Some Too Hot to Handle couples’ connections survived even after the cameras stopped rolling. Pairs like Emily and Cam, Beaux and Harry, and Kayla and Seb continued to date long after their time on the show ended. Here is a look at Too Hot to Handle couples still together and those who lasted beyond the villa, and what happened to their love stories after the show.

Too Hot to Handle Couples still together: lasting love after the show

Though the show is packed with drama and temptation, some couples formed real connections. While many broke up after filming ended, some stayed together. Here is an update on where the most memorable pairs stand now.

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes

Season : 2

: 2 Relationship status: Dating

Emily and Cam met in season 2 and instantly clicked. Their flirty dynamic quickly turned into something deeper, and they left the show as a couple. After the show, they moved in together and kept fans updated through adorable Instagram posts and YouTube vlogs.

Despite a brief breakup in 2022 over cheating rumours, Cam and Emily reconciled and continued to thrive. As of 2025, they are still happily dating and remain the poster couple for Too Hot to Handle success stories. In an interview with The Mirror, Cam heaped praise on his girlfriend for the support she has given him throughout. He said:

Me and Em have been through a lot as a couple. Last year, we lost our baby. That was a massive thing we went through together, and we've just lost our dog. We go through these things together. We support each other, and she's honestly been amazing through this whole process of me making music.

He continued:

I said to her it's going to be stressful. I have a tendency. I'm an anxious kid, and I do go up and down. So I said, 'We have to be in this together,' and she's literally been my rock, she's so supportive.

Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose

Season : 4

: 4 Relationship status: Split

Kayla and Seb became a fan-favourite couple during season 4. Their strong chemistry and emotional bond helped them navigate the rules of the retreat and come out as a solid couple.

After the show ended, they dated for several months and even travelled together. News about their break-up came out in September 2024 when Kayla shared a video on TikTok addressing the drama around their relationship.

She referred to Melrose as her ex-boyfriend but did not mention what specifically led to their breakup.

In a November 2024 interview with TMZ, Kayla alleged that Melrose cheated on her with a mutual friend, Micah Lussier of Love is Blind. She maintained that while they are not an item, they remain cordial.

Charlie Jeer and Katherine LaPrell

Season : 5

: 5 Relationship status: Split

Charlie and Katherine's romance blossomed in season 5, though it flew under the radar for many viewers. Their subtle connection grew stronger in the final episodes, and they decided to explore their relationship outside the villa.

Post-show, the couple gave it a try and dated for approximately one and a half years. Fans became suspicious about their break-up after the two untagged each other from their Instagram photos.

In May 2025, as reported by National World, Katherine, through her Instagram stories, broke the news of them parting ways.

Katherine said that they mutually arrived at the decision to call it quits with no drama but with love and mutual respect. The break-up was later confirmed by Charlie Jeer through his Instagram Stories.

Elys Hutchinson and Alex Snell

Season : 5

: 5 Relationship status: Split

Elys and Alex connected late in season 5 but quickly made up for lost time with intense chemistry. Their bond grew stronger with every episode, and they were among the most emotionally mature couples that season.

After the show, they tried to make their relationship work, attending events and spending time together. However, in August 2023, people were drawn to their relationship situation after she shared photos of them on Instagram, but Alex called out Elys for being unfair and requested her to take down the photos.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, while Elys acknowledged she broke up with Alex, she said they never had an in-person closure. The magazine contacted fitness coach Alex, who confirmed the break-up and also revealed he was in a new relationship.

Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O'Brien

Season : 1

: 1 Relationship status: Split

Bryce and Nicole didn’t pair up during season 1 but sparked a romance after filming wrapped. The two revealed their relationship months later via social media, much to fans' surprise.

They spent the early months of the pandemic together, travelling and posting romantic content. Unfortunately, the long-distance nature of their relationship became too challenging, and they broke up in mid-2020. Bryce Hirschberg told People about their break-up:

After the many failed attempts to reunite due to quarantine and border restrictions, we decided that moving on and remaining friends would be our best option for the time being. Nicole is so lovely, and if under less unusual circumstances, I'm sure that we could've had an amazing relationship! I wish her the best because she deserves it.

Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson

Season : 3

: 3 Relationship status: Split

Beaux and Harry were the golden couple of season 3, winning the season and viewers’ hearts. Their playful banter and deepening affection made them standout contestants. They left the retreat in a relationship, but split later, citing distance and personal differences.

However, they have remained friends and have even sparked reunion rumours in 2024 after being spotted together at events. Though not currently a couple, their bond endures in some form.

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey

Season : 1

: 1 Relationship status: Split

Francesca and Harry Jowsey were the headline couple of season 1. Their fiery romance, breakups, and makeups kept audiences hooked. They left the show deeply in love and even got engaged briefly post-show.

But their relationship was plagued with drama, public spats, and trust issues. After several attempts to reconcile, they officially ended things in June 2020. In a YouTube video posted by Francesca Farago, she revealed that they parted ways due to long-distance relationship challenges.

Nathan Soan and Holly Scarfone

Season : 3

: 3 Relationship status: Split

Nathan and Holly’s whirlwind romance dominated season 3. Their physical chemistry was undeniable, and they challenged the show’s rules multiple times.

After the season ended, they tried to make things work, but ultimately broke up due to conflicting schedules and life in different countries. Though no longer together, they occasionally support each other’s ventures on social media, showing no animosity post-breakup.

Nick Kici and Jawahir Khalifa

Season : 4

: 4 Relationship status: Split

Nick and Jawahir won season 4 and seemed inseparable by the finale. Their relationship journey included emotional vulnerability and real growth, which made their win well-deserved.

Post-show, they continued dating and shared several romantic getaways online. Sadly, the couple broke up in early 2023. Despite the split, both have spoken positively about their time together and how the show helped them grow emotionally.

On Kiss FM, Jawahir Khalifa revealed she dated Nick Kici for seven months, during which they travelled the world but ultimately discovered they were not compatible as they had wanted to be. She also accused Nick of cheating and manipulation.

Are any of the Too Hot To Handle couples still together?

As of 2025, Emily Miller and Cam Holmes from season 2 are still together and remain one of the most successful couples from the show.

Have any couples from Too Hot to Handle gotten married?

None of the Too Hot to Handle couples have got married yet, though Cam and Emily’s relationship has been the most stable and long-term.

Are any season 5 couples still together?

No couples from season 5 are officially still together, though some, like Elys and Alex, remained in contact after the show.

Are Bri and DeMari still together?

Bri and DeMari won Too Hot to Handle season 6 as a couple. However, as of 2025, they are no longer together. Reports say they’re on a break, still on good terms, and sometimes stay in touch as they try to work things out.

Are Catherine and Charlie together?

In late May 2025, they split after about 18 months trying to navigate a long-distance relationship between the UK and LA. The split was confirmed as mutual and amicable.

Are Harry and Francesca together?

Their relationship has been on-and-off since season 1. They officially broke up for the last time in 2021, after multiple splits and a failed engagement (with a ring pop). As of 2025, they are no longer together.

Too Hot to Handle produced some surprising love stories. All the relationships that blossomed from the show have crumbled, except one. Emily and Cam are the only Too Hot to Handle couple still together. The couple’s story shows that genuine connections can form even in the most unconventional settings.

