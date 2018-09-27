Baby boy native styles in Nigeria: best outfits for your charming prince

There has been a notable improvement in fashion for young boys in recent years. In the past, clothes for young male children were rather mundane. Today, we have an array of amazing baby boy native styles to choose from.

Latest designs for male kids. Photo: @kafos.ng, @kafos.ng, @dgvkiddies,@trendycutenfabulous (modified by author)

Baby boy native styles can be worn to social and formal functions. There are numerous designs to choose from. You can tweak the design and request your tailor to customise an outfit for your child.

Baby boy native styles in Nigeria in 2022

Do you want the best outfits for your charming prince? Check out these fabulous native styles for baby boys.

Latest native styles for baby boys

Amazing Ankara shorts designs. Photo: @kafos.ng, @chocoafrikdesign, @kafos.ng, @king_ifi, @dgvkiddies, @kafos.ng, @kafos.ng, @kafos.ng (modified by author)

If you are looking for the latest designs for a male child, consider a shorts suit. These are comfortable and will make your son stand out in a crowd. Besides, they are perfect for warm weather. The top can be sewn in a jacket or shirt design.

Agbada style for boys

Agbada designs for boys. Photo: @agbadadesigns, @agbadadesigns, @agbadadesigns, @agbadadesigns, @dgvkiddies, @dgvkiddies, @trendycutenfabulous, @ankarakidsignature (modified by author)

Agbada refers to a flowing wide-sleeved robe. It can be traced back to Yorubaland. The attire has been worn for centuries, especially by older men. It can also be worn by little boys during social functions. An experienced tailor can custom-make one for your child using your preferred fabric.

Latest Ankara styles for a male child

Trouser designs for male kids. Photo: @dgvkiddies, @ankarakidsignature, @kafos.ng, @kafos.ng, @kafos.ng, @chocoafrikdesign, @dgvkiddies, @trendycutenfabulous, @ankarakidsignature (modified by author)

Ankara fabrics come in multiple prints, and Ankara pantsuits have been worn for years. Today, many people prefer bright and colourful fabrics. You can make your little prince look charming by customising pant suits for them in their favourite colours.

Fashionable baby boy native styles

Amazing patchwork designs. Photo: @chocoafrikdesign, @dgvkiddies, @dgvkiddies, @dgvkiddies, @dgvkiddies, @chocoafrikdesign, @chocoafrikdesign, @dgvkiddies (modified by author)

A fantastic alternative for full Ankara pantsuits is the fashionable patchwork pants. These are more toned down. They blend normal fabrics with Ankara prints and can be worn to various functions and events. If you are searching for blended Danshiki styles for baby boys, consider the designs above.

Fabulous baby boy native styles

Sweatsuit designs for male children. Photo: @dgvkiddies, @dgvkiddies, @kafos.ng, @kafos.ng, @dgvkiddies, @dgvkiddies, @dgvkiddies, @ankara_kids_ke (modified by author)

Among the latest styles for baby boys is the sweatsuit design. Sweatsuits are perfect for chilly and warm weather. Besides, they are unisex, making them ideal baby boy Ankara styles for mother and son.

In this design, sweatsuits are sewn using Ankara fabric. Alternatively, normal fabric with Ankara patches can be used.

Traditional baby boy styles

Mix and match designs. Photo: @ankarakidsignature, @kafos.ng, @kafos.ng, @kafos.ng, @dgvkiddies, @kafos.ng, @asterkids, @chocoafrikdesign (modified by author)

Boys have worn Ankara designs for decades. It is common for them to wear an Ankara top paired with a plain pair of pants or shorts or vice versa. Danshiki styles for baby boys are timeless and can be worn to church, weddings, family gatherings, or other social functions.

Plain native styles

Cool designs for male kids. Photo: @dgvkiddies, @dgvkiddies, @dgvkiddies, @dgvkiddies, @dgvkiddies, @dgvkiddies, @trendycutenfabulous, @kafos.ng (modified by author)

If you are a lover of plain and patterned styles for baby boys, you should try out the designs above. Plain designs are ideal for formal and informal settings. If you feel the fabric is overly plain, you can include small patches of Ankara to add some extra oomph.

What are native styles?

These are traditional attire designs worn by various ethnic communities. Today, designs incorporate a bit of modernity but still maintain their traditional value and essence.

Can my baby boy wear Ankara?

Yes, your male child can rock an Ankara outfit. Choose a pattern you like and request your tailor to customise it for him.

There are numerous baby boy native styles to choose from in 2022. These designs are fashionable and elegant and will make your child stand out in any crowd.

