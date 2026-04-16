Most Love Island USA Season 6 couples didn’t last long after leaving the villa, but a few have managed to stay together and even appear on spin-off projects. Serena Page & Kordell Beckham and Leah Kateb & Miguel Harichi are still going strong, while JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez split not long after filming.

Cast of Love Island at the Empire State building ahead of Season 6 reunion special on Peacock. Photo: Eugene Gologursky (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Love Island USA Season 6’s top two couples, including Serena Page and Kordell Beckham , have stayed strong and turned their villa romance into real-life relationships.

Season 6’s top two couples, including , have and turned their villa romance into real-life relationships. Some finalist couples, including JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, and Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, broke up after the show.

A closer look at Love Island season 6 couples

Love Island USA Season 6, which aired in 2024, produced some of the show’s most stable and popular couples. The top two couples are still together, while several fan favourites have since split. Here is a closer look at the season 6 couples and what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

Couple Status (2026) Serena Page and Kordell Beckham Still together Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi Still together JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Broken up Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington Broken up Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans Broken up Kassy Castillo and Rob Rausch Broken up

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham in Love Island Season 6. Photo: Ben Symons

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Kordell Beckham and Serena Page were the winning couple on Love Island USA Season 6, and as of 2026, the couple is still together. During the show, their relationship was not perfect at first. They faced challenges, especially during Casa Amor when Kordell briefly explored another connection, but he eventually chose Serena again.

After winning the $100,000 prize, which they split, they made their relationship official during a date in Santa Monica in August 2024. Shortly after the show, Kordell moved from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles to be closer to Serena.

However, according to People, Serena has maintained a firm boundary regarding living together: they currently live in separate apartments in Los Angeles, as she stated she would only move in with him once they are engaged.

The pair have built strong careers together and has worked with major brands such as Savage X Fenty, CeraVe, and Topicals. They also appeared in Summer Walker’s lyric video for Heart of a Woman. In February 2025, Serena told Cosmopolitan that she and Kordell work really well together, stating:

He hypes me up and makes me feel so comfortable... comfortable enough to do weird stuff!. We lowkey work well together. At least when we don’t have to look each other in the eyes, because I’ll start laughing.

Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi

Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb at DGA Theater Complex on 17 March 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kayla Oaddams

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Love Island USA Season 6 runners-up Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi are still together as of 2026. They made their relationship official at the season 6 reunion in August 2024 after Miguel’s heartfelt speech. After managing the long distance between London and Los Angeles, Miguel moved to L.A. in early 2025, and the couple has been living together since.

Since leaving the villa, the Love Island couple have grown their careers together, appearing in Beyond the Villa, which followed their lives and attending major events, including the 2026 Grammy Awards and New York Fashion Week 2026.

Like Love Island USA Season 6 winners, Leah and Miguel have landed several high-end collaborations, including a GQ Couples Quiz and content for brands like In-N-Out and Savage X Fenty. In an August 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Miguel Harichi clarified the serious nature of his commitment to Leah after fans spotted him calling her ''My wife'' on social media:

She’s not my wife legally. We haven’t gone and got married, but for me, I just view her as my wife. When I date, I date for marriage. I don’t see any short-term things. Even though we aren’t married yet, I just view her as my woman, my second half, my wife. For me, it’s another way of putting her as my queen, my princess.

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez

Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on 2 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

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JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, who finished third on Love Island USA Season 6, broke up on 27 July 2025, just before their first anniversary. The split happened suddenly, a day after they attended a birthday party for David Dobrik.

Just days after their breakup, JaNa took to her Instagram stories to publicly address and confirm the split. As reported by Teen Vogue, she wrote:

As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together. Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is. Discovering that someone you loved isn't who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn't been genuine since day one has been truly devastating. Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know [that] as a child of God, I will always be okay.

Via Instagram Stories, Kenny responded to JaNa's post, writing:

The past few days have been incredibly difficult. I've been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately. Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term.

He added:

I'll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa's path forward brings her nothing but happiness.

After the split, many of their castmates supported JaNa. Friends like Leah Kateb and Serena Page, along with others, unfollowed Kenny on social media. Since then, JaNa has said she is done with reality TV dating and is focusing on healing with support from her close friends.

Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington

Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky in Love Island. Photo: Kim Nunneley

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Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, who finished fourth on Love Island USA Season 6, broke up on 20 August 2024, just one day after the reunion aired. According to USA Today, Kendall ended the relationship through a phone call, saying it was no longer healthy to continue.

The breakup shocked Nicole, as they had agreed just two days earlier to keep working on their relationship. The main issue after the show was a leaked private video of Kendall. At the reunion, Nicole confronted him about it, saying he had not been honest about where it came from.

He first told her it was an old video sent to an ex, but she later learned it had been sent to someone on a dating app shortly before the reality show. Nicole said she cared about him, but his dishonesty and not standing up for her made it hard to continue the relationship.

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans in Love Island Season 6. Photo: Ben Symons

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Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans from Love Island USA Season 6 are no longer together and have both moved on. Their relationship, which lasted the longest during the season, started to fall apart after they left the villa. Kaylor decided to end things after watching the Casa Amor episodes and seeing more of Aaron’s actions. She told Rolling Stone in August 2024.

I’ve shed enough tears and I can’t waste my energy on negativity. I deserve someone who is on the same wavelength as me and watching myself on TV being so vulnerable and having such a big heart was a wake up call. It made me realize, d*mn, I don’t deserve this,

She added:

Honestly, I don’t really know how to feel. I’m very hurt and I would be lying to sit here and say that I don’t love Aaron and care for him. After being wronged, I still think he is an amazing person. I just think that he has some issues and he can’t commit or tell me the truth, or he has poor decision-making skills.

At the reunion in August 2024, Aaron admitted he had not been fully honest about his connection with another contestant, which hurt Kaylor even more and confirmed her decision to walk away. After the breakup, Aaron returned to the U.K. and stepped back from social media following heavy backlash.

The two later met again while filming Love Island: Beyond the Villa, where things were tense at first, but they agreed to stay civil. In August 2024, during an appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, Aaron opened up about the tense reunion and his breakup with Kaylor, stating:

It was on the seventh that we broke up. It got to the point that I realised that she was just not happy anymore. And I wanted to remove myself from the situation. So yeah...I just did.

Kassy Castillo and Rob Rausch

Kassy Castillo in New York City (L). Weiss Eubanks on The Kelly Clarkson Show (R). Photo: John Nacion, Weiss Eubanks (modified by author)

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Kassy Castillo and Rob Rausch, who finished sixth, are no longer together and are just friends. They confirmed their split during the August 2024 reunion, explaining that their connection did not continue after leaving the villa. Kassy explained:

We're friends. We catch up, you know. We send TikToks to one another, and that's all we do.

Since they only coupled up a few days before being eliminated, they did not have enough time to build a strong relationship. Distance also made things harder, as Kassy lives in Texas while Rob is based in Alabama.

In a July 2024 Call Her Daddy interview, Rob briefly opened up about his time with Kassy, where he said that he had no regrets about hooking up with her so quickly after they coupled up. He said:

Yes and no. Yes, I have regrets for the pain that I caused, things that I said that I didn’t mean, and emotional times. You know, that’s not what a man does. And no, in the sense that I really feel like everything unfolded the way it was supposed to … I really think that good relationships came from terrible things that happened. And that’s a good way to look at it, I think.

Rob has since continued his reality TV career, recently appearing as a contestant on Season 4 of The Traitors US.

Are Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans still together?

Contestants Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans are no longer together. They officially split in August 2024 during the filming of the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion.

Did Kaylor and Aaron stay together?

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans from Love Island USA Season 6 did not stay together. They broke up shortly after the show aired in August 2024, following the fallout from Casa Amor.

Did Rob and Andrea get back together?

Rob Rausch and Andrea Carmona did not get back together after Love Island USA Season 6.

The relationships of Love Island Season 6 couples saw a mix of lasting connections and dramatic splits once the cameras stopped rolling. While the top two couples remained together and strong, the others faced significant hurdles, leading to breakups shortly after filming or in the year that followed.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Love Island Season 2 cast. The Love Island Season 2 aired later, from 24 August to 30 September 2020, on CBS. Since then, some stars have taken varied paths, with winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey married with two children.

Runners-up Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland are also married and successful influencers. Others like Kady McDermott returned for the 2023 series, and many work as influencers, entrepreneurs, or in fitness.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng