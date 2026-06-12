After six years of studying at Babcock University, Ilisan Remo, a female medical student, has finally become a doctor and celebrated the feat on X (formerly Twitter)

According to the fresh graduate, she got her bachelor's degree with 10 distinctions in some courses, including anatomy and biochemistry

Social media users have celebrated the brilliant Babcock University graduate, with some wondering how she managed to pull it off

Dr Tope-Awe Esther Omorinsolajesu, a fresh graduate of Babcock University, Ilisan Remo, has expressed excitement at finally becoming a doctor after six years.

Sharing her academic feat on X on June 10, Esther revealed that she earned distinction in 10 courses.

A Babcock University medical student graduates with 10 distinctions. Photo Credit: (@morinsola_)

Source: Twitter

Esther enumerated the courses she had distinctions in, and they include anatomy, biochemistry, pathology and pharmacology.

Her tweet read:

"After 6 years, finally a Doctor!

"Re-introducing DR. TOPE-AWE ESTHER MB;BS (BABCOCK).

"Distinctions in:

"Anatomy.

"Biochemistry.

"Physiology.

"Pathology.

"Pharmacology.

"Obstetrics & Gynecology.

"Paediatrics.

"Internal Medicine.

"Surgery.

"Community Medicine.

"(10/10) Thank you Jesus!!!"

Many internet users congratulated the medical doctor, with some asking how she got 10 distinctions. At the time of this report, Esther's tweet had garnered over 222k views, 2.3k likes and 203 comments.

A Babcock University student finally becomes a doctor after six years. Photo Credit: (@morinsola_)

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Babcock University graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Babcock University medical graduate's academic feat below:

@Oliss1426162 said:

"Congratulations. Hmmm 10 distinctions??? No be medical school I go wey una dey go oh. Abi na special food una dey chop?"

@wnansar65327 said:

"The core values of medical studies have been defeated; it is almost impossible in a normal setting of medical studies."

@Ubydaniel_ said:

"You go!!!🎉🎉

"Congratulations!!!

"But y’all don’t do family medicine?"

@OgbunudeOluchi said:

"Oh my!!! 10??? You have 10 heads oo. Wow!!! Congratulations Doctor."

@oolajire011 said:

"My goes... do you even sleep through out your medical school?

"Like how were you able to achieve this? Congratulations sister."

@The_Akinrimisi said:

"You have 10 heads o.

"Congratulations, doc."

@TheSavanaMedic said:

"Congratulations Doc on achieving such a rare milestone in your MBBS journey.

"I wish you the very best as you embark on this wonderful journey."

@OlaOkeleji said:

"Congratulations Doctor. You are very distinct."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Babcock University medical student had shown off the awards he received.

Babcock University student bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Babcock University student who was studying a course people dubbed as useless had bagged a first-class degree.

The lady, Christabel Ikegwuonu, took to her LinkedIn account to share a photo of her graduation alongside a detailed text to address the narrative. Christabel revealed that she graduated with a first-class degree in international law and Diplomacy from the institution.

According to her, she had a conversation with an unnamed person who dismissed the career opportunities available for graduates of her specific discipline. The first-class graduate disagreed with the assertion and explained that the relevance of any university programme depends entirely on the mindset of the student.

Source: Legit.ng