Seven couples have walked out of the Love Island USA villa as champions since the show's premiere in 2015. Of the seven, only two couples, Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli and Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, are still together as of this writing.

Love Island USA winners; Justine and Caleb, Kordell and Serena, and Amaya and Bryan. Photo: @serenapagesource on Instagram, @realityblurb, @extratv on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Only two winning couples are confirmed to still be together by May 2026.

are confirmed to still be together by May 2026. Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli are the first Love Island USA winning couple to get engaged .

. Kordell Beckham and Serena Page continue to navigate their long-distance relationship , busy work schedules, and public attention as a couple.

continue to navigate their , busy work schedules, and public attention as a couple. The most recent season 7 winners, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, confirmed their split on 27 August 2025.

Meet every pair of Love Island USA winners

Love Island USA's format has remained consistent over seven seasons, producing seven couples chosen by public vote. These winning couples get to split the $100,000 grand prize and walk away with the love of their lives. Follow the lives and updates of these winning couples from each Love Island season.

Season Winners Relationship status 1 Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli Split 2 Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew Split 3 Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy Split 4 Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi Split 5 Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli Engaged 6 Kordell Beckham and Serena Page Dating 7 Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales Split

Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber pictured on 6 August 2019, during the filming of the Love Island USA Season 1 finale in Fiji. Photo: @TVGuide

Source: Twitter

Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli were crowned the first winners of Love Island USA Season 1. Viewers were fully invested in the pair who coupled up on day one and stayed together throughout the dating experience.

However, this fairy tale was not to be; the couple broke up in 2019. Zac announced their breakup on his Instagram Stories. The statement read,

The breakup was mutual, and we have left on amicable terms. We simply wanted different things.

On 15 July 2024, Weber announced that she had found love again outside the villa in an Instagram post. She got engaged to Gianni Settino on 22 December 2024.

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew pictured in September 2020 while filming of season 2 finale at the Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @themorningxatl

Source: Twitter

On 30 September 2020, the Love Island USA Season 2 finale was aired, and Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew became the show's first Black couple to win the franchise. The pair remained together until January 2021.

On 16 January 2021, Justine Ndiba announced the breakup in a now-deleted Instagram post. The next day, Corpew confirmed their split on his Instagram profile. It partly read (recorded by Entertainment Online),

As many of you already know, Justine and I are no longer together... This announcement has been one that we have wrestled with for some time now. Not knowing exactly when or how to deliver it.

Justine has continued to further her career as a TV personality and a content creator. Since then, Caleb has helped co-found an artificial intelligence company, TXI Ai, a SEM ad copy optimisation and automation platform.

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy pictured while filming Love Island USA Season 3 in 2021. Photo: @theluckyman

Source: Twitter

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy entered the villa on day 1 but did not couple up until day 32. The couple left the villa together, but their love did not last.

Korey Gandy took to Instagram to update fans on their breakup in November 2021. In addition to informing fans of their mutual decision to separate, he spoke of the challenges they faced.

In the real world, we're faced with real-world challenges. Some that we couldn't overcome.

In the Instagram post recorded by ScreenRant, he added,

You have to realise that you aren't always the problem. People change; we're all human, and we're all still growing, and that's perfectly ok.

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi pictured during the season 4 finale of Love Island USA, which aired on 28 August 2022. Photo: @PopCrave

Source: Twitter

Love Island USA Season 4 winners, Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, were fan favourites who even got the nickname Zimmy. Trouble came rolling in soon after the finale.

In January 2023, Timmy Pandolfi shared details of their breakup with TMZ. He explained that their romance ran thin after leaving the villa and that he and Zeta were combative and butting heads a lot.

He added that they officially broke up in January. Since they were not on speaking terms, there was no chance of a reconciliation.

Since then, both Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi have expanded their presence in the media as actors. Timmy is known for his appearances on A Christmas Prayer and The Stairwell. Zeta Morrison is one of the most successful Love Island USA contestants. She is a fashion model and an actress known for her roles in Dutch, Crime and Justice, Breaking News, and We Follow You.

Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli

Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright pictured during their proposal ceremony. Photo: @loveislandersup

Source: Twitter

Season 5 winners Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli are still together, seven years after the show ended. After nearly two years of dating, Marco and Hannah got engaged on 28 May 2025, in the Dominican Republic.

In a video shared to both their Instagram accounts, Marco proposed on a candlelit beach outside Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, surrounded by white flowers, as Hannah, visibly caught off guard, said yes.

They were the first Love Island USA winning couple to get engaged, a franchise first. Their wedding is planned for 12 December 2026, in Los Angeles.

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page pictured before attending the 2026 screening of Reminders Of Him. Photo: @loveislandersup

Source: Instagram

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page coupled on day one; their love took a small hit when Serena friend-zoned Kordell between days 5 and 6. The couple has been together ever since they recoupled on the show.

After the show, Kordell Beckham and Serena publicly labelled their relationship. In August 2024, Kordell asked Serena to officially be his girlfriend. He informed fans of the development on his Instagram Stories, saying,

I just asked her out, y'all. She said yes.

The pair, who have built significant resumes in the entertainment and fashion world, have made appearances on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Cosmopolitan, and Complex.

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales

Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal, winners of Love Island Season 7, pictured before a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox.

Source: Facebook

Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal made history as the first Latino couple to win Love Island USA, claiming the title and the $100,000 grand prize in the July 2025 finale. On 27 August 2025, two days after the Season 7 reunion aired, Amaya posted on her Instagram Stories that she and Bryan were no longer together. In her statement, she remarked that their visions as a couple did not align.

Bryan confirmed the split the next day:

Unfortunately, we were not on the same page, and that is okay. We have both gained clarity that we are on different paths right now.

In February 2026, Amaya Espinal went public with a new relationship, posting a photo of herself with her new beau.

Who was the first Latino couple to win Love Island USA?

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales made history as the first Latino couple to win Love Island USA and the $100,000 grand prize. The couple who got together after meeting at Casa Amor have since broken up.

Who was the first Black couple to win Love Island USA?

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew are the first Black couple to win Love Island USA. At the end of the season 2 finale, the couple took home the $100,000 prize and the chance to give Jaleb, as fans had come to know them, a fresh start in the real world.

Are Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales still together?

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales are no longer together. The season 7 winners confirmed their split on 27 August 2025.

Are Kordell Beckham and Serena Page still together?

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page are still together as of May 2026. The couple have been inseparable since coupling up in the villa.

The majority of the seven Love Island USA winners have broken up and gone their separate ways. The relationships broke down within a year of the finale. Only the season five and six winners, Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli, and Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, are still together.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Love Island Season 2 cast. Many former cast members, including Rykard Jenkins, Kady McDermott, and Malin Andersson, have since stepped away from reality TV to explore other career paths.

Most of the Love Island Season 2 cast have moved on to new chapters beyond the villa, including starting families, launching businesses, and pursuing careers in media. Two Love Island Season 2 couples are still together: winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, and runners-up Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng