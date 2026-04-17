By the end of Temptation Island Season 2, only one of the original four couples, Kaylee Needham and Summit Wallace, remained together. However, even though they left the island together, they have since broken up and have moved on to date other people.

Temptation Island Season 2 couples; Kaylee Needham, Summit Wallace, Sydney McGregor, and Michael Bivens. Photo: @Netflix Recommendations (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

No original couples from Temptation Island Season 2 are still together.

Season 2 are still together. Sydney McGregor left the experiment with Xzavier Odom after breaking up with Mikey Bivens at the final bonfire.

after breaking up with Mikey Bivens at the final bonfire. Scarlett Bentley and Cole Mueller ended their two-year relationship during the finale.

during the finale. Shyanne Blankenship and Jack Mason left the experiment separately following Jack’s physical infidelity with multiple temptresses.

Is anyone from Temptation Island Season 2 still together?

At the time of this writing, none of Temptation Island's original couples is dating. However, while the original four pairs severed ties with each other, Sydney McGregor and tempter Xzavier Odom continue to maintain a level of closeness that has not yet been defined. Here are details of the couples from Temptation Island Season 2 and where they are now.

Kaylee Needham and Summit Wallace

Kaylee Needham and Summit Wallace pictured during a scene from the second season of the Netflix reality series Temptation Island. Photo: @LORT! Love of Reality TV (SPOILER ALERT)

Source: Twitter

Kaylee Needham and Summit Wallace entered the experiment after dating for about a year. However, while they shared an affection for each other, their relationship was best described as opposites attract, since he was extremely spontaneous, and she craved structure and stability. Speaking to Tudum, she said;

Our biggest hurdle has been navigating our differences. Summit and I are like fire and rain. He is extremely spontaneous...

The American fashion designer added;

We both want very different things out of a partner, and if he isn’t willing to fully commit to me, then I owe it to myself to walk away for good.

At the end of the experiment, the pair confronted their challenges. Summit made a grand gesture by presenting Kaylee with a dog collar and key, asking her to move in with him and adopt a dog together.

While the pair have not deleted each other's contacts or photos on Instagram, it remains unclear whether the couple have split up. Additionally, Kaylee's 2026 Valentine's date was not with Summit, and she also moved out on her own.

In an Instagram reel posted before their reunion, Wallace made a comment confirming his single relationship status.

It’s too bad all of our ladies left us :(

Scarlett Bentley and Cole Mueller

Scarlett Bentley and Cole Mueller pictured in a scene from the second season of the Netflix reality series Temptation Island. Photo: @Dose of Morning Chisme

Source: Facebook

Scarlett Bentley and Cole Mueller had been together for two years and were struggling with a persistent trust gap. Cole's habit of telling small lies to avoid confrontation had left Scarlett questioning whether transparency was possible in their relationship.

While Cole entered the experiment determined to prove he could be trusted, Scarlett quickly connected with tempter Bradley. This made Scarlett wonder if she was settling in her relationship with Cole. At the final bonfire, Cole expressed that he wanted to continue the relationship, but he accepted Scarlett's decision to leave alone. Scarlett explained her choice,

There's no way things would be drastically different. We both deserve to feel safe.

Cole and Scarlett still follow each other on Instagram following filming, which leaves their post-show status somewhat ambiguous.

Sydney McGregor and Mikey Bivens

Sydney McGregor and Mikey Bivens pictured during a scene from the second season of the Netflix reality series Temptation Island. Photo: @Dose of Morning Chisme

Source: Facebook

In episode 1, Mikey showed interest in several women but did not cross a physical boundary. His early comments about wanting to shoot his shot with temptress India pushed Sydney to explore her own connection with tempter Xzavier.

Sydney and Xzavier kissed and remained close through the end of the season. At the final bonfire, Sydney acknowledged having fallen in love with Xzavier, and they left the island together. According to Tudum, Sydney said;

The hardest moment was having to let go of my best friend. But I know that that relationship wasn’t good for my mental health… He’s a great guy, but he’s just not my guy.

Although Mikey had grown close to several of the temptresses, he opted to go home alone, and their original relationship officially ended. Mikey and Sydney no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Shyanne Blankenship and Jack Mason

Shyanne Blankenship and Jack Mason pictured during a scene from the second season of the Netflix reality series Temptation Island. Photo: @LORT! Love of Reality TV (SPOILER ALERT)

Source: Facebook

Shyanne and Jack had the most turbulent journey of the four couples. He cheated on her three years into their relationship, and Shyanne entered the experiment wanting to put him to the ultimate test.

Jack broke early in the season after kissing temptress Carter, at which point Shyanne decided the relationship was unfixable. Jack went on to get physical with Carter and Jesenia.

At their final bonfire, Jack acknowledged that the experience must have been painful for the reality TV star. But he acknowledged how unhappy both of them were in their relationship, insisting that they were just too afraid to walk away. Despite making deep connections while on the island, they both agreed to leave the experiment separately.

Is anyone from Temptation Island Season 2 still together?

None of the couples from Temptation Island Season 2 are still together. Summit Wallace and Kaylee Needham, who chose to leave the experiment together, broke up. The couples' relationships faced several issues, including mistrust, infidelity, and challenges in making long-distance bonds last.

Are Sydney and Xzavier still together?

As of April 2026, Temptation Island Season 2 stars Sydney and Xzavier appear to have maintained their friendship. However, they have not explicitly confirmed their current status to the public; clues such as continuing to follow each other on social media suggest they are still together.

Are Jack and Shyanne still together?

Jack Mason and Shyanne Blankenship are no longer together. They decided to leave separately during the final bonfire of Temptation Island Season 2, which aired in April 2026. While both expressed growth from the experience, they acknowledged their relationship had been stuck in a toxic cycle for five years.

Does Temptation Island have a reunion?

Netflix has not yet officially announced a renewal for Temptation Island Season 3. After the debut season premiered, it took Netflix about a month to renew the show, with Season 2 subsequently released in April 2026. If the pattern holds, a potential Season 3 announcement could come in the weeks ahead.

Summit Wallace and Kaylee Needham left Temptation Island Season 2 together but have since split. Cole Mueller and Scarlett Bentley also broke up, as did Jack Mason and Shyanne Blankenship, who ended their relationship after forming connections with the tempters. Sydney McGregor left the show with Xzavier Odom.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about surviving romances from Survivor. The reality TV show brought together several contestants who ended up finding love among themselves. However, not all the relationships have stood the test of time, as some of the couples have gone their separate ways.

Falling in love is one thing, and nurturing it is another thing. Many contestants in the reality TV show found love, but not all of them were fortunate enough to keep it lasting for a long time. Read this article to discover the couples whose relationships still stand today.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng