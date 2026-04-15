Steady Love Island USA Season 7 couples include Iris Kendall and TJ Palma, Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams, and Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe. Other final pairs, like season winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales and Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, broke up at different times after the show ended.

L-R: Love Island USA Season 7 couples Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, and Iris Kendall and TJ Palma. Photo: @90daysfiancee, @peoplemag (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

As of April 2026, only three couples from Love Island USA Season 7 remain together.

from Season 7 remain together. Olandrian Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, the show's runners-up, are still together at the time of this writing.

at the time of this writing. Iris Kendall and TJ Palma broke up after the show, reunited in September 2025 and are still dating as of April 2026.

reunited in September 2025 and are still dating as of April 2026. Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams made their relationship official in October 2025 and are set to appear on Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2.

and are set to appear on Season 2. Amanda Espinal and Bryan Arenales, who won the season 7 finale, split up in August 2025, citing different visions.

Love Island USA Season 7 couples: Lasting love after the show

Love Island USA Season 7 final couples have found varying success after the show. The only surviving candidates as of April 2026 are Iris Kendall and TJ Palma, Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams, and Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe. Have a look at the surviving Love Island USA Season 7 couples and where they are now.

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe

Olandria and Nicolas Vansteenberghe dressed in themed costumes for a Halloween event hosted by Agua de Kefir. Photo: @tonnedesai on Threads

Source: UGC

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen's initial connection on the island was on day one. During the blindfold kiss challenge, a blindfolded Olandria shared a passionate kiss with Nic.

The pair went on to date other people, with Nic also connecting with Cierra Ortega. By day seventeen, Taylor Williams, who was coupled with Olandria, began developing a physical and emotional bond with Clarke.

Recoupling on the island left both Olandria and Nic dumped, giving them a chance to build a relationship that won them second place. Olandria told Variety in a July 2025 interview.

Nic and I have always had a thing for each other since day one. I kissed him on day one. Just because I didn't choose to go with him does not mean that spark wasn't there. It took us some time to get to this point. But that's what makes this connection so special. We've been building up to this point.

Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen pictured during the filming of Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: @cnn on Threads

Source: UGC

After the show, Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, who are famously known as Nicolandria, have made appearances at high-profile events. These include New York Fashion Week shows and the Glamour Women of the Year event held in 2025.

In 2026, the couple took part in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where Nic played for Team Anderson against Team Antetokounmpo, coached by the third Antetokounmpo brother, Giannis.

In December 2025, they confirmed their relationship status most unexpectedly. During Kim Kardashian's SKIMS TikTok livestream, North West wasted no time asking what was on every fan's mind. Nic's reply was immediate:

No, I didn't. It's Nicolandria for L.

As of early 2026, the couple remains together. Most recently, the pair were spotted at the Red Bull Mirage installation during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams

Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams pictured in NYC with other cast members. Photo: @TheShadeRoom

Source: UGC

Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams were technically the first couple in Season 7 to become exclusive. Their journey together began at Casa Amor, when Taylor, who was previously coupled with Olandria, chose Clarke.

After leaving the villa, Clarke and Taylor have continued to navigate a rather successful long-distance relationship. Clarke lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Taylor, a cowboy, lives on a 33-acre horse ranch in Oklahoma.

On 29 August 2025, Taylor suffered serious injuries after falling off his horse during the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo in Scottsdale. While in recovery, he shared an Instagram photo of Clarke by his side.

In October, Taylor shared an Instagram reel of a romantic night out when he officially asked Clarke Carraway to be his girlfriend. The romantic set-up featured an aisle of roses leading to candles, a heart-shaped rose arrangement, a bouquet, and a sign that read, “Will you be my bae?”

Love Island USA season 7 alums Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway pictured making their relationship official in October 2025. Photo: @clarke.y

Source: Instagram

Since appearing on the show, the pair, who are set to appear on Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2, have consistently shared touching photos and videos of each other, giving fans a glimpse of their growing love. The pair accompanied each other to several high-profile events after the show, including the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships at the Del Mar Race Track and the 2026 Madden Bowl at Super Bowl LX.

In an exclusive interview with E! News at EA SPORTS’ Madden Bowl event in San Francisco before Valentine's Day 2026, Taylor excitedly revealed his plans for the day.

It’s gonna be the best Valentine’s Day ever. I got her everything she wanted, even stuff she ain’t even asked for that I know she likes.

Iris Kendall and TJ Palma

Iris Kendall and TJ Palma pictured during the filming of Season 7 of Love Island USA, which aired in mid-2025. Photo: @people

Source: Facebook

Both Iris Kendall and TJ Palma entered the Love Island villa as bombshells. However, a twist of love brought them together, as they coupled up in episode 22 at Casa Amor. As fate would have it, a public vote held in episode 27 sent TJ out of the villa, as the Islanders chose to save Taylor Williams.

