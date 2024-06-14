Chimene Diaz's biography: all you need to know about Cameron Diaz's sister
Chimene Diaz is a real estate agent and certified fitness instructor from the United States. She is widely known as the older sister of actress Cameron Diaz. Cameron has starred in films and TV shows such as Vanilla Sky, Charlie's Angels, There's Something About Mary, and My Best Friend's Wedding.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chimene Diaz came into the spotlight following her familial ties to the American actress Cameron Diaz. She is a co-founder of the Buchana and Diaz group. The realtor is a mother of four children and resides in California, United States.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Chimene Michelle Diaz
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|5 June 1970
|Age
|54 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|San Diego, California, United States
|Current residence
|California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'9"
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|128
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Body measurements in inches
|34-23-35
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-58-89
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Father
|Emilio Luis Diaz
|Mother
|Billie Joann Early
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|4
|High School
|Long Beach Polytechnic High School
|Profession
|Real estate agent, certified fitness instructor
Chimene Diaz's biography
The real estate agent was born on 5 June 1970 in San Diego, California, United States and raised in Long Beach, California, United States. Therefore, she is 54 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.
She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Her father is of Cuban descent, while her mom is of English-German-Scots-Irish heritage.
The realtor is the daughter of Emilio Luis Diaz and Billie Joann Early. Her dad was a foreman who worked at Unocal, a California-based oil company, and her mom was a businesswoman specialising in export and import. Her father passed away in April 2008 after he succumbed to pneumonia.
She grew up alongside her two siblings, Cameron and Michael. Her sister Cameron was born on 30 August 1972. She is a famous actress who rose to stardom in 1994 following her role in The Mask. Cameron has been featured in several films and TV shows, including Being John Malkovich, The Holiday, and Bad Teacher.
Chimene's sister is also a voice actress. She has voiced various characters in TV shows and video games such as Shrek, Charlie's Angels, and Scared Shrekless. She is the co-founder of Avaline, an organic wine brand. Chimene studied at Long Beach Polytechnic High School.
What does Chimene Diaz do?
Cameron's sister is a real estate agent and a certified fitness instructor in Lamasa, California, USA. She co-founded the Buchana and Diaz group with her realtor partner, Rhonda Buchanan. In October 2021, they joined Ferguson Realty in Seal Beach, California, United States.
The two expressed their joy in getting a chance to work with Ferguson. They wrote on their website:
Nat Ferguson and his excellent team of Realtor's and support staff represent all that we have hoped to find in a Real Estate Brokerage. Deeply rooted in our Seal Beach community, Ferguson Realty is a family of talented and knowledgeable Realtors with an emphasis on building strong lasting friendships. We are beyond happy to have finally found the perfect match for all that we love about Real Estate and what we get the privilege to do everyday.
Who is Chimene Diaz's husband?
Cameron Diaz's sister is currently unmarried. In June 2022, the realtor appreciated all the single moms on her Instagram page before making it private. She stated that it was their day. Here is what she wrote:
I want to say cheers to all the single moms out there! I feel you and know what challenges this day brings. You all are Rock Stars! This day is for us as much as it's for those amazing dads that show up and put effort into life. Cheers to the families we have, to the families we create and the family we miss! Miss you Pops!
She was previously married to musician Robby Armstrong, with whom they share four children. Chimene Diaz's kids are three daughters, Emmi, Channing, and Chloe, and a son, Emilio.
Chimene Diaz's height and weight
The celebrity sister is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.
FAQs
- Who is Chimene Diaz? She is a real estate agent and certified fitness instructor from the United States.
- Who is Chimene Diaz married to? She is unmarried but was previously married to a country musician, Robby Armstrong.
- What is Chimene Diaz's age? She is 54 years old as of 2024.
- Does Chimene Diaz have children? She has four children: Emmi, Channing, Chloe, and Emilio.
- Are Cameron and Chimene Diaz twins? Chimene was born on June 5, 1970, while Cameron was born on August 30, 1972.
- What is Chimene Diaz's height? The American realtor stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.
- Is Cameron Diaz's father Mexican? He was a Cuban-American citizen.
Chimene Diaz is an American real estate agent and certified fitness instructor. She is widely known as Cameron Diaz's sister. The realtor is the co-founder of the Buchana and Diaz group and the mother of four children.
Legit.ng recently published Paul Ratliff's biography. Paul Ratliff was a former strategist, therapist, innovation consultant, and specialised psychologist from the United States. He came into the spotlight as the husband of Maggie Siff, the actress.
Paul Ratliff was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. He was a certified marriage and family therapist at the Erika Malm Collective in New York. Paul passed away in December 2021 after battling brain cancer. Learn more about him in his bio.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com