The unexpected turn in Tyler Poarch's life this year and how he's navigating it

Tyler Poarch is best known as the ex-husband of TikTok star and singer Bella Poarch. They were secretly married from January 2019 until Bella filed for divorce in November 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised in October 2023.

Bella Poarch at Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan, Italy (L). Bella Poarch at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Saira MacLeod, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tyler Poarch and Bella reportedly met while serving in the military and married in 2019 .

and . Their marriage was kept private, and Bella Poarch did not share any photos of them online.

Bella filed for divorce in 2022, which was finalised in 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Tyler Poarch Gender Male Year of birth 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Bella Poarch

Who is Tyler Poarch?

Tyler Poarch is best known as the ex-husband of TikTok star and singer Bella Poarch, whose real name is Denarie Poarch. He was reportedly born in 1997, making him 28 years old as of 2025.

Outside his past relationship with Bella, he maintains a highly private life, and details about his background or career remain undisclosed.

Bella Poarch at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

A look at Tyler Poarch and Bella Poarch's relationship

Bella and Tyler met in 2016 when they were both 19 years old, serving in the U.S. Navy in different areas of the same squadron. Bella initiated their first conversation after seeing him at the gym, and she described it as love at first sight for both of them.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, Bella reflected on the day she and Tyler met and said:

I also met a guy in the military, and that guy later became my ex-husband. We were together for seven years. When I met him, we were both 19 and very introverted. As soon as we saw each other, it felt like love at first sight.

She continued:

It was funny because he didn’t say a word, and I didn’t either — we were both so shy. We kept seeing each other at the gym, and that’s when we finally started talking. He definitely helped me through a lot of dark times.

Bella Poarch at the YouTube Theatre on 29 March 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

The couple began dating, and Tyler proposed after two months, giving her a necklace instead of a ring as he did not have enough money at the time. They were engaged for two years before eloping in a small ceremony in Hawaii on 28 January 2019. She told Alex Cooper:

He actually proposed to me two years before we got married. He proposed just months after we started dating. He said, 'You’re the only girl I’ve ever talked to. You’re the only girl I’ve ever even been able to say hi to. We’re doing this thing.'

Tyler and Bella maintained a high level of privacy about their marriage, and many fans were unaware she was married until she filed for divorce.

Are Tyler Poarch and Bella Poarch still together?

Bella Poarch at Spring Studios on 6 September 2024 in New York, New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

In November 2022, Bella filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The primary reason for the split was that Tyler did not want to be in the public spotlight, which was incompatible with Bella's aspirations to be an artist and performer. The social media personality told Alex Cooper:

It’s hard when I want to pursue music — I want to be an artist, share my music, and create content — but the person you love wants something different. It makes everything difficult.

Bella and Tyler's divorce was finalised in October 2023 in the Superior Court of California for the County of Los Angeles. They had no children, and the star did not want either of them to pay spousal support. Bella has since clarified that the decision was mutual, and they remain on good terms, shutting down rumours of infidelity.

We’re divorced, but we’re on good terms. It was a mutual decision. I know there was a time when people thought I cheated on him and that it caused the divorce, but that’s not true. Nothing like that ever happened.

Bella Poarch at the 2024 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on 13 July 2024 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

After the divorce, Tyler has successfully returned to his private life away from public attention, and Bella chose to keep his last name, partly because she prefers it to her adoptive father's name.

FAQs

Who was Bella Poarch's ex-husband? Bella Poarch's ex-husband is Tyler Poarch, with whom she was married from 2019 to October 2023. Where did Tyler and Bella meet? Bella Poarch and her ex-husband, Tyler Poarch, met while serving in the United States Navy. How long were Tyler and Bella Poarch together? Bella and Tyler were together for seven years, from 2016 until their divorce in 2023. What led to Tyler and Bella's divorce? In the official court documents, Bella cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for filing for divorce. Why did Bella Poarch keep her last name? Bella Poarch kept her ex-husband's last name, Porch, because she disliked her adoptive father's last name and liked the sound of Porch. How many kids does Bella Poarch have? The American content creator doesn’t have any children with Tyler. Where is Tyler Poarch now? Tyler Poarch maintains a private life away from the public eye. He has never commented about the divorce.

Tyler Poarch is best known as the former husband of TikTok star and singer Bella Poarch. He continues to maintain a private life and has remained largely out of the public eye since his divorce from Bella Poarch was finalised in October 2023.