Iris went on to couple with Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, eventually reaching the season's finale in fourth place. On 28 August 2025, Pepe confirmed to TMZ that he and Iris had split up, not long after the show ended.

After jetting back from the villa in Fiji, TMZ obtained video footage of Iris and TJ's reunion in Los Angeles. The pair went on a two-hour walk-and-talk, and, as they say, the rest is history. Iris Kendall and TJ Palma hard-launched their reunion at the September 2025 Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Iris Kendall and TJ Palma attended the Los Angeles premiere of Regretting You at Paramount Pictures Studios on 20 October 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @tjpalmaa

Source: Instagram

Since then, the pair have featured heavily in each other's social media profiles. They made appearances together at various high-profile events such as the premiere of Colleen Hoover's Regretting You, the Anaconda world premiere, the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships, and most recently, the 2026 Revolve Festival. Iris Kendall and TJ Palma are among the Love Island cast members set to appear on Beyond the Villa Season 2.

Love Island USA Season 7 couples: Confirmed breakups

Love Island USA Season 7 saw several breakups over the course of filming and after. These breakups include the split of popular cast members, such as Amaya Espinal and Huda Mustafa, who is now dating Too Hot to Handle star Louis Russell. Here is a detailed look at the final Love Island USA Season 7 couples whose love fizzled out after the show.

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales pictured at Fenway Park in Boston on 4 August 2025, to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for a Boston Red Sox game. Photo: @Tyler Ricketts

Source: Facebook

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were crowned winners of Love Island USA Season 7 on 13 July 2025. After winning the season, Amaya gave an emotional acknowledgement.

I feel like I'm flying in the sky right now. I feel so seen and validated, and for people to see how powerful our connection is. I would do this ride all over again if it led me to him.

Bryan, who was equally moved, added,

Meeting Amaya here has turned my experience around ridiculously. I'm so thankful to meet this person.

The couple spent the weeks after the finale appearing in each other's social media posts and making public appearances, including throwing out the first pitch together at a Boston Red Sox game on 4 August 2025. However, trouble seemed to be brewing in paradise after TMZ reported that Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales had officially unfollowed each other on Instagram on 25 August.

Two days after the Love Island USA reunion special aired, Amaya posted a statement on her Instagram Story confirming the split. It partly read;

Bryan and I are no longer together. After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn't align, and relationships are supposed to be a team sport.

Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley

Chris Seeley and Huda Mustafa pictured sharing a significant moment during the season 7 finale of Love Island USA. Photo: @just_shonti

Source: UGC

Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley's relationship was turbulent from the start. Their split happened on camera, during their final date in the finale episode, before the season's winner was announced.

Their romantic date turned into an argument. While Huda asked Chris if they should be friends, Chris, for his part, said during the reunion that he had no interest in a friendship. Huda spoke to Us Weekly, suggesting that there were more issues in the relationship.

There were so many things going on with him and me off camera that weren't shown.

Did anyone from Love Island USA Season 7 stay together?

As of early 2026, three couples from Love Island USA Season 7 are still together. They are Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams, and Iris Kendall, who is in a relationship with fellow islander TJ Palma.

Are Olandria and Nic still together?

At the time of this writing, Olandria and Nic Vansteenberghe are still together. Despite fan speculation and rumours of separation, Nic confirmed the relationship was intact in December 2025 during Kim Kardashian's Christmas livestream on TikTok.

Why did Amaya and Bryan break up?

On 27 August 2027, Amaya Espinal posted an Instagram Story, announcing her breakup with Bryan Arenales. In the statement, she cited incompatibility and a lack of shared vision.

Did Amaya and Bryan get married?

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales did not get married. The couple confirmed their split in August 2025, less than two months after winning the Love Island USA Season 7 finale.

Why did Huda and Chris break up?

Chris Seeley and Huda Mustafa became the first Love Island couple to break up during their final date in the Season 7 finale. The pair had clashed repeatedly over physical affection and communication throughout their time in the villa.

Are Ace and Chelley still together?

Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe confirmed their breakup in December 2025, with Chelley sharing the news on social media. The specific reasons behind the split have not been disclosed in detail by either party.

In early 2026, Love Island USA Season 7 couples feature active relationships and dramatic splits. Nic, Olandria, Clarke, and Taylor have remained with the partners they left the show's villa with. Iris and TJ reunited right after leaving the villa and are now together. Amaya, Bryan, Chris, and Huda broke up after the show.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about surviving romances from Survivor. The reality TV show brought together several contestants who ended up finding love among themselves.

However, not all the relationships have stood the test of time, as some of the couples have gone their separate ways. Read this article to discover the couples whose relationships still stand today.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng