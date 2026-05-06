Ten years is a long time — whatever happened to the Love Island season 1 cast

Love Island USA Season 1 cast members have mostly moved on from the villa to careers in modelling, social media influencing, and, in some cases, other reality TV shows. Winning couple Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli split, and none of the original season 1 couples are still together, though many remain active on social media and connected to the entertainment industry.

Elizabeth Weber (L), Johnny Louis (C) and Kyra Green (R) are some of the Love Island Season 1 cast. Photo: Robin L Marshall, Johnny Louis, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The inaugural winners, Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli , stayed together for only a few months before splitting in December 2019 .

, stayed together for only a few months before . Elizabeth is now a successful influencer and co-hosts the unofficial Love Island podcast, After The Island, alongside fellow castmate Alexandra Stewart.

is now a the unofficial podcast, alongside fellow castmate Alexandra Stewart. Zac has transitioned from being a grocery store cashier to a professional model and signed with Ford Models in 2020 .

has transitioned from being a grocery store cashier to a professional model and . The runners-up, Alexandra Stewart and Dylan Curry, also split shortly after the show ended in late 2019.

Love Island Season 1 cast: Where are all the stars now?

The Love Island USA Season 1 cast has largely moved on from their villa relationships, with many transitioning into modelling, podcasting, and further reality TV appearances. Here is what happened to the main cast of Love Island USA Season 1:

Elizabeth Weber

Elizabeth Weber in Love Island. Photo: Colin Young-Wolff

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Elizabeth Weber

: Elizabeth Weber Date of birth : 8 September 1994

: 8 September 1994 Age : 31 years old (as of 2026)

: 31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Birmingham, Michigan, United States

Elizabeth Weber is an American content creator, media entrepreneur, and reality TV personality best known for winning Love Island USA Season 1 in 2019. She entered the villa on Day 1 and quickly formed a strong connection with Zac Mirabelli. Their relationship remained steady throughout the season, helping them win the $100,000 prize.

Elizabeth and Zac broke up a few months after the finale due to long-distance challenges. After the show, Elizabeth built a career in digital media and business. She is currently co-hosting the After The Island podcast with fellow castmate Alexandra Stewart.

Elizabeth also works as Director of Influencer and Brand Partnerships at SWAN Beauty and founded The Content Club, an online course and community for aspiring influencers. In her personal life, she is engaged to Gianni Settino, and the couple is planning a wedding in Italy.

Zac Mirabelli

Zac Mirabelli on Love Island season 1. Photo: Colin Young-Wolff

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Zac Mirabelli

: Zac Mirabelli Date of birth : 18 September 1996

: 18 September 1996 Age : 29 years old (as of 2026)

: 29 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: United States

Zac Mirabelli is best known as the co-winner of Love Island USA Season 1 in 2019. He entered the villa on Day 1 and built a strong relationship with Elizabeth Weber, which helped them win the $100,000 prize. However, their relationship ended a few months later as they struggled with long-distance and adjusting to life outside the show.

Since then, Zac has kept a low profile compared to many reality TV stars. He signed with Ford Models in New York and now works as a professional model, appearing in various campaigns. He has also explored acting, drawing on his theatre degree from Aurora University, and has been linked to smaller projects, including The Fly (2025). As of 2026, he is reportedly single.

Alexandra Stewart

Alexandra Stewart from Love Island season 1. Photo: @alexstewart11 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Alexandra Stewart

: Alexandra Stewart Date of birth : 4 June 1994

: 4 June 1994 Age : 31 years old (as of 2026)

: 31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Michigan, United States

Alexandra Stewart is best known as the runner-up on Love Island USA Season 1 in 2019. During the show, she was coupled with Dylan Curry, and they finished in second place. The couple split in November 2019, and Alexandra later shared that adjusting to life outside the villa, along with a serious jaw injury, affected their relationship.

Since then, Alexandra has built a strong career in media and entertainment. According to her LinkedIn profile, she co-hosts and produces the After The Island podcast with Elizabeth Weber, where they recap episodes and interview contestants. She also works as a publicist at TMG International in Beverly Hills.

Alexandra is also active as a digital creator, sharing lifestyle content and film photography. As of now, she appears to be single.

Dylan Curry

Dylan Curry and Alexandra Stewart on Love Island Season 1. Photo: Colin Young-Wolff

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dylan Curry

: Dylan Curry Date of birth : 26 February 1994

: 26 February 1994 Age : 32 years old (as of 2026)

: 32 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

Dylan Curry was the runner-up on Love Island USA Season 1 in 2019. On the show, he was coupled with Alexandra Stewart; however, their relationship ended a few months after the finale. Since leaving the show, Dylan has stepped away from reality TV and focused on sports and his professional career.

He now works in collegiate athletics and was appointed head men’s lacrosse coach at Norwich University in 2025. Dylan Curry has also worked as a full-time Account Executive at EarthCam, Inc. in Los Angeles County, California, since September 2022. He also has experience in sales and fitness-related roles.

As of 2026, Dylan keeps a low profile, sharing occasional updates about his career, fitness, and outdoor interests, and is reportedly single.

Caro Viehweg

Caro Viehweg in Miami, Florida United States. Photo: @caroviee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Caroline Viehweg

: Caroline Viehweg Date of birth : 15 May 1998

: 15 May 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of 2026)

: 27 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Caro Viehweg finished third on Love Island USA Season 1 in 2019. On the show, she was coupled with Ray Gantt. This pair attempted a long-distance relationship and even competed together on The Amazing Race 33. They split in 2020, with Caro citing a lack of commitment. Since her time in the villa, Caro has built a career as a digital entrepreneur and content creator.

She runs her curly hair brand, Alchemy Curls and a secondary platform called Women Prosper, a community page dedicated to motivational content and reflections on womanhood. Caro is now married to entrepreneur Rene Lacad, and they have a daughter, with a second child on the way as of 2026.

Ray Gantt

Ray Gantt in Love Island Games - Season 2. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Raymond Gantt

: Raymond Gantt Date of birth : 29 April 1996

: 29 April 1996 Age : 29 years old (as of 2026)

: 29 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Hillside, New Jersey, United States

Ray Gantt is one of the most active alumni from Love Island USA Season 1, where he originally appeared alongside Caro Viehweg. Since leaving the show, he has stayed in the reality TV spotlight, appearing on multiple spin-offs and competition series.

These include Perfect Match Season 3 in 2025, where he reached the finale with Rachel Recchia, as well as Love Island Games, The Amazing Race, and Ex on the Beach. Outside of TV, Ray works as a model and digital creator, splitting his time between New York and Los Angeles.

He has also explored music, releasing a single titled Do You Love Me? in 2023. As for his personal life, Ray is reportedly single.

Kyra Green

Kyra Green at The Museum of Modern Art on 14 January 2026 in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Augello

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kyra Green

: Kyra Green Date of birth : 6 March 1997

: 6 March 1997 Age : 29 years old (as of 2026)

: 29 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York, United States

After her initial appearance on Love Island USA Season 1 in 2019, Kyra Green continued in reality TV, joining shows like Ex on the Beach, The Challenge: USA, and Love Island Games.

Now based in New York City, Kyra is exploring acting and music, with recent roles including Keily: Homecoming Dweeb (2025) and a past appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. In her personal life, Kyra is in a committed relationship with her girlfriend, Tal Sahar, and moved to New York to live with her. She publicly came out in 2025.

Cashel Barnett

Cashel Barnett from Love Island season 1. Photo: @cashelb on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Cashel Barnett

: Cashel Barnett Date of birth : 13 May 1991

: 13 May 1991 Age : 34 years old (as of 2026)

: 34 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States

Cashel Barnett entered the villa on Day 1 and became part of a major storyline with Kyra Green. The two briefly rekindled their relationship after the show but split for good in early 2020. He later returned to TV on The Challenge: USA in 2022. Outside of television, Cashel worked as a drummer for bands like The Will Baxter Band and Doomcupcake and also did modelling work.

As of April 2026, he is currently serving a one-year jail sentence in Utah following multiple felony convictions. After his release, he will be under probation supervision and subject to a protective order.

Yamen Sanders

Yamen Sanders at The Den On Sunset on 15 November 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Yamen Sanders

: Yamen Sanders Date of birth : 18 September 1994

: 18 September 1994 Age : 31 years old (as of 2026)

: 31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

On Love Island USA Season 1 in 2019, Yamen Sanders was coupled with Alana Morrison and Aïssata Diallo before being dumped on Day 22. Since then, he has stayed active in reality TV, returning for shows like Temptation Island in 2025 and later joining Love Island: All Stars in 2026.

In Love Island: All Stars, Yamen entered as a bombshell and quickly formed a strong connection with Whitney Adebayo. The pair made it to the final and finished in fifth place, and as of 2026, they are still together, recently sharing trips and public appearances, including a vacation in Jamaica.

Outside of TV, Yamen runs a creator mentorship business called The Creator Cheat Code and works as a real estate agent in Los Angeles. Before reality TV, he also had an athletic background, playing football at the University of Montana and briefly for the Oakland Raiders, while also doing modelling work for brands like Nike, Apple, and Gatorade.

Weston Richey

Weston Richey in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: @westonrichey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Weston Richey

: Weston Richey Date of birth : 13 July 1993

: 13 July 1993 Age : 32 years old (as of 2026)

: 32 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States

On Love Island Season 1, Weston was coupled with several contestants before ultimately coupling up with Emily Salch, with whom he reached the finale and finished in fourth place on Day 27. However, the couple split shortly after the show. Since the show, Weston Richey has transitioned from a reality TV into a digital entrepreneur and fitness advocate.

He is now the CEO of XclusiV Productions, producing commercial and event content, and also runs XVLife.io, a platform focused on personality insights and relationship patterns. In 2026, he returned to TV as a cast member on Perfect Match Season 4.

Weston has also spoken about using fitness to manage anxiety and improve his mental health, which he shares through his online content. After his 2020 split from Emily Salch, he has kept his dating life private, though his return to Perfect Match shows he is open to new relationships.

Emily Salch

Emily Salch in California, United States. Photo: @emilysalch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Emily Salch

: Emily Salch Date of birth : 29 November 1997

: 29 November 1997 Age : 28 years old (as of 2026)

: 28 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Colorado, United States

Emily joined the villa on Day 18 and coupled up with Weston Richey, eventually finishing in 4th place. The pair dated for several months after the show but officially split in early 2020. Emily later shared in a YouTube update that the distance and their different stages in life led to an amicable breakup.

In 2022, Emily appeared on Ex on the Beach Season 5, where it was revealed she had previously dated Kyra Green, and she has since spoken openly about her fluid sexuality. Outside of reality TV, Emily is the founder of Facey Company, a skincare and beauty brand.

Emily also works as a model and influencer, partnering with fashion and lifestyle brands such as Lounge Underwear and I Am Gia. After taking a break from YouTube, she returned in April 2025 to share more personal content, including lifestyle updates and travel.

Kyra and Cashel dated on and off for about six months before officially splitting for good in February 2020.

Are any people from Love Island Season 1 still together?

Zero couples from Love Island USA Season 1 are still together today. All of the finalist pairs split within a year of the show's finale in 2019.

Who won Love Island Season 1?

Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli won the first season of Love Island USA.

Are Ray and Caro still together?

Ray and Caro split in 2020 and have both since moved on to new relationships and families.

None of the couples from Love Island USA season 1 (2019) is still together today, but many cast members have built careers in modelling, entertainment, and social media. Some even appeared on other reality shows, while others have started families or businesses.

While all the original couples have since split, the Love Island USA Season 1 cast has transitioned into careers as reality TV veterans, professional models, and content creators. Some have appeared on other reality shows, while others have started families or businesses.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Love Island Season 2 cast. While many fans remember the explosive drama of Love Island Season 2, several cast members have found long-term success in both their personal lives and careers since leaving the villa in 2016.

Some cast members, like Olivia Buckland, have stayed in the spotlight, while others, like Zara Holland, have stepped away from fame. Uncover what the cast has been up to since their time in the villa.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng