Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Activist Aisha Yesufu on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, announced her decision to exit the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

In an update shared on her verified Facebook page, Yesufu, an ally of presidential hopeful Peter Obi, said she has decided to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Peter Obi's ally Aisha Yesufu announces quits ADC and joins NDC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Aisha Yesufu

Source: Facebook

2027 election: Yesufu enters senatorial race

She also disclosed her plan to contest for the FCT Senatorial seat in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Yesufu wrote:

“The next couple of days will define the future of this nation. This deeper understanding is why I resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as I follow the leadership of HE Peter Obi, who today embodies the hope and aspiration of a Nigeria that works.

“When I give my word, I keep it. My decision to support HE Peter Obi first led me to the ADC. To continue to honour the promise I am joining the NDC.

“This time I am joining the NDC not just as a member but as one running for the FCT Senatorial seat.”

She added:

“I have tidied up all my obligations to the ADC, ensuring a clean transition. I was fortunate to work with great and amazing people whose goal was a better country. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as sub‑committee chair, deputy committee chair, and secretary at various levels.

“The experience has been invaluable, and I thank everyone for their support and cooperation.”

Yesufu’s full post is available below via Facebook:

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng