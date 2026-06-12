Uche Jombo faced serious criticism online after she addressed the leaked photos of late actor Alexx Ekubo's wife

Many social media users blamed the filmmaker for confirming the woman's identity despite their initial doubt

The angry reactions forced the popular Nollywood actress to delete her post from her social media page

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uche Jombo has stirred controversy after indirectly confirming the identity of late actor Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, whose photos and videos recently leaked online following her husband's service of songs.

The actor had always kept his personal life away from public attention, fuelling years of speculation about whether he was married or had children.

Social media users drag Uche Jombo for confirming the leaked pictures of the late Alexx Ekubo's grieving widow to bloggers. Photo: uchejombo/linda/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on her X account, which was later deleted, Uche Jombo expressed disappointment over the exposure of Anwuli’s face despite Alexx Ekubo’s deliberate efforts to shield her from the spotlight.

The actress explained that Alexx’s choice to keep his wife private should have been respected by bloggers and media outlets.

The movie star added that she woke up to see the woman’s photos and videos trending online as breaking news, questioning why bloggers ignored the clear message of privacy.

She wrote:

“A husband who has been through public scrutiny kept his wife private (to protect her). None of his close friends ever shared her picture. She wore a face mask to his service of songs.”

Uche Jombo’s remarks have now validated that the images circulating online are indeed of Alexx Ekubo’s wife.

The filmmaker's comments have since triggered backlash, with many social media users criticising her for confirming the widow’s identity, insisting that her statement gave credibility to rumours they had previously doubted.

Check out the post below:

Social media users criticise Uche Jombo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users expressed anger, stating that her defence gave bloggers the confirmation they needed.

@mhizbibi_:

“We hardly believe bloggers but now it’s confirmed. Thanks to uchejombo jumbo”

@josephcharlesdeadroit:

“I did not believe the pictures but you just confirmed it.Sometimes it’s classy to just shut it.”

@reindeer.7165797:

“So you’ve confirmed the pictures are hers? Wow! You guys should try and calm down with all these eye service! I didn’t even believe that was her until you confirmed it.”

@aisha.ada.12:

“uchejombo but you just automatically reveal to them who she is, by saying she swore a face mask 🤷🏾🤷🏾”

@ada_chukwudi:

“The art of silence is very powerful! No explanation, no shalaye. Not everything needs a response. You just confirmed to bloggers she is the one!! See ee Alexx funeral rites should have come with no camera policy”

@sofiaa_pearl:

“People were still doubting if the posted pictures and videos by bloggers was her or not , now you’ve confirmed it with this message ma’am., I know you didn’t mean any harm, but some of us don’t believe everything we see here online, but as you don talk am, I now believe the pictures I saw earlier is truly Alex wife, you shouldn’t have spoken,”

Uche Jombo deletes her social media post after angry netizens blamed her for confirming the face of Alexx Ekubo's private wife. Photo: uchejombo/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Uche Jombo visits Alexx Ekubo's wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uche Jombo spoke about her recent meeting with the widow of late actor Alexx Ekubo.

In a social media post on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the actress shared the mixed emotions she experienced while sitting with the grieving wife and other people.

She penned an emotional tribute to the late movie star, praising his intentional privacy and thanking him for the wonderful memories they shared.

Source: Legit.ng