Mercy Kenneth’s biography: age, state of origin, family, boyfriend

Mercy Kenneth is a young Nollywood actress, comedian, singer, and fashion model from Nigeria. She is well-known for taking children's roles in movies such as Princess is Mine and Daddy's Daughter. She is also a musician and social media influencer known for hilarious skits, which she uploads on her social media pages.

Famous Nigerian actress in a red dress. Photo: @mercykenneth

Source: Instagram

Mercy Kenneth is an Instagram sensation with a considerable following. She is also popular for her rich religious background. Adaeze's parents are famous religious leaders from Lagos, Nigeria.

Profile summary

Real name: Mercy Kenneth Okonkwo

Mercy Kenneth Okonkwo Nickname: Adaeze

Adaeze Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 7 April 2009

7 April 2009 Age: 13 years old (as of 2022)

13 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Lagos State, Nigeria

Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos State, Nigeria

Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements inches: 25-20-32

25-20-32 Body measurements in centimetres: 63-50-81

63-50-81 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo Siblings: 4

4 Occupation: Actress, musician, fashion model, and comedian

Mercy Kenneth's biography

The teenage actress posing for a photo. Photo: @mercykenneth

Source: Instagram

The young actress was born and brought up in Lagos States, Nigeria. Mercy Kenneth's parents are pastors in Lagos, Nigeria. Who is Mercy Kenneth's father? Her father is Kenneth Okonkwo, who carries the same name as Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo.

Mercy Kenneth's siblings are Onyedika, Caleb, Goodnews, and Dalinson Chukwudalu.

Is Mercy Kenneth a twin?

No, Mercy is not a twin.

Which state is Mercy Kenneth from?

The comedian celebrity is from Imo State, Nigeria. Mercy Kenneth's family currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

How old is Mercy Kenneth?

Mercy Kenneth's date of birth is 7 April 2009. Mercy Kenneth's age is 13 years old as of 2022. Her astrological sign is Aries.

Profession

Mercy Kenneth started her career journey at a tender age. She is popular for her capability to weep profusely in movies. She recently received an award for the Teen Act of the Year at the Nigerian Women Achievers Awards.

Mercy has starred in movies like; Peacemaker, Princess is Mine, Battle Cry, Just For Nothing, and Chetanna My Love. She has collaborated with Nigerian Nollywood stars like Nkwokoye, Mercy Johnson, Ken Erics, Regina Daniels, and Zubby Michael.

Besides being an actress, Mercy is also a comedian and a rising singer. She has several songs like Let My People Go, Wake Up From Sleep, and Original Mama.

Mercy Kenneth's movies

Below is the list of some of her films:

Two Lives

Prince of My Heart

Trials of Faith

Just For Nothing

Rain of Tears

The Rejected Stone

Madam Kids

Peacemaker

My House Rent

Battle Cry

War Room

Diary of an Orphan

My Guardian Angel

The Problem Twins

The Bitter and Sweet Life of Teenage Singing Prodigy

Prevailing Desire

My Life's Mystery

Time of Ignorance

Little Lioness

The Pride of a Good Mother

Daddy's Daughter

Child Molester

Obiageri, the Only Child of Father

My Father's Wife is a Fool

Mercy Kenneth's songs

Below is a list of some of Mercy's songs.

Teacher Adaeze

I Will Give You My Best

Nigeria Should Wake Up From Sleep

What Is School For

Nne Oma ( Good Mother)

Daddy I Love You

There Is God O

Mummy I Love You

School Bus Is Waiting

Who is Mercy Kenneth's boyfriend?

Famous Nigerian actress with her bicycle. Photo: @mercykenneth

Source: Instagram

The young actress is currently single. Besides, she just hit 13 years old hence young to get involved in love matters.

Social media presence

The teenage comedian has a YouTube channel created on 4 March 2017. She mainly shares her content on the channel. She is also on Instagram with 248,000 fans, where she posts her photos and comedy videos. The singer is also active on TikTok, with over 14 thousand followers and more than 90,000 likes.

Fast facts about Mercy Kenneth

How old is Mercy Kenneth? As of 2022, the Nollywood actress is 13 years old. She is currently in high school. Adaeze has black hair and dark brown eyes. She is passionate about modelling. Mercy is not related to the Nollywood celebrity, Kenneth Okonkwo, although she has appeared with him in the movie War Room and University of Tears. Adaeze's father shares the identical name as the actor Kenneth Okonkwo. She resides in Lagos State, Southwestern Nigeria, with her parents.

Mercy Kenneth is a distinguished young singer, actor, and comedian. She has over 100 credits under her belt. As a result, she has established a substantial online audience, especially on Instagram and TikTok.

