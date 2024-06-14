Chimene Diaz's biography: all you need to know about Cameron Diaz's sister

Chimene Diaz is a real estate agent and certified fitness instructor from the United States. She is widely known as the older sister of actress Cameron Diaz. Cameron has starred in films and TV shows such as Vanilla Sky, Charlie's Angels, There's Something About Mary, and My Best Friend's Wedding.

Cameron and Chimene Diaz attend the Third Annual GQ Men of the Year Awards (L), and Cameron Diaz at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Dana Jacobs (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chimene Diaz came into the spotlight following her familial ties to the American actress Cameron Diaz. She is a co-founder of the Buchana and Diaz group. The realtor is a mother of four children and resides in California, United States.

Full name Chimene Michelle Diaz Gender Female Date of birth 5 June 1970 Age 54 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-23-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-58-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Emilio Luis Diaz Mother Billie Joann Early Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 4 High School Long Beach Polytechnic High School Profession Real estate agent, certified fitness instructor

Chimene Diaz's biography

The real estate agent was born on 5 June 1970 in San Diego, California, United States and raised in Long Beach, California, United States. Therefore, she is 54 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Her father is of Cuban descent, while her mom is of English-German-Scots-Irish heritage.

The realtor is the daughter of Emilio Luis Diaz and Billie Joann Early. Her dad was a foreman who worked at Unocal, a California-based oil company, and her mom was a businesswoman specialising in export and import. Her father passed away in April 2008 after he succumbed to pneumonia.

She grew up alongside her two siblings, Cameron and Michael. Her sister Cameron was born on 30 August 1972. She is a famous actress who rose to stardom in 1994 following her role in The Mask. Cameron has been featured in several films and TV shows, including Being John Malkovich, The Holiday, and Bad Teacher.

Chimene's sister is also a voice actress. She has voiced various characters in TV shows and video games such as Shrek, Charlie's Angels, and Scared Shrekless. She is the co-founder of Avaline, an organic wine brand. Chimene studied at Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

What does Chimene Diaz do?

Cameron's sister is a real estate agent and a certified fitness instructor in Lamasa, California, USA. She co-founded the Buchana and Diaz group with her realtor partner, Rhonda Buchanan. In October 2021, they joined Ferguson Realty in Seal Beach, California, United States.

The two expressed their joy in getting a chance to work with Ferguson. They wrote on their website:

Nat Ferguson and his excellent team of Realtor's and support staff represent all that we have hoped to find in a Real Estate Brokerage. Deeply rooted in our Seal Beach community, Ferguson Realty is a family of talented and knowledgeable Realtors with an emphasis on building strong lasting friendships. We are beyond happy to have finally found the perfect match for all that we love about Real Estate and what we get the privilege to do everyday.

Who is Chimene Diaz's husband?

Top-5 facts about Chimene Diaz. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Cameron Diaz's sister is currently unmarried. In June 2022, the realtor appreciated all the single moms on her Instagram page before making it private. She stated that it was their day. Here is what she wrote:

I want to say cheers to all the single moms out there! I feel you and know what challenges this day brings. You all are Rock Stars! This day is for us as much as it's for those amazing dads that show up and put effort into life. Cheers to the families we have, to the families we create and the family we miss! Miss you Pops!

She was previously married to musician Robby Armstrong, with whom they share four children. Chimene Diaz's kids are three daughters, Emmi, Channing, and Chloe, and a son, Emilio.

Chimene Diaz's height and weight

The celebrity sister is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Chimene Diaz? She is a real estate agent and certified fitness instructor from the United States. Who is Chimene Diaz married to? She is unmarried but was previously married to a country musician, Robby Armstrong. What is Chimene Diaz's age? She is 54 years old as of 2024. Does Chimene Diaz have children? She has four children: Emmi, Channing, Chloe, and Emilio. Are Cameron and Chimene Diaz twins? Chimene was born on June 5, 1970, while Cameron was born on August 30, 1972. What is Chimene Diaz's height? The American realtor stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Is Cameron Diaz's father Mexican? He was a Cuban-American citizen.

Chimene Diaz is an American real estate agent and certified fitness instructor. She is widely known as Cameron Diaz's sister. The realtor is the co-founder of the Buchana and Diaz group and the mother of four children.

