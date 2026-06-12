ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly picked Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate ahead of the poll

Amaechi, a former minister of transportation who ran against Atiku in the ADC presidential primary, has recently rejected the slot of the VP

Following the outcome of the primary, Atiku and Amaechi have visited each other in a bid to work together ahead of the poll

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has reportedly picked the former Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, as his running mate in the forthcoming polls.

There have been meetings between Atiku and Amaechi recently. The ADC presidential candidate had visited the former governor at his residence, while Amaechi recently visited Atiku as well.

Rotimi Amaechi has reportedly been picked as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's running mate in 2027 Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

According to The Guardian, the choice of Amaechi suggested that the ADC presidential candidate had settled to do what he failed to do when he contested in the 2023 presidential election, when he rejected the choice of Nyesom Wike, another former governor of Rivers. Wike had emerged as the first runner-up in the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It has earlier been speculated that the ADC was working to present an Atiku and Amaechi joint ticket in the 2027 election, a proposition that the former minister refuted after filling and returning the party's presidential nomination form, saying he was not positioning himself for the position of vice president.

Speaking on how the former governor of Rivers State accepted the VP slot with pressure and entreaties from highly placed political leaders from the South-South, his region and the North-West, a close ally of Amaechi disclosed that the presidential candidate assured him that the “VP nominee would have extensive roles to play in the campaigns and government”.

Nigerians react as Amaechi visits Atiku

Amaechi recently visited Atiku at his residence, marking the second meeting between the two leaders. However, the report of Amaechi meeting Atiku at his residence in Abuja has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

CNmesirion91884 described Amaechi as the vice presidential hopeful of the ADC:

"The Vice Presidential Candidate in waiting, right? After all the shakara, you still accept the slot, because if the thing eventually slips away from you, we see Nyesom Wike 002 loading. That failure to grab the PDP Vice Presidential slot in 2023 severely changed Wike's perspective."

Rotimi Amaechi visits Atiku Abubakar, Nigerians react Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Getty Images

Dr Jay made a case for one of Atiku's supporters, Kenneth Okonkwo:

"My own is that I don’t like where they kept Mazi Kenneth Okonkwo. I mean, he is supposed to be the incoming VP while Amaechi is the DG. Why is he sitting on the veranda? Not fair at all."

Jossy commented on the visit:

"Kenneth laughing away like a slave forcing an unsolicited handshake from a man who remains very bitter about the primary elections purportedly won by Ken's Master."

Chijioke Michael Obi

"So this is what grown-up men like Kenneth & co do, just go to Atiku's house, sit in a corner and greet people that come in?"

See the video of the visit on X here:

Peter Obi speaks on Kwankwaso and 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, stated that Nigeria is in need of a manager and wealth creator like himself.

The former governor of Anambra state disclosed that no presidential aspirant, including President Bola Tinubu and Kwankwaso, can match his efforts in wealth creation.

Obi made the claim while responding to Kwankwaso, who stated at Chatham House in London in 2023 that he had a PhD and was more qualified to be the president.

Source: Legit.ng