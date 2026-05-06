Breaking: Aisha Yesufu Resigns from ADC, Joins New Party as She Enters FCT Senate Race
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Activist Aisha Yesufu on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, announced her decision to exit the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.
In an update shared on her verified Facebook page, Yesufu, an ally of presidential hopeful Peter Obi, said she has decided to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
2027 election: Yesufu enters senatorial race
She also disclosed her plan to contest for the FCT Senatorial seat in the upcoming 2027 general elections.
Yesufu wrote:
“The next couple of days will define the future of this nation. This deeper understanding is why I resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as I follow the leadership of HE Peter Obi, who today embodies the hope and aspiration of a Nigeria that works.
“When I give my word, I keep it. My decision to support HE Peter Obi first led me to the ADC. To continue to honour the promise I am joining the NDC.
“This time I am joining the NDC not just as a member but as one running for the FCT Senatorial seat.”
She added:
“I have tidied up all my obligations to the ADC, ensuring a clean transition. I was fortunate to work with great and amazing people whose goal was a better country. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as sub‑committee chair, deputy committee chair, and secretary at various levels.
“The experience has been invaluable, and I thank everyone for their support and cooperation.”
Yesufu’s full post is available below via Facebook:
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.