Carter Efe raised alarm days after his boxing win, claiming organisers had not paid his ₦50 million prize despite risking his life in the ring

Soso Soberekon stepped into the situation with a direct message to Carter Efe on social media, offering a fresh update that quickly drew attention from fans across platforms

The development sparked mixed reactions online as many questioned the situation around the prize money, while others debated the fairness and drama surrounding the celebrity boxing match

Nigerian music executive and socialite Soso Soberekon has reacted after Carter Efe cried out over his unpaid prize money from the celebrity boxing match against Portable.

The fight, which captured attention across social media, ended with Carter Efe declared the winner and promised a ₦50 million prize.

Music executive Soso Soberekon reacts after Carter Efe says organisers have not paid him ₦50 million prize from celebrity boxing win. Photo: sososoberekon/dazn/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Immediately after the bout last weekend, the prize was announced by billionaire businessman E-Money.

He confirmed that Carter Efe would receive the money as promised, stating that he puts his money where his mouth is.

However, a few days later, Carter Efe, during a livestream, complained that the organisers had not released the funds.

He explained that he risked his life in the ring and deserved to be paid without delay.

He said the money should be given to him quickly so he could enjoy himself, emphasising that he almost lost his life fighting for the prize.

Reacting to the matter on Wednesday morning, Soso Soberekon addressed Carter Efe directly through his Instagram story, making it clear that fresh money was available for collection.

The socialite tagged the skitmaker directly and told him to come for his money today, May 5, 2026.

“@carterefe, Today, Come Collect Fresh 50 Million.”

Here is Soso Soberekon's Instagram post:

Davido's associate Soso Soberekon tells Carter Efe to come and collect ₦50m after the streamer complains about unpaid boxing prize money. Photo: sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Soso Soberekon's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many Nigerians had mixed feelings about the situation.

@topsyElite said:

"Pls I wnt to know what's this guy's does that he is dashing these guys money anyhow. Na so the money east to find."

@happynezzs commented:

"Acting/sounding like he is doing him a favor when you are just paying him what he deserves. It's the price money."

@weaintplay reacted:

"Na foolish clout be this Jor so if you give Carter 50m mean say portable no go see person give am too una Dey craze together."

@luxurybybode wrote:

"Dem just won make life tire portable but he deserve all the bully he his getting now..he talks too much."

@stubborntailor said:

"Portable right. Now 😂😂😂😂make they no give this guy heart attack abeg."

@VOLTAGEo7 commented:

"So dem pay loser first 😂. Portable get sense, I pity una."

Portable releases diss track after boxing loss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable released a diss track days after losing to Carter Efe at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event in Lagos.

In the song, he spoke about using his street experience and claimed the entertainment industry worked against him.

Portable also alleged that the fight was unfair and claimed it was stopped early because organisers could not afford to pay large betting winnings, insisting he was still fit to continue and that pouring water on him would have allowed him to go on.

Source: Legit.ng