President Bola Tinubu has again been projected to secure victory in his re-election bid ahead of the 2027 presidential elections

Bright Ndibunwa, widely known as Bright the Seer, made the claim in her latest prophecy about the next general elections in the country

The celebrity prophetess and founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel in Lagos also projected the fate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso strategise

President Bola Tinubu has been projected as the potential winner of the 2027 presidential election in a prophetic revelation by Bright Ndibunwa, widely known as Bright the Seer.

In a trending video, the celebrity prophetess and founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel in Lagos, made the statement on Tuesday, May 5.

Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright the Seer, predicts President Bola Tinubu as the possible winner of the 2027 presidential elections Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Prophetess claims Atiku not destined to be president

In the video, Bright the Seer said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was not destined to become a president, but that he was made to become an adviser or someone who takes care of the less privileged.

The cleric further claimed that "the Nigerian presidential banner now is still being held by who is holding it", a projection that suggested President Tinubu may win his re-election bid in the 2027 general election.

This is coming at a time when President Tinubu and his main rivals in the 2023 presidential elections, Atiku, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, are making permutations to sack the president in the 2027 elections.

While Obi and Kwankwaso have left the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), where they contested against Tinubu in 2023 and teamed up together at the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to challenge Tinubu.

Nigerians react as prophecy predicts 2027 presidency

However, Nigerians have started expressing mixed reactions to the latest prophecy by the sensational cleric. Below are some of their comments:

Anyanwu Malachy said religion should be separated from politics:

"Abeg Abeg, leave religion and una prophecy away from this. Don't spoil this politics with una spiritual gimmicks."

Kingsofkogi claimed the prophecy is watery:

"Hello, Faki, how are you doing? It’s obvious, and everybody knows that he’s not going to be president of this country anytime soon, so why are you making it a big deal, fake prophecy everywhere?"

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu predicted to defeat Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in the 2027 elections Photo Credit: @PeterObi, @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Thomas Shelby criticised the prophetess for the claim:

"Eheen.... this woman now will have poor people in her family o.. some may even be sick o. She has not prophesied them to become successful and get healing."

Ekuri dismissed the prophecy and maintained that the electoral outcome will be determined by voters:

"Spiritual interpretations may resonate with some, but democratic outcomes are ultimately decided by voters, institutions, and strategy, not prophecy."

Chuka Bryan alleged that such claims were made against Peter Obi in the 2023 elections:

"God has seen shege banza, Shes playing this card because of the issues with the opposition. This shame thing was said last year about PO, so who do we believe. Say your mind and leave God out of your prediction."

See the video of the cleric on X here:

2027 Elections: Predictions about Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi's political journey from the Labour Party to the ADC and now the NDC was earlier predicted by Daniel Bwala, an aide to President Bola Tinubu.

Also, Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, made a prediction about the 2027 presidential hopeful that appeared to be coming to reality.

Recall that Obi and Rabiu Kwakwaso were 2023 presidential candidates who recently led a mass defection from the ADC to the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng