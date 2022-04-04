Mercy Kenneth’s biography: age, state of origin, family, boyfriend
Mercy Kenneth is a young Nollywood actress, comedian, singer, and fashion model from Nigeria. She is well-known for taking children's roles in movies such as Princess is Mine and Daddy's Daughter. She is also a musician and social media influencer known for hilarious skits, which she uploads on her social media pages.
Mercy Kenneth is an Instagram sensation with a considerable following. She is also popular for her rich religious background. Adaeze's parents are famous religious leaders from Lagos, Nigeria.
Profile summary
- Real name: Mercy Kenneth Okonkwo
- Nickname: Adaeze
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 7 April 2009
- Age: 13 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: Lagos State, Nigeria
- Current residence: Lagos State, Nigeria
- Nationality: Nigerian
- Ethnicity: Black
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 110
- Weight in kilograms: 50
- Body measurements inches: 25-20-32
- Body measurements in centimetres: 63-50-81
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Father: Kenneth Okonkwo
- Siblings: 4
- Occupation: Actress, musician, fashion model, and comedian
Mercy Kenneth's biography
The young actress was born and brought up in Lagos States, Nigeria. Mercy Kenneth's parents are pastors in Lagos, Nigeria. Who is Mercy Kenneth's father? Her father is Kenneth Okonkwo, who carries the same name as Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo.
Mercy Kenneth's siblings are Onyedika, Caleb, Goodnews, and Dalinson Chukwudalu.
Is Mercy Kenneth a twin?
No, Mercy is not a twin.
Which state is Mercy Kenneth from?
The comedian celebrity is from Imo State, Nigeria. Mercy Kenneth's family currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.
How old is Mercy Kenneth?
Mercy Kenneth's date of birth is 7 April 2009. Mercy Kenneth's age is 13 years old as of 2022. Her astrological sign is Aries.
Profession
Mercy Kenneth started her career journey at a tender age. She is popular for her capability to weep profusely in movies. She recently received an award for the Teen Act of the Year at the Nigerian Women Achievers Awards.
Mercy has starred in movies like; Peacemaker, Princess is Mine, Battle Cry, Just For Nothing, and Chetanna My Love. She has collaborated with Nigerian Nollywood stars like Nkwokoye, Mercy Johnson, Ken Erics, Regina Daniels, and Zubby Michael.
Besides being an actress, Mercy is also a comedian and a rising singer. She has several songs like Let My People Go, Wake Up From Sleep, and Original Mama.
Mercy Kenneth's movies
Below is the list of some of her films:
- Two Lives
- Prince of My Heart
- Trials of Faith
- Just For Nothing
- Rain of Tears
- The Rejected Stone
- Madam Kids
- Peacemaker
- My House Rent
- Battle Cry
- War Room
- Diary of an Orphan
- My Guardian Angel
- The Problem Twins
- The Bitter and Sweet Life of Teenage Singing Prodigy
- Prevailing Desire
- My Life's Mystery
- Time of Ignorance
- Little Lioness
- The Pride of a Good Mother
- Daddy's Daughter
- Child Molester
- Obiageri, the Only Child of Father
- My Father's Wife is a Fool
Mercy Kenneth's songs
Below is a list of some of Mercy's songs.
- Teacher Adaeze
- I Will Give You My Best
- Nigeria Should Wake Up From Sleep
- What Is School For
- Nne Oma ( Good Mother)
- Daddy I Love You
- There Is God O
- Mummy I Love You
- School Bus Is Waiting
Who is Mercy Kenneth's boyfriend?
The young actress is currently single. Besides, she just hit 13 years old hence young to get involved in love matters.
Social media presence
The teenage comedian has a YouTube channel created on 4 March 2017. She mainly shares her content on the channel. She is also on Instagram with 248,000 fans, where she posts her photos and comedy videos. The singer is also active on TikTok, with over 14 thousand followers and more than 90,000 likes.
Fast facts about Mercy Kenneth
- How old is Mercy Kenneth? As of 2022, the Nollywood actress is 13 years old.
- She is currently in high school.
- Adaeze has black hair and dark brown eyes.
- She is passionate about modelling.
- Mercy is not related to the Nollywood celebrity, Kenneth Okonkwo, although she has appeared with him in the movie War Room and University of Tears. Adaeze's father shares the identical name as the actor Kenneth Okonkwo.
- She resides in Lagos State, Southwestern Nigeria, with her parents.
Mercy Kenneth is a distinguished young singer, actor, and comedian. She has over 100 credits under her belt. As a result, she has established a substantial online audience, especially on Instagram and TikTok.
