35 sweet things to do in a long-distance relationship to keep your bond strong

Being in a long-distance relationship requires effort and dedication. You must ensure that you and your partner feel connected even though you are not physically together. You can keep the relationship alive with creative and meaningful activities and gestures. Discover some sweet things to do in a long-distance relationship that will keep you and your partner close no matter how far apart you are.

Long-distance relationships require consistent communication for emotional connection. Photo: Capuski (modified by author)

Maintaining a strong connection in a long-distance relationship can be challenging, but you can still keep the romance alive. There are various long-distance relationship ideas couples can embrace to keep their relationship fresh from afar. These tips for long-distance relationships will ease things up and help you strengthen your relationship.

Sweet things to do in a long-distance relationship

Long-distance relationships can be challenging, especially when finding unique ways to connect and spend time together. Below is a list of long-distance relationship activities you can do for your partner to make them feel loved and cherished.

Virtual date nights for long-distance relationships can enhance intimacy and connection between partners. You can decide to have a cooking date, where you both prepare your favourite dish or play online games together. You might be surprised at how much you and your partner love doing virtual date nights.

2. Plan a surprise visit

Planning a surprise visit adds extra excitement in long-distance relationships, making reunions even more special. Even though it may require some planning and coordination, the joy of seeing your partner in person, their surprise, and the time spent together will be remembered.

3. Plan future trips

Planning future trips is one of the best ways to keep a long-distance relationship alive. Get on a video call with your partner and plan the trip together. You can also research where you would like to stay and the activities you want to do.

Shared experiences can help partners feel closer despite the distance. Photo: 10'000 Hours

4. Watch movies together

Watching movies or TV shows together virtually can mimic the feeling of a cosy date night. Discuss the film afterwards to deepen your connection and understanding of each other’s perspectives.

5. Virtual museum tour

Numerous museums around the world offer online exhibits and virtual tours. Taking a virtual museum tour together is an exciting idea for long-distance partners because it allows them to share a unique and enriching experience despite being physically apart. Choose one together and learn something from history that you never knew before.

6. Take a virtual class together

Whether cooking, painting, or learning a new language, you can sign up for an online class and participate with your significant other. After each lesson, you can talk on the phone or video chat about what you learned and practice your new skills together.

7. Sing Karaoke

You and your partner can perform karaoke online from your home through video calls. Use apps like Zoom, Skype, or dedicated karaoke platforms like Smule or Karafun to sing together virtually.

8. Create a shared photo album together

A great way to spend quality time together is to review your photos and create a shared online album. This will allow you to share happy memories and moments and make you look forward to being in the same place again.

9. Have a virtual game night

Virtual game nights can bring fun and laughter into your relationship. Whether it is playing board games or online quizzes, it allows you to connect through friendly competition. Game nights offer a casual way to relax and enjoy each other’s company.

Virtual game nights provide opportunities for deeper conversations and connections. Photo: damircudic

10. Schedule regular video calls

Consistency is one of the most important things in maintaining closeness, and video calls allow you to see each other face-to-face. Seeing each other’s expressions and hearing one another’s voices can deepen the emotional connection. Set a time that works for both of you so you always have that particular time to look forward to.

11. Start a book club

Having a two-person book club can be a great way to keep in touch with a long-distance bookish partner. Choose a book to read together and set times to discuss it, just like a book club. This can lead to new conversations and shared experiences.

12. Create a virtual scavenger hunt

You can keep your long-distance partner busy with fun activities such as scavenger hunts. You can send them a list of items to find around their house or online, like something that reminds them of you, their favourite snack, or a childhood photo. You can do this over video call or text.

13. Make cocktails

Mastering the art of creating a premium cocktail is a skill that will enlighten your taste buds. Gather ingredients for a few drinks and get shaking through a video call. Once you are done crafting your sips, you will have something delicious to enjoy while you talk.

14. Plan a spa night

A virtual spa night promotes relaxation and self-care together. Photo: Mixetto

A virtual spa night with facials and masks is excellent for long-distance couples. Send each other spa kits with goodies and share the experience by chatting and laughing. This activity allows you and your partner to connect and relax together despite the physical distance between them.

15. Create a Scrapbook of memories

A scrapbook lets you collect and reflect on your shared moments. You can create it physically and send it back and forth or make a digital one. Revisiting these memories helps you feel more connected and keeps your relationship history alive.

16. Play the 21 Questions game

Playing the 21 Questions game can help couples in long-distance relationships stay connected and deepen their understanding of each other. Depending on where you are in your relationship, these questions can also create a sense of intimacy that can be challenging to maintain when you are miles apart.

17. DIY craft night

Plenty of fun and creative long-distance date ideas, including crafting, ensure you and your partner stay connected. Get some paints or plan a craft for both of you to work on together. Show one another your progress as you go and talk about your favourite crafts you have done in the past.

18. Send surprise care packages

Nothing says “I'm thinking of you” like a surprise care package filled with your partner's favourite things. These packages can include snacks, books, or other thoughtful gifts that show you care. They can make your partner feel loved and appreciated.

19. Prepare a meal together

Virtual meal preparation can create a shared experience across distances. Photo: Marko Jan

The virtual dinner date remains one of the classics of a long-distance relationship, but cooking the same meal together takes it to another level. With FaceTime and Zoom, you can make a dinner date happen no matter where you are. It is a fun activity that couples do to discover their partners' hidden skills.

20. Watch the same romantic movie

Watching the same romantic movie is a fun and cosy way to bond in a long-distance relationship. Choose a film you love and watch while texting or video chatting. Sharing reactions, laughing, or commenting on scenes makes it feel like a date, even though you are apart.

21. Wine tasting

This long-distance relationship date idea is perfect for wine lovers and beginners as it allows you to explore various flavours. You can also give reviews about the wines’ aromas and taste and rate them on a scale of 1–10. This could be a fun way for you and your partner to relax and let loose with each other.

22. Virtual Stargazing

Stargazing over a video call is a creative and romantic way for long-distance couples to stay connected and nurture their relationship. Watching the stars together provides a unique opportunity to create shared memories and moments of togetherness, even when miles apart.

23. Send voice notes

Voice notes are a sweet way to hear your partner’s voice without scheduling a call. They can be sent anytime and listened to whenever your partner needs a boost or misses you. Voice notes add a personal touch to more intimate communication than texts.

24. Play online games

Online gaming promotes laughter and joy in the relationship. Photo: Urbazon

Online games allow you to interact light-heartedly and competitively, bringing fun and laughter into your relationship. Playing games together strengthens your bond, whether it is a multiplayer game or a trivia challenge. Games are also a great way to unwind together after a long day.

25. Share intimate photos

Sharing tasteful, intimate photos is a great way to show your partner you are still missing them and want them to be with you. This activity requires trust and mutual understanding, making it a strong testament to your bond.

26. Read a romance novel together

Reading books with your long-distance partner can help keep the romance alive. It can also stimulate your conversations and keep them engaging and interesting.

27. Send handwritten letters

Sending a love letter is a powerful way to keep the romance alive in a long-distance relationship. A personal, handwritten letter can be cherished for years. No matter what anyone says, handwritten love letters will never fail to make your special someone feel like they are on cloud nine.

Virtual dinner dates are a cute and creative way to spend time with your partner over the phone. Plan a night where you order your significant other’s favourite meal and deliver it to their doorstep. It recreates the sense of being together during mealtime, fostering closeness.

29. Make each other music playlists

Music can create an emotional bond, and a shared playlist allows you to enjoy songs that mean something to both of you. You can create playlists with songs that remind you of each other, reflect your shared memories, or introduce new music you love.

30. Work out at home

Long-distance couples can motivate each other through virtual workouts. Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen

Incorporating regular video call workouts can be a fun and motivating way to stay in shape, improve physical health, and support each other's fitness goals. You can try yoga, follow workout routines, or challenge each other with fitness goals.

31. Create a countdown to the next visit

If you have a date when you will be physically meeting each other, craft a countdown calendar to get excited about the big day. Having a visible countdown keeps the anticipation of your next meeting alive. It is a constant reminder that you will be together again, giving both of you something positive to focus on.

32. Go on a walk together

Going on virtual walks together is a simple and sweet way to keep your bond strong in a long-distance relationship. You both walk in your areas while on a video or phone call, sharing what you see, chatting about your day, and enjoying each other's company.

33. Play Truth or Dare

Add excitement to your relationship by playing Truth or Dare over a video call. This classic game brings in a fun element and encourages transparency. It is a light-hearted way to learn more about each other, share laughs, and build intimacy.

34. Take a virtual vacation

A virtual vacation together is a fantastic way to travel and explore new places without leaving your homes. You can pick a destination, like Paris or the Maldives, and find virtual tours, travel vlogs, or live webcams of the location. While on video chat, you can discuss what you see and imagine yourselves there together.

35. Create vision boards

Mutual goals are essential for any relationship, so spend some time creating vision boards from the comfort of your home and discussing them before hanging up for the night. Discussing your vision boards will give you insight into each other’s aspirations and values.

How can I be sweet in a long-distance relationship?

To be sweet in a long-distance relationship, send thoughtful messages or small surprises to remind them you are thinking of them. Also, plan virtual dates or shared activities to maintain a connection.

How do I make my long-distance partner feel special?

Send them personalised gifts or handwritten notes that reflect their interests to make your long-distance partner feel special.

What cute things can I do for my long-distance boyfriend?

You can send surprise care packages with his favourite things, record a heartfelt video message, or mail him something personal, like a love letter.

There are many sweet things to do in a long-distance relationship, including planning virtual date nights and taking a virtual class together. By incorporating these thoughtful gestures, you will add not just miles but moments of happiness and closeness to your long-distance relationship.

