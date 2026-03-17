The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has overturned the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final results

Morocco appealed CAF’s judgement on the chaos at the final and won the appeal after losing the verdict

CAF has stripped Senegal of the title and declared Morocco as the winner with a 3-0 walkover victory

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has overturned the result of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco.

Senegal won the chaotic final thanks to Pape Gueye's strike after play resumed following a 17-minute stoppage due to the Teranga Lions’ walkout.

CAF strips Senegal of AFCON 2025 title after Morocco's appeal. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala disallowed Senegal's goal before awarding Morocco a penalty, after which Pape Thiaw ordered his players to leave the pitch.

Sadio Mane intervened and told his teammates to return to the pitch after which Brahim Diaz missed the resulting penalty forcing the match into extra time.

Senegal won in the extra time after which CAF launched an investigation into the incidents in the final, including crowd disturbance, ballboys issues amongst others.

CAF delivered a verdict weeks later, sanctioning both countries and some of their players, but Morocco rejected and filed an appeal immediately.

CAF strips Senegal of title

According to a statement by CAF, the African football governing body has stripped Senegal of their 2025 AFCON title and awarded it to Morocco.

“The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF),” the statement from CAF reads.

Source: Legit.ng