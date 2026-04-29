The real reason Tanner Smith walked away from Love on the Spectrum
Tanner Smith, an autism awareness advocate, became a fan favourite after two seasons on Love on the Spectrum. Shortly before season 4 premiered, he candidly admitted that he was not ready for a serious relationship or marriage. Tanner stepped away from the show, as continuing on a dating programme wouldn’t be fair to others with autism seeking relationships.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Tanner Smith was diagnosed with autism, sensory integration dysfunction, and auditory processing disorder at age four.
- Tanner Smith made his debut on Love on the Spectrum Season 2, seeking a beautiful Christian girlfriend who talked a lot, just like him.
- He was first matched with Kate Liggitt and Shyann and later went on dates with Callie Truelove, with whom he formed a strong bond.
- Tanner graduated from Clemson University's ClemsonLIFE program in 2022 and lives independently.
Profile summary
Full name
Tanner Smith
Gender
Male
Date of birth
23 November 1998
Age
27 years (as of April 2026)
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Place of birth
Saint Matthews, South Carolina, United States
Nationality
American
Residence
Clemson, South Carolina, United States
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christian
Sexual orientation
Straight
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Nicci Smith
Father
Mark Smith
Siblings
3
Relationship status
Single
Education
Glenforest School, Clemson University
Profession
Reality TV star, autism awareness advocate
Social media
Why did Tanner Smith walk away from Love on the Spectrum?
On 2 April 2025, Tanner Smith shared a candid video on TikTok and Instagram. In his statement, he explained to fans his reasons for stepping away from Love on the Spectrum, a show he appeared on for three seasons.
While admitting that the show was life-changing for him, Tanner chose to end his experience honestly rather than stay under pretences.
Guys, I am going to tell you why I am not in season 4... I have figured something out about myself, and I want to tell you what it is. Guys, I'm not ready for a serious relationship, and I'm definitely not ready to get married yet. And since that's my truth... It wouldn't be fair or honest for me to be on a show about dating.
The former Love on the Spectrum star continued,
I know there are so many people out there who do want to date and do wanna get married, and so they wanna be on the show. So it's time for those other people to have the chance to find love.
Tanner Smith's early life and educational background
Tanner Smith was born on 23 November 1998 to Mark and Nicci Smith in Saint Matthews, South Carolina, United States. He is 27 years old as of April 2026, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Mark Smith is an American pharmacist and a third-generation farmer, and Nicci is a trained nurse. The former reality show star has three siblings: Taylor, Madeline (popularly known as Midge), and Maverick. Taylor, his oldest sister, runs a dance studio; Madeline is a first-grade teacher; and his youngest brother, Maverick, is a high school student.
Until age two, Tanner did not show any classic signs of autism. However, his parents began interventions and therapies from age two and a half to three. After eighteen months of waiting, he finally received his diagnosis.
Speaking to Real Pod's Victoria Garrick Browne, Tanner Smith's mom, Nicci, revealed that he was pulled out of traditional schooling and began ABA therapy.
In this house, the guest room, we turned it into a schoolroom about 35 hours a week, and they worked with him pretty much full-time.
In school, Tanner Smith received numerous therapies, including applied behaviour analysis, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, as well as specialised educational programs. Tanner graduated from Glenforest School in Columbia, South Carolina, in 2017.
He then attended Clemson University, where he enrolled in the ClemsonLIFE programme, a four-year post-secondary programme for students with intellectual disabilities. Tanner completed the programme and graduated in 2022.
Tanner Smith's career background and rise to fame
Before adding reality TV star to his résumé, Tanner worked primarily as a receptionist and cleaner at the Delish Sisters Restaurant in the Shepherd Hotel. His previous work experience also includes holding a position on campus and working at Chick-fil-A Orangeburg. Have a look at his work experience across television and social media.
Reality TV beginnings
Tanner came into the public eye after appearing on Season 2 of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum. During season 2, Tanner went on dates with Kate Liggit, but they were not a romantic match.
In season 3, Tanner and Shyann tried to see if there were sparks between them during a blind date, but they were not a match, and they ultimately decided only to be friends. He and Shyann went on a date at a goat farm, one of the show's unique yet romantic date ideas.
Later in the season, he pursued a romance with Callie Truelove. Their first date saw sparks fly instantaneously, with their conversation flowing without beats of awkward silence. Despite their chemistry, Tanner had not yet found his talkative queen. He and Callie remain close friends today.
Autism and neurodiversity advocate
After appearing on Cian O'Clery's docuseries, Love on the Spectrum, Tanner Smith appeared on talk shows as an advocate for the autism community. He was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show and a presenter for the 2025 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards TV Special. He is a frequent guest on the Talk To Me Sis podcast and has appeared on The Lift Lab and Absolutely Not.
Tanner has also taken on a public speaking role, sharing his story of living with autism to inspire others to pursue independence. He has a YouTube channel where he hosts Tanner Tries, a series in which he steps out of his comfort zone to try new experiences, and Tanner’s Tales, a book-reading series.
Smith has dreams of hosting his own children's education show called Think Tank.
In 2026, Tanner Smith's friends, family, and former school, Clemson University, established the Tanner Smith Endowment for ClemsonLIFE. This endowment was created to provide long-term student support, providing experiential learning opportunities within ClemsonLIFE.
Social media and brand influencing
Beyond social media, Tanner is a brand ambassador for Wable, an app for neurodivergent individuals to meet, make friends, or date. Since appearing on Love on the Spectrum, he has collaborated with brands such as Run Club GVL, Brightside Cafe, Vineyard Vines, Prime Bites Treats, and Cove Soda, among others.
FAQs
- Who is Tanner Smith? Tanner Smith is an American autism advocate, brand influencer, and media personality.
- How old is Tanner Smith? Born on 23 November 1998, Tanner Smith is 27 years old as of April 2026, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
- What condition does Tanner Smith have? Tanner Smith lives with autism, sensory integration dysfunction, and auditory processing disorder.
- Is Tanner high-functioning? The Love on the Spectrum star is considered high-functioning.
- Who are Tanner Smith's parents? His parents are Mark and Nicci Smith.
- How many siblings does Tanner Smith have? He has three siblings: Taylor, Midge, and Maverick.
- Are Midge and Tanner twins in real life? Midge is Tanner Smith's younger sister.
- Where does Tanner Smith live now? He lives and works independently in Clemson.
- Are Tanner and Callie still together? Tanner and Callie are not in a romantic relationship and remain on good terms.
- Are Tanner and Shyann together? Tanner and Shyann's relationship did not take off, but they remain good friends.
- What happened with Tanner on Love on the Spectrum? He stepped away from the show and continues to build his career as an autism advocate alongside former castmates such as Connor Tomlinson.
- How much is Tanner Smith worth? Tanner Smith's exact net worth has not been publicly confirmed.
Tanner Smith left Love on the Spectrum after two seasons and three remarkable dates with Katie, Shyann, and Callie, stating that he was not ready for the commitment of a serious relationship or marriage. Beyond the show, Tanner has built a steady online presence, creating content across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram while working for the Shepherd Hotel.
Legit.ng has recently published Dani Bowman's biography. Bowman has gained widespread recognition after appearing on four seasons of Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum. She has built a stellar reputation for herself on and off air as an autistic entrepreneur, actress, filmmaker, public speaker, animation illustrator, and advocate.
Dani's interest in animation began in her childhood, and at 14, she had launched DaniMation Entertainment. Read on for more details of the animator who has risen above all odds to achieve industry success and has premiered 15 award-winning animated short films.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.