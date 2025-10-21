Here is how to monetise your YouTube channel in Nigeria

Are you a YouTube creator looking for ways to monetise your YouTube channel in Nigeria? This guide dives into the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), a financial program that allows content creators to earn from funding resources such as ad revenues, merchandise sales, and fan funding.

Key takeaways

Monetising a YouTube channel begins with applying for YPP on YouTube Studio and setting up an AdSense account .

and setting up an . Through the YPP program, content creators can earn from ad revenue, YouTube Premium revenue, merchandise sales, and fan funding.

Basic eligibility for the program begins with 500 subscribers , 3 public uploads in 3 months, and either 3,000 watch hours or 3 million Shorts views.

, 3 public uploads in 3 months, and either 3,000 watch hours or 3 million Shorts views. Eligibility for advertising revenue requires a threshold of 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 watch hours or 10 million Shorts views.

Full details of how to monetise your YouTube channel in Nigeria

The YouTube Partner Program (YPP) is available for content creators in Nigeria, allowing them to earn money through fan funding, which includes channel memberships, Super Chat, stickers, and thanks.

Other earning channels include merchandise sales, advertising revenue, and YouTube Premium. The program is open to creators who fit a specific criterion that includes subscriber count, views, and watch hours for public uploads and Shorts.

YouTube Monetisation requirements

To qualify for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), your YouTube channel must achieve a specific level of public engagement, specifically known as the threshold. Except for shopping (for other brands), which is not available in Nigeria, each threshold has been specified by the program.

Here is what you need to do to start making money on YouTube in Nigeria through fan donations, channel memberships, and merchandise sales:

​​​​​​At least 500 subscribers

3 public uploads in the last 90 days

Either 3,000 public watch hours on long-form videos in the last year or 3 million public Shorts views in the past 90 days

On the other hand, you can only earn from advertising revenue if you meet the threshold below;

At least 1,000 subscribers

Either 4,000 public watch hours on long-form videos in the last year or 10 million public Shorts views in the past 90 days

Nigerian YouTubers are not eligible for one monetisation feature, affiliate sales for other brands, which is not available in the region.

Except for merchandise sales, you must be at least 18 years old or have a legal guardian to access monetisation benefits. Have a look at all the requirements as per the monetisation features they unlock.

Monetisation feature Minimum requirements Channel memberships Accept the Commerce Product Module

Have no 'Made for Kids' content

Have no music content under SRAV contract

Follow the YouTube channel monetisation policies Merchandise sales (shopping) Be an official artist channel

Have no 'Made for Kids' content

Have no content that violates monetisation policies

Have no hate speech flags as per community guidelines Super Chat and Super Stickers Accept the Commerce Product Module

Accept and comply with YPP terms and policies

Have no music content under SRAV contract

Not available for age-restricted, unlisted, private, Made for Kids and fundraiser videos

Not available for videos with no live chat or comments

Follow the YouTube channel monetisation policies Super Thanks Accept the Commerce Product Module

Accept and comply with YPP terms and policies

Channel is not a music channel under SRAV

Have little to no 'Made for Kids' content

Not available for age-restricted, unlisted, private, Made for Kids, Content ID claims, and fundraiser videos

Not available for videos with no live chat or comments

Not available for live streams or premieres

Follow the YouTube channel monetisation policies Ad revenue Accept the relevant contract modules

Meet advertiser-friendly content guidelines YouTube Premium revenue Accept the relevant contract modules

Have YouTube Premium users among your viewers and subscribers

How to join the YouTube Partner Program: Where to apply

To unlock monetisation features, you are required to pick and choose or turn on contract modules you are eligible for. These modules include Shorts Feed Ads, Watch Page Ads, YouTube Premium revenue, Shopping, Super Chat & Super Stickers, and Super Thanks.

Follow the steps below to access earning opportunities on YouTube on a computer, Android phone, and an iPhone or iPad.

Sign in to your YouTube channel on a computer. In the top right corner, click on your profile picture and scroll to YouTube Studio. You will be redirected to the YouTube channel dashboard. In the left menu, click 'Earn'. Select 'Apply Now' to get started if you are eligible to join the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). Click 'Start' to review, followed by 'Accept Base' terms For each optional module to review and accept the terms. Click Start to set up an AdSense for YouTube account, or link an existing active one. Once done, you’ll see 'In Progress in the Get Reviewed' step. The review process takes about a month.

If you are using an iPhone, iPad, or Android device, you will need to use the YouTube Studio mobile application. If you are eligible, the 'Apply Now' section will be reactive, allowing you to send your application for the partnership program.

Download and open the YouTube Studio app. From the bottom menu, tap 'Earn'. Select 'Apply Now' to get started. Click 'Start' to review, followed by 'Accept Base terms'. Create a new AdSense account for your YouTube account in YouTube Studio. Make sure 2-Step Verification is turned on for your Google Account. You will receive the 'In Progress' notification once you complete your application.

Tax and legal tips for Nigerian creators

As a Nigerian citizen, you are liable to pay taxes to your country of residence on any income earned from your monetised Shorts and videos on YouTube.

The Personal Income Tax Act directs all individuals deemed to be residents to pay tax on any income generated in Nigeria.

Common monetisation challenges in Nigeria

A key challenge for creators in Nigeria is the cost per mille (CPM) rate for local advertisers. YouTube creators often earn less because local ads pay lower rates per 1,000 views, which may require diversifying monetisation efforts to include sponsorships.

Can you monetise YouTube in Nigeria?

Nigerian YouTube creators can earn extra income by monetising their channels and receiving sponsorships and endorsements. To earn money through the YPP, you must meet eligibility requirements and connect to an AdSense account to begin receiving payments.

How do I activate my YouTube channel to make money?

To activate monetisation, you must first meet the eligibility requirements by having a minimum number of subscribers, videos, Shorts, and viewer engagement. You are also required to meet several other criteria linked to YouTube community guidelines and monetisation policies.

How much does YouTube pay per 1,000 views in Nigeria?

YouTube earnings are dependent on factors like ad engagement, audience demographics, and niche and do not have a fixed rate per 1,000 views. However, However, some Nigerian creators report that YouTube's Revenue Per Mille (RPM) is significantly lower than in other countries and can range between $0.0062 and $0.0035 per 1000 views.

The standard requirements to join the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) are 1,000 subscribers, 4,000 public watch hours in the past 12 months, or 10 million public Shorts views in the past 90 days.

Knowing how to monetise your YouTube channel is the first step in growing your income today. While this program is available in Nigeria, it is dependent on meeting eligibility thresholds. Nigerian creators can maximise earnings by meeting YPP eligibility criteria and exploring additional income streams such as sponsorships.

