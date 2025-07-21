Meet Ryan Tedder's wife and kids: his relationships behind the music

Ryan Tedder’s wife, Genevieve Tedder, and their children, Copeland Cruz and Miles, have quietly influenced both his career and personal life. Her steady support has helped keep the Grammy-winning OneRepublic frontman grounded through the highs of global success.

Ryan Tedder and Genevieve attend Paramount Pictures' "What Men Want" Premiere (L). Ryan and Genevieve attend the 56th annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala (R). Photo: Jason, Gregg (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ryan Tedder’s wife, Genevieve Tedder, is a photographer .

. Genevieve and Ryan Tedder are college sweethearts who met at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

who met at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The couple got married in 2004 .

. Genevieve and Ryan Tedder have two sons, Copeland Cruz Tedder and Miles Tedder.

Profile summary

Full name Genevieve Tedder Gender Female Date of birth 24 August 1981 Age 43 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Ryan Tedder Children 2 College Oral Roberts University Profession Photographer

Get to know Ryan Tedder's wife

The American singer-songwriter, producer, and lead vocalist of OneRepublic is married to Genevieve Tedder. Genevieve, a professional photographer, was born on 24 August 1981 in the United States. She is 43 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Ryan's wife attended Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States, where she met her husband. In a 2016 interview on Today, Ryan and Genevieve discussed the early stages of their relationship and how they weren’t sure it was serious. Genevieve said:

There were plenty of times where, I think both of us were like, 'What are we doing?' 'What's gonna happen?' and Is this worth it?.

Musician Ryan Tedder and his wife Genevieve Tedder of OneRepublic arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. Photo: Frank Trapper (modified by author)

Genevieve has been supportive of her husband. On her 38th birthday in 2019, Ryan posted a photo of her on his Instagram page with a caption highlighting her unwavering support. The caption reads:

My beautiful wife had a birthday today & she is definitely not a fan of me posting pictures of her but I love this one & she keeps me sane & as “balanced” as a guy like me is capable of being in this life and for that I am forever grateful (also she’s an incredible mother & aesthetic guru & creative & talented and many other hot things). XO Gen.

In 2017, Ryan and Genevieve joined forces to renovate their Beverly Hills residence, previously owned by film producer Gregory Goodman. The couple had purchased the 5,383-square-foot property in 2015.

They later sold it in September 2017 to actress Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, for $11.625 million.

Ryan Tedder's kids: inside Ryan Tedder’s life as a dad

Genevieve and Ryan have two sons, Copeland Cruz and Miles Tedder. Ryan Tedder's children have followed in his musical footsteps. Below are more details about them.

Copeland Cruz Tedder

Copeland Cruz is the first son of the American singer Ryan and Genevieve. He was born in Colorado on 2 August 2010, making him 14 years old as of July 2025. Copeland developed an interest in music at a tender age. He plays the guitar and piano, and also produces songs.

Copeland's father revealed this during an interview with People in 2023. He mentioned:

[Copeland] plays guitar and piano, and he can play basically anything he hears on streaming, radio or otherwise.

He added:

Actually, [Copeland] is singing background vocals on "I Ain't Worried" in the chorus. That was his first record. He's credited as a background singer — still figuring out how to get him paid, but I think we'll take care of it.

Musician Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and his wife Genevieve Tedder arrive at the 40th Annual People's Choice Awards. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Copeland's dad also spoke about his son's talent during an interview on AOL in 2024, when he was asked whether Copeland was following in his footsteps. He replied:

Yes. He loves tech and he loves music and he downloaded Ableton and FruityLoops software like two years ago, and then dove head first into it, probably about nine months to a year ago, and produces beats in all his spare time now.

He added:

(He) finds tracks and records that he loves on artists that he likes and figures out how to reproduce them from the ground up, and has gotten good enough to the point where he could post stuff, probably, and pitch some beats. He's starting with like hip-hop, which is how I started, but he really wants to do it — for now. He's 13, almost 14, so we'll see where it goes, but he genuinely loves it and wants to do it.

Miles Tedder

Ryan Tedder's wife and kids posing for a photo against a plain light-coloured background. Photo: @theroadieclinic (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Miles is the younger brother of Copeland Cruz. He was born on 8 September 2014, making him 10 years old as of July 2025, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. Like his brother Cruz, Miles has developed a passion for music.

In the aforementioned interview with People, when Ryan was asked whether he sees his sons following in his footsteps, he replied:

I think I would assign a greater than 50 percent chance given what both of my kids now do. They make fully-produced tracks. [Miles] is 8, [Copeland] is 12, and my 12-year-old is now fully versed in Ableton, making dance records, and so is my 8-year-old.

FAQs

Who is Ryan Tedder's wife? The American singer is married to Genevieve Tedder. How old is Ryan Tedder's wife? Genevieve is 43 years old as of July 2025. She was born on 24 August 1981. Does Ryan Tedder have children? The vocalist has two sons: Copeland Cruz and Miles Tedder. Is Ryan Tedder married? Yes. At the time of writing, the couple is still married. How did Ryan and Genevieve meet? The two met while studying at Oral Roberts University. When did Genevieve and Ryan Tedder get married? The couple tied the knot in 2004. What is Genevieve's husband known for? Ryan is widely recognised as a songwriter, producer, and lead vocalist of the American pop-rock band OneRepublic.

Ryan Tedder's wife, Genevieve Tedder, continues to support Ryan behind the scenes while embracing a life away from the spotlight. Her quiet strength and steady presence have played a key role in shaping both his career and the meaningful family life they’ve built together.

