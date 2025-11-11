Desperate Housewives cast and their real-life romantic relationships

The Desperate Housewives cast remains just as intriguing off-screen as they were on Wisteria Lane. Celebrities such as Eva Longoria and José Bastón, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, and Marcia Cross and Tom Mahoney have nurtured lasting relationships. Their personal love stories offer the same charm and depth as the ones they portrayed in the series.

The cast and crew on the set of "Desperate Housewives" celebrated the series' 100th episode. Photo: Ron Tom (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Eva Longoria tied the knot with José Bastón in May 2016 , finding enduring love after her earlier marriage to NBA player Tony Parker.

, finding enduring love after her earlier marriage to NBA player Tony Parker. Felicity Huffman and William H . Macy have one of Hollywood's most enduring marriages, having supported each other for nearly three decades .

have one of Hollywood's most enduring marriages, having supported each other for . Brenda Strong found love again with screenwriter John Farmanesh-Bocca , marrying him in 2015 after her earlier marriage ended in divorce.

found love again with screenwriter , marrying him in after her earlier marriage ended in divorce. Marcia Cross has been married to Tom Mahoney since 2006, and the couple shares twin daughters, Eden and Savannah.

Desperate Housewives cast: Their real-life romantic relationships

Desperate Housewives drew fans in with its drama, secrets, and romance, and the intrigue didn’t stop behind the scenes. Could the stars' off-screen love lives be just as compelling as their on-screen affairs? Explore the Desperate Housewives' real-life couples whose relationships captured attention far beyond Wisteria Lane.

Eva Longoria and José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón

Actress Eva Longoria, best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives, married José Bastón, a Mexican media executive. The couple first met in 2013 through a mutual friend.

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston Patino pose for a photo prior to the 13th round match. Photo: Leopoldo Smith

In a 2017 interview with People, Eva revealed that there was no instant connection. She recalled:

I was getting out of a bad relationship, and he was getting out of a relationship, so there wasn't a connection. So, we had a pleasant conversation but there was no real connection.

When they finally met six months later through the same mutual friend, the chemistry between them was undeniable. Speaking to People about that moment, she said:

It was like the cliché angels singing and there was a glow around him and it was immediate chemistry.

She added:

He was the most handsome man I'd ever seen. He was so charismatic, charming, sweet and funny. I thought, 'Who is this guy?!'

Bastón proposed to Longoria in Dubai in December 2015, and the couple married on 21 May 2016, at Bastón's estate in Valle de Bravo, Mexico. In June 2018, they welcomed their son, Santiago Enrique Bastón.

Eva was previously married to actor Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004 and to NBA star Tony Parker from 2007 to 2011. Bastón has three children from a previous relationship.

Brenda Strong and John Farmanesh-Bocca

Brenda Strong and John Farmanesh-Bocca arrive at HBO presents The Project Greenlight season 4. Photo: Michael Tran

Brenda Strong, widely recognised for her role as Mary Alice Young on Desperate Housewives, is married to theatre and film director John Farmanesh-Bocca. The couple first met while working together on a theatrical production and got engaged in early 2015.

Speaking to Closer Weekly, Brenda shared the story of their relationship, as later reported by E! News:

I honestly never thought I would find somebody else that I could spend the rest of my life with.

Brenda and John married in May 2015 and later honeymooned in Loreto, Mexico. In December 2024, Brenda celebrated John’s birthday with an Instagram post in which she described him as a miracle. Here’s part of the post:

This man. This miracle of a human that I am lucky enough to call my husband, is celebrating a bitter sweet birthday this year since his Mom passed on Thanksgiving. He has brought so much love, laughter, art, friends, family, adventure and passion into my life and the lives of everyone who is lucky enough to call him friend, brother, and creative partner. He is the best of us.

Brenda was previously married to Tom Henri. Together, they have a son, Zak Henri, who is an actor.

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy attend the A New Way Of Life 2022 Gala. Photo: Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, who first met in the early 1980s while performing in New York's theatre scene, have established one of Hollywood's longest-lasting marriages. After more than a decade of dating on and off, they tied the knot on 6 September 1997.

Both actors have often spoken affectionately about their relationship. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, William said:

She only wants good things for me. Acting and showbiz, theater, is at the core of our relationship. We met in the theater.......She's my biggest supporter and she's the smartest person I know. It's great to have someone like that in your corner.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Felicity Huffman expressed her love with a heartfelt message:

You took me home in 1985. You married me in 1997. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door. Thank you for marrying me 20 years ago today.

Macy reciprocated the affection by posting a message to Huffman on X.

Twenty years ago today I did the best thing I've ever done in my life. I married Felicity Huffman.

The couple shares two daughters: Sophia, born in 2000, and Georgia, born in 2002.

Throughout their careers, Huffman and Macy have collaborated on TV shows and movies, including The Water Engine, Krystal, and Accused. In 2012, they were both honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Marcia Cross and Tom Mahoney

Marcia Cross and Tom Mahoney are seen at Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

The American actress, Marcia Cross, best known for her role as Bree Van de Kamp on Desperate Housewives, has been married to Tom Mahoney since June 2006. Rumours about their relationship began circulating in March 2005, and they confirmed it with an engagement in August.

The couple has twin daughters, Eden and Savannah, born in February 2007.

Their marriage has been marked by steadfast support, especially during health struggles. Tom was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2009, and Marcia later faced a cancer diagnosis in the rectal area in 2018. Marcia opened up about how Tom's diagnosis affected her and changed her outlook on life:

When you face this kind of surprise trauma—followed by loss—for the first time, it’s a double whammy. … So when this happened with Tom, I already knew that every day is a gift, a blessing. I already understood that every day you don’t get that terrible phone call with bad test results is a very lucky day. Before Tom’s diagnosis, I used to say to him every night, ‘We are so lucky. We have each other. We have our babies.

Ricardo Chavira and Marcea Dietzel

Ricardo Chavira and Marcea Dietzel attend the Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

Ricardo Chavira and Marcea Dietzel have been married since 22 September 2007, following a private wedding in San Antonio. The couple has two children: Tomas Antonio Chavira, born in January 2003, and Belén Elysabeth Chavira, born in July 2008.

Speaking about his family, Ricardo said:

I get emotional. My wife — I don't know what I'd do without her. My wife and children — Tomas Antonio, 10, and Belen Elysabeth, 5 — have to be an important part of everything I do. It took a long time to learn, but I get it now.

James Denton and Erin O’Brien-Denton

James Denton and Erin O'Brien during HBO & AEG Live's "The Comedy Festival". Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

James Denton and Erin O’Brien-Denton have been married since 2001. They first met in 2000, while working on a play at the Court Theatre. Denton disclosed this in a 2010 interview, where he mentioned:

We met in a play at the Court Theatre in 2000 and got together almost immediately. She started singing with Band From TV because she was better than the people we were paying to back us up, and we have a blast doing it. I think we're just a lot alike, and that goes a long way.

James and Erin share two children: a son, Sheppard, born in 2003, and a daughter, Malin, born in 2005.

Doug Savant and Laura Leighton

Laura Leighton and Doug Savant arrive at the "Pretty Little Liars" Halloween episode. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

The American actor, Doug Savant, known for his role as Lynette Scavo's husband, Tom Scavo, has been married to Laura Leighton for nearly three decades. They first met on the set of Melrose Place, where Savant portrayed Matt Fielding and Laura played Sydney Andrews. The couple tied the knot in May 1998.

Doug and Laura have two children together: Jack, born in October 2000, and Lucy, born in June 2005. Actor Doug also has two daughters from a previous marriage, Arianna and Madeline.

Jesse Metcalfe and Helene Immel

Jesse Metcalfe and Helene Immel attend the 2024 LA Art Show Opening Night Party. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Jesse Metcalfe, widely known for his role as John Rowland, the gardener on Desperate Housewives, has been in a relationship with Helene Immel since 2023. Metcalfe's girlfriend is a real estate agent and a former musician who performed under the name Lenachka.

Their relationship became public when Helene shared a now-deleted birthday tribute to Jesse on Instagram in December 2023. Since then, they have appeared together at events such as Coachella 2025 and the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA.

In an interview with People, Jesse explained that dating someone outside the entertainment industry offers a healthy sense of balance. He said:

It's always a good balance for someone in this crazy business to date someone outside of the entertainment industry.

Is Teri Hatcher married?

Teri Hatcher attends the amfAR Dallas Gala. Photo: Ayisha Collins (modified by author)

Teri, who portrayed Susan Mayer on Desperate Housewives, is currently believed to be single. She was previously married to Marcus Leithold from 1988 to 1989, and later to actor Jon Tenney from 1994 to 2003. During her marriage to Tenney, she welcomed her daughter, Emerson Tenney, in 1997.

Regarding her love life today, Hatcher has told People that her approach to dating has evolved with age, and she is less active in pursuing relationships than she once was. She explained that others often assume she must have many romantic prospects, but her reality is different. She said:

Alright, okay, line 'em up. I mean people will say that to me. They're like, ‘We can't believe you don't date, they must be lining up out the door,’ and I'm like ‘No.’ No, I open it once in a while, there's nobody there.

During the filming of Desperate Housewives, none of the main cast members were publicly known to be in long-term relationships with each other. Most pursued romances with partners outside the cast.

Who is Lynette married to in real life?

Felicity Huffman, who portrayed Lynette Scavo in Desperate Housewives, has been married to fellow actor William H. Macy since 1997.

Who is Carlos Solis married to in real life?

Ricardo Antonio Chavira, known for his role as Carlos Solis in Desperate Housewives, has shared a lasting relationship with Marcea Dietzel since the early 1990s, and the two officially married in September 2007.

Were Desperate Housewives friends in real life?

Many of the Desperate Housewives cast were friends off-screen. Felicity Huffman shared that the women of Wisteria Lane are close friends beyond the cameras. She said:

We’re all friends. We all get along. I love going to work.

The Desperate Housewives cast has mesmerised viewers with its unforgettable stories and undeniable chemistry. Beyond Wisteria Lane's drama, many stars have discovered something even more lasting: genuine love, whether sparked on set or found elsewhere, that endures long after the cameras stop rolling.

