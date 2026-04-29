The real reason Tanner Smith walked away from Love on the Spectrum

Tanner Smith, an autism awareness advocate, became a fan favourite after two seasons on Love on the Spectrum. Shortly before season 4 premiered, he candidly admitted that he was not ready for a serious relationship or marriage. Tanner stepped away from the show, as continuing on a dating programme wouldn’t be fair to others with autism seeking relationships.

Tanner Smith attended the 2025 CMA Awards at Music City Centre (L). The Clemson alumna pictured during a scene from Love on the Spectrum Season 3 (R). Photo: @Tanner Smith (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Tanner Smith was diagnosed with autism, sensory integration dysfunction, and auditory processing disorder at age four.

at age four. Tanner Smith made his debut on Love on the Spectrum Season 2, seeking a beautiful Christian girlfriend who talked a lot , just like him.

Season 2, seeking a , just like him. He was first matched with Kate Liggitt and Shyann and later went on dates with Callie Truelove , with whom he formed a strong bond.

and later went on dates with , with whom he formed a strong bond. Tanner graduated from Clemson University's ClemsonLIFE program in 2022 and lives independently.

Profile summary

Full name Tanner Smith Gender Male Date of birth 23 November 1998 Age 27 years (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Saint Matthews, South Carolina, United States Nationality American Residence Clemson, South Carolina, United States Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Nicci Smith Father Mark Smith Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Education Glenforest School, Clemson University Profession Reality TV star, autism awareness advocate Social media Instagram, Threads, TikTok

Why did Tanner Smith walk away from Love on the Spectrum?

On 2 April 2025, Tanner Smith shared a candid video on TikTok and Instagram. In his statement, he explained to fans his reasons for stepping away from Love on the Spectrum, a show he appeared on for three seasons.

While admitting that the show was life-changing for him, Tanner chose to end his experience honestly rather than stay under pretences.

Guys, I am going to tell you why I am not in season 4... I have figured something out about myself, and I want to tell you what it is. Guys, I'm not ready for a serious relationship, and I'm definitely not ready to get married yet. And since that's my truth... It wouldn't be fair or honest for me to be on a show about dating.

The former Love on the Spectrum star continued,

I know there are so many people out there who do want to date and do wanna get married, and so they wanna be on the show. So it's time for those other people to have the chance to find love.

Top five facts about former Love on the Spectrum star, Tanner Smith. Photo: @Tanner Smith on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Tanner Smith's early life and educational background

Tanner Smith was born on 23 November 1998 to Mark and Nicci Smith in Saint Matthews, South Carolina, United States. He is 27 years old as of April 2026, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Mark Smith is an American pharmacist and a third-generation farmer, and Nicci is a trained nurse. The former reality show star has three siblings: Taylor, Madeline (popularly known as Midge), and Maverick. Taylor, his oldest sister, runs a dance studio; Madeline is a first-grade teacher; and his youngest brother, Maverick, is a high school student.

Until age two, Tanner did not show any classic signs of autism. However, his parents began interventions and therapies from age two and a half to three. After eighteen months of waiting, he finally received his diagnosis.

Tanner Smith pictured outdoors. Photo: @Tanner Smith

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Real Pod's Victoria Garrick Browne, Tanner Smith's mom, Nicci, revealed that he was pulled out of traditional schooling and began ABA therapy.

In this house, the guest room, we turned it into a schoolroom about 35 hours a week, and they worked with him pretty much full-time.

In school, Tanner Smith received numerous therapies, including applied behaviour analysis, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, as well as specialised educational programs. Tanner graduated from Glenforest School in Columbia, South Carolina, in 2017.

He then attended Clemson University, where he enrolled in the ClemsonLIFE programme, a four-year post-secondary programme for students with intellectual disabilities. Tanner completed the programme and graduated in 2022.

Tanner Smith's career background and rise to fame

Before adding reality TV star to his résumé, Tanner worked primarily as a receptionist and cleaner at the Delish Sisters Restaurant in the Shepherd Hotel. His previous work experience also includes holding a position on campus and working at Chick-fil-A Orangeburg. Have a look at his work experience across television and social media.

Tanner Smith pictured at the Clemson University School of Nursing Simulation Lab for his series, Tanner Tries. Photo: @Tanner Smith

Source: Facebook

Reality TV beginnings

Tanner came into the public eye after appearing on Season 2 of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum. During season 2, Tanner went on dates with Kate Liggit, but they were not a romantic match.

In season 3, Tanner and Shyann tried to see if there were sparks between them during a blind date, but they were not a match, and they ultimately decided only to be friends. He and Shyann went on a date at a goat farm, one of the show's unique yet romantic date ideas.

Later in the season, he pursued a romance with Callie Truelove. Their first date saw sparks fly instantaneously, with their conversation flowing without beats of awkward silence. Despite their chemistry, Tanner had not yet found his talkative queen. He and Callie remain close friends today.

Tanner Smith and Callie Truelove pictured in a scene from the Netflix series Love on the Spectrum U.S. Photo: @intouchweekly

Source: Twitter

Autism and neurodiversity advocate

After appearing on Cian O'Clery's docuseries, Love on the Spectrum, Tanner Smith appeared on talk shows as an advocate for the autism community. He was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show and a presenter for the 2025 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards TV Special. He is a frequent guest on the Talk To Me Sis podcast and has appeared on The Lift Lab and Absolutely Not.

Tanner has also taken on a public speaking role, sharing his story of living with autism to inspire others to pursue independence. He has a YouTube channel where he hosts Tanner Tries, a series in which he steps out of his comfort zone to try new experiences, and Tanner’s Tales, a book-reading series.

Smith has dreams of hosting his own children's education show called Think Tank.

In 2026, Tanner Smith's friends, family, and former school, Clemson University, established the Tanner Smith Endowment for ClemsonLIFE. This endowment was created to provide long-term student support, providing experiential learning opportunities within ClemsonLIFE.

Tanner Smith pictured during a Tanner's Tales reading event at Mountain View Elementary to raise autism awareness. Photo: @Tanner Smith

Source: Facebook

Social media and brand influencing

Beyond social media, Tanner is a brand ambassador for Wable, an app for neurodivergent individuals to meet, make friends, or date. Since appearing on Love on the Spectrum, he has collaborated with brands such as Run Club GVL, Brightside Cafe, Vineyard Vines, Prime Bites Treats, and Cove Soda, among others.

FAQs

Who is Tanner Smith? Tanner Smith is an American autism advocate, brand influencer, and media personality. How old is Tanner Smith? Born on 23 November 1998, Tanner Smith is 27 years old as of April 2026, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius. What condition does Tanner Smith have? Tanner Smith lives with autism, sensory integration dysfunction, and auditory processing disorder. Is Tanner high-functioning? The Love on the Spectrum star is considered high-functioning. Who are Tanner Smith's parents? His parents are Mark and Nicci Smith. How many siblings does Tanner Smith have? He has three siblings: Taylor, Midge, and Maverick. Are Midge and Tanner twins in real life? Midge is Tanner Smith's younger sister. Where does Tanner Smith live now? He lives and works independently in Clemson. Are Tanner and Callie still together? Tanner and Callie are not in a romantic relationship and remain on good terms. Are Tanner and Shyann together? Tanner and Shyann's relationship did not take off, but they remain good friends. What happened with Tanner on Love on the Spectrum? He stepped away from the show and continues to build his career as an autism advocate alongside former castmates such as Connor Tomlinson. How much is Tanner Smith worth? Tanner Smith's exact net worth has not been publicly confirmed.

Tanner Smith left Love on the Spectrum after two seasons and three remarkable dates with Katie, Shyann, and Callie, stating that he was not ready for the commitment of a serious relationship or marriage. Beyond the show, Tanner has built a steady online presence, creating content across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram while working for the Shepherd Hotel.

Legit.ng has recently published Dani Bowman's biography. Bowman has gained widespread recognition after appearing on four seasons of Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum. She has built a stellar reputation for herself on and off air as an autistic entrepreneur, actress, filmmaker, public speaker, animation illustrator, and advocate.

Dani's interest in animation began in her childhood, and at 14, she had launched DaniMation Entertainment. Read on for more details of the animator who has risen above all odds to achieve industry success and has premiered 15 award-winning animated short films.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng