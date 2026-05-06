Atletico Madrid were eliminated 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final

Ademola Lookman faced heavy criticism online following a quiet performance in a game where Atletico managed just two shots on target

Arsenal advanced to the final, where the Gunners will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest

Atletico Madrid's exit from the UEFA Champions League has sparked frustration among fans, with Ademola Lookman emerging as one of the main talking points after their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in London.

The result sealed a 2-1 aggregate loss in the semi-final, ending Atletico’s hopes of reaching the final in Budapest.

Arsenal qualified for the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years after sealing a 2-1 aggregate win against Atletico Madrid. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

According to Fox Sports, Diego Simeone’s side struggled to impose themselves in attack, managing just two shots on target across the match as Arsenal controlled key moments and defended their lead with discipline.

A late first-half goal from Bukayo Saka proved decisive, and Atletico never truly recovered despite changes made in the second half.

Quiet night in London as Atletico fall short

The match itself was defined by missed chances and limited attacking fluency from Atletico.

Julian Alvarez came close early on but failed to convert, while Giuliano Simeone was denied by a crucial intervention from Declan Rice.

Arsenal’s breakthrough came just before half-time when a deflected effort from Leandro Trossard was parried into danger by Jan Oblak, allowing Saka to finish from close range.

From that moment, Atletico struggled to find rhythm in the final third. Despite introducing fresh attackers, they could not break down a well-organised Arsenal defence.

According to GOAL, Lookman, in particular, came under scrutiny for his performance, with reports giving him a low match rating and critics pointing to his lack of impact in key moments.

Lookman faces backlash for poor performance

After the final whistle, attention quickly shifted from the result to individual performances, with Lookman facing heavy criticism on social media.

Ademola Lookman has been criticised by some angry fans for his below par performance against Arsenal. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Some fans questioned the Nigerian winger’s influence in big matches, while others pointed to missed passes and a lack of sharpness in attacking phases.

Ayoola posted:

“Ademola Lookman isn’t a big game player.”

The Athletic Football posted:

“Neither Ademola Lookman nor Giuliano Simeone have really made much impact out wide.”

@Unserious-Exrha posted:

“One day we will tell Ademola Lookman the truth lmao, he no fit lace Osimhen boot🙄”

Will reacted:

“Ademola Lookman over these 2 legs has been the worst winger I’ve seen all season and I have to watch Garnacho and Neto every week.”

Nas reacted:

“Just like semenyo, his purple patch ran out of steam after 5 games.”

Raguseo posted:

“Yep, he is ridiculously bad. not sure how he got those numbers in Atalanta.”

The reaction reflects growing impatience among sections of the fanbase after Atletico’s repeated near-misses in Europe.

Arsenal move on as Atletico face questions again

Arsenal will now prepare for their second Champions League final in history, with confidence high after another strong European performance at home.

The Gunners will face off against either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest.

For Atletico, however, it is another painful exit at the semi-final stage, adding to a long list of near misses under Simeone.

The defeat will likely trigger further debate about squad depth and attacking consistency, especially in games where chances are limited.

For Lookman, the spotlight is now firmly on him. Despite strong moments earlier in the competition, this performance has left him facing scrutiny at a critical stage of Atletico’s season.

Simeone delivers verdict on Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has applauded Lookman’s performance against Arsenal, despite an unbelievable miss.

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Source: Legit.ng