Lilli Kay’s biography: age, birthday, parents, acting career

Lilli Kay is an American actress who became prominent for appearing in The Place of No Words (2019) and Chambers (2019). Recently, she has gained more recognition for her role as Fla Baxter in the 2020 hit series titled Your Honour. She is also an alto singer and guitarist.

Lilli Kay attends the Netflix "Chambers" Premiere at Metrograph on April 15, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Source: Getty Images

Lilli can talk in many accents like Australian, New Zealand, and British. She enjoys archery, stage fighting, and swordplay.

Profile summary

Full name: Lilli Kay

Lilli Kay Gender: Female

Female Year of birth: 1994

1994 Age: 28 - 29 years (as of 2022)

28 - 29 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Current residence: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 8’’

5’ 8’’ Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single University: Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $2 million - $3 million

Lilli Kay’s bio

Actress Lilli Kay discusses the Netflix series "Chambers" at Build Studio on April 15, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

The American actress was reportedly born in 1994 in Brooklyn, New York, USA. Information about Lilli Kay’s parents has remained confidential. Even so, she is an American of white ethnicity and follows the Christian faith.

She has mentioned that Julian Goldani Telles, a fellow actress, is her sister on several occasions. Juliani has Italian roots like Lilli Kay‘s father.

Is Lilli Kay transgender?

There has been a rumour about the actress not being female. However, she has denied it and informed the media that she is a female. According to her Instagram bio, she uses she/they pronouns.

Some people presume she is transgender because of how she dresses sometimes; mostly she wears tuxedos. She is also a supporter of the LGBTQ community.

Education

The famous guitarist went to Wildwood School and The Thacher School in California, USA. She joined Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and graduated in 2017 with BFA in Acting and Drama.

When is Lilli Kay’s birthday?

As of 2022, Lilli Kay’s age is either 28 or 29 years. She was born in 1994 but has not revealed her date of birth.

Career

Initially, Lilli was a member of the Roundabout Theatre Company. Some of her popular theatrical works with Carnegie Mellon University are Heartless, The Three Musketeers, Eurydice, and Playboy of The Western World. In 2014, she landed her first job and featured as Ruby Bragg in the American series titled Madam Secretary.

Lilli Kay posing for a photo while looking at her phone. Photo: @lillikay

Source: Instagram

Lilli Kay actress' TV shows and movies

Since 2017, the actress has starred in:

2020-2021: Your Honour – Fla Baxter

– Fla Baxter 2019: Chambers – Penelope Fowler

Penelope Fowler 2019: The Place of No Worlds

2018: Paterno – Dori

What is Lilli Kay’s net worth

According to the D-Reshare platform, the actress is worth between $2 and $3 million. However, this information is not official, hence unreliable.

Is Lilli Kay Your Honor’s actress dating?

A rumour has been spreading on social media that the guitarist is dating Michael Stuhlbarg, a British actor. The speculations began when the duo shared a moment on social media. However, none has come public to deny or verify the rumour. Lilli Kay and Michael Stuhlbarg are good friends.

Height and weight

The famous actress is 5 feet 8 inches tall (172 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 122 pounds (55 kilograms). She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Lilli Kay is an actress who has appeared in notable TV series. However, she has kept most of the details about her personal life away from the public eye.

