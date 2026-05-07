Bayern Munich were denied a penalty after João Neves handled the ball inside PSG’s box during the Champions League semi-final

Officials ruled the incident accidental because the ball came directly from teammate Vitinha, which falls within IFAB handball laws

PSG survived Bayern’s late pressure to secure a dramatic 6-5 aggregate win and book a final against Arsenal

Bayern Munich were left frustrated during their Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain after seeing strong penalty appeals waved away following a handball incident involving João Neves.

The drama unfolded midway through the first half as Bayern pushed for a breakthrough in a tense encounter that ultimately ended in heartbreak for the German giants.

Bayern Munich were convinced they should have had a first-half penalty when Vitinha rifled a clearance against Joao Neves' arm inside the box. Photo by Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

With tensions already high inside the Allianz Arena, the decision quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the night.

According to BBC Sport, the controversial moment arrived in the 30th minute as PSG attempted to deal with sustained Bayern pressure inside the penalty area.

Vitinha tried to clear the ball under pressure, but the effort struck the arm of teammate João Neves inside the box.

Bayern players reacted instantly, surrounding referee João Pinheiro and demanding a penalty, while supporters inside the stadium erupted in protest.

Despite the loud appeals, the referee refused to point to the spot, and VAR also chose not to intervene.

The decision stunned Bayern players and fans alike, especially given the importance of the moment in such a finely balanced semi-final tie.

Why officials decided not to award a penalty

Under the current IFAB handball laws, not every contact between the ball and a player’s arm results in a foul.

The laws specifically state:

“If a player is struck on the arm or hand by the ball coming directly from a teammate, it is generally not considered an offence unless it immediately leads to a goal or goalscoring situation.”

That interpretation appears to have guided the referee and VAR team during the review process.

Because the ball came directly off Vitinha before striking Neves’ arm at close range, officials judged the contact accidental and therefore not punishable under the laws of the game.

UEFA’s VAR guidelines also played a role. Video officials are only expected to intervene when there is a “clear and obvious error,” and they evidently believed the referee’s original decision fell within the framework of the rules.

PSG survive late pressure to book final spot

The rejected penalty appeal only increased Bayern’s urgency as the match continued.

Harry Kane scored his 55th goal of the season for Bayern deep into stoppage time, but it could not provide any consolation on a night. Photo by Odd Andersen

Source: Getty Images

Harry Kane eventually found the net later in the game to give Bayern hope, but PSG managed to withstand the pressure and protect their aggregate advantage.

The French champions eventually sealed a dramatic 6-5 aggregate victory to reach another Champions League final.

Luis Enrique’s side will now face Arsenal, who booked their own place in the final after edging past Atletico Madrid in the other semi-final.

Fans react as PSG qualify for UCL final

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to qualify for their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final.

Luis Enrique’s side played out a 1-1 draw with the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, May 6.

Source: Legit.ng