.

Wike cites security and development concerns

Wike expressed concern that the area had been left undeveloped for years, warning that it had become unsafe and unsuitable for its intended purpose.

“One of these days I went there and said, ‘This can’t be; there is a hotel, and who would come to stay in that hotel when there are shanties all over?’ You don’t know if there are criminals,” he stated.

Revocation and reallocation plan announced

The minister confirmed that the Federal Capital Territory Administration had revoked the previous allocation and would reassign the land to investors capable of proper development under strict conditions.

“You cannot allocate land and leave it for that long with nothing to show. We revoked it. Now we want to give it to people who are ready to develop it,” Wike said.

He added that failure to meet development deadlines would result in repossession by the government.

“We will reallocate the land with clear conditions. If there is no development within the specified time, we will take it back,” he said.

‘Even if God comes down’ remark sparks reaction

Reacting to the pastor’s appeal, Wike maintained that government policy would not be influenced by public sentiment or religious emotion.

“To the woman who was crying, if she likes, let her call God to come down. What is my business? How does Jabi become hers? Is it an individual or government property?” he said.

Crackdown on abandoned and misused land

Wike further disclosed that several plots around Jabi Lake had remained undeveloped for over a decade and had gradually been converted into informal settlements.

He said the administration was intensifying efforts to reclaim such lands in order to ensure proper urban planning and development.

“We are not taking anything from the public. We are reclaiming land from those who failed to do what they were supposed to do or who converted it to unauthorised uses,” he added.

The minister also reiterated that all land allocations would henceforth carry strict development timelines, warning that the government would not hesitate to repossess idle properties.

Source: Legit.ng